Recent research is raising questions about the commercial value of AI visibility. It also exposes a problem with what we have chosen to measure.

Rand Fishkin recently asked whether AI visibility is becoming a marketing boondoggle. In a Whiteboard video shared on LinkedIn, he discussed several studies questioning the commercial returns from visibility in standalone AI assistants, while distinguishing those platforms from Google’s AI-powered search experiences.

I understand the skepticism. We have seen an extraordinary amount of enthusiasm for GEO measurement, accompanied by new tools, new metrics, and a growing expectation that brands should monitor how often they appear in AI-generated answers. Much of that work is useful. I want to know whether a company appears when prospective customers search for its category, how its capabilities are presented, and which competitors are recommended.

For some time, I have been concerned that we are investing heavily in tracking mentions, citations, and share of voice without giving enough attention to the decisions customers are asking AI systems to help them make. We seem to have accepted that being mentioned is inherently valuable, even when we cannot demonstrate that the mention helped a customer evaluate the company or move toward a purchase.

I’m also concerned about this given the executive attention SEO, GEO, and AEO are receiving. Search professionals have spent years trying to secure the resources and cross-functional cooperation needed to make meaningful changes. Now, in some organizations, we have senior leadership listening, budgets for tools and content, and an unusual willingness to bring marketing, product, sales, and technical teams together.

We risk squandering that opportunity if the principal outcome we report is more AI visibility. Executives are investing because they believe AI is changing how customers discover and choose vendors. We need to show that our work is addressing that change, not simply producing another set of exposure metrics.

The starting point is the customer’s motivation. People generally aren’t going to ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google’s AI-powered search experiences for another page of links. They want help understanding something, comparing alternatives, or reaching a decision. Traditional search left much of that work to the user, who had to visit multiple sites and reconcile the information. AI systems are attractive partly because they reduce that effort.

Yet we still talk about GEO as though the expected journey is a brand mention, followed by a click, followed by a conversion. That sequence may describe some purchases, but it is a poor model for many complex B2B decisions.

What The Recent Research Tells Us

Fishkin’s argument drew on research from Marie Haynes, The SEO Works, and Kevin Indig. Although they approached the issue differently, their findings make it difficult to assume that increasing visibility in standalone AI assistants will necessarily produce meaningful traffic or conversions.

In GEO Is a Distraction, Haynes examined analytics data from 100 websites representing more than 145 million sessions. ChatGPT referrals accounted for approximately 0.62% of Google organic sessions, rising to 0.73% when other tracked language models were included. Even when ChatGPT visitors converted at higher rates, the difference in traffic volume meant that Google organic traffic remained far more important to measured conversions.

Her concern is partly one of priorities. Given the changes taking place within Google Search, how much effort should businesses devote to improving visibility in standalone assistants that currently contribute relatively little measurable traffic?

The SEO Works’ AI Referral Traffic Benchmark examined 95 websites and found that organic search generated 39 times as many sessions as AI assistants. For every 100 conversions attributed to organic search, AI referrals generated 3.2. The study also found considerable variation in conversion performance. Although AI referrals converted approximately 18% better overall, the rate for B2B product companies was only 0.62 times that of organic traffic.

That last finding caught my attention because B2B buying behavior is often discussed as though AI-assisted discovery will naturally produce exceptionally valuable visits. I agree it may, but only if the information is available, and I note that it might not be universally applicable.

Kevin Indig explored another possibility in Does AI Drive More Direct Traffic?. Perhaps AI influences buyers who subsequently visit a website directly or search for a brand, leaving the original influence unattributed. In an analysis of 12 analytics properties, he found that some apparent direct-traffic growth was due to bot activity. Additional testing across four brands and 632 tests did not establish a reliable relationship between AI visibility and subsequent direct or branded search activity.

Indig did not argue that AI has no influence on purchasing behavior. Rather, his work demonstrated how difficult it is to establish that influence using the signals available in conventional analytics.

I think these findings deserve more than a debate about whether GEO is worth the investment. They should prompt us to reconsider what we are asking visibility metrics to prove.

If a customer uses AI to compare vendors, rule out unsuitable products, or validate a shortlist, there may be no referral click. The customer could make substantial progress toward a decision without visiting any of the cited sources. That does not mean the AI interaction had no value, but it also does not mean every brand mentioned in the response benefited commercially.

The question I want to answer is what happened during the evaluation, particularly whether the company had enough supporting evidence to be considered a suitable choice.

See also: AI Visibility Measurement: What To Track & What To Ignore

The Buyer Is Trying To Avoid A Mistake

A recent conversation with an executive brought this into focus for me. He was evaluating outside consulting support and explained that his organization had been disappointed by consultants and vendors three times in the previous year. He was not interested in another polished sales pitch or a broad claim of expertise. Having been burned repeatedly, he intended to make the next selection process considerably more demanding.

What stood out was his sense of responsibility for the decision. He needed to be confident that the next consultant could deliver, but he also needed to justify that confidence to the organization.

We sometimes underestimate how much of a complex purchasing decision is about avoiding risk. Buyers are trying to establish that a product will work in their environment, meet the requirements of different stakeholders, and avoid creating problems they will later have to explain. When budgets are tight, the consequences of getting that decision wrong become even more significant.

A company can be well-known, highly visible, and frequently mentioned without addressing those concerns.

Consider a buyer evaluating specialized software. Knowing that a vendor is a recognized provider may be useful at the beginning of the process. Once the buyer introduces requirements involving integrations, compliance, implementation capacity, or operational constraints, general category visibility becomes much less informative. The buyer needs evidence that the vendor can satisfy those requirements.

This is where I believe the distinction between appearing in an answer and earning a recommendation becomes commercially important.

See also: 3 Steps To Win B2B Brand Consideration, Day Zero Decides The Shortlist

When 98% Visibility Produces 17% Recommendation

We saw this problem in an engagement with a specialized B2B software company. Across the AI responses we observed, the brand was cited 98% of the time. By most visibility measures, that would be considered an excellent result. The company was clearly being recognized within its category.

At the same time, it was receiving little observable AI referral traffic, and its lead volume was declining. We could not establish that AI had caused the decline, but the situation prompted us to look more closely at what happened when buyers moved beyond broad-category questions.

We began testing more specific decision scenarios, introducing the requirements that a prospective customer might use to determine which vendors to include on a shortlist. Under those conditions, the company’s recommendation rate was 17%. In a separate testing condition where supporting evidence was absent, the rate was 8%.

As we examined the responses, we found that important capabilities were not always supported by information the AI systems could retrieve. In a workshop reviewing those gaps, someone on the client team said, “We have all of that. We just don’t have it on the website.”

I have heard variations of that statement throughout my career, but it takes on a different significance when customers can use AI to evaluate vendors before speaking with sales.

There are often legitimate reasons information is not publicly available. Some details are commercially sensitive. Some capabilities are complex enough that sales or technical teams prefer to explain them directly. Other information simply never makes it onto the website because nobody has recognized its importance to the buying decision.

Historically, a website could generate interest and leave the lead nurturing to sales. As research has shown, especially in B2B, AI-assisted evaluation often takes place before the buyer makes contact, creating a significant disadvantage. The company may satisfy the requirement, yet the available evidence may not be sufficient to establish that suitability.

The answer is not to just publish everything but to clearly identify the requirements customers are likely to evaluate and determine what credible, appropriately disclosed evidence can support those assessments.

See also: B2B Buyers Choose A Vendor Before They Reach Out – 3 Ways To Be Visible When It Counts

We Need Decision Coverage, Not Just More Content

This is the thinking behind the Decision Coverage framework I introduced in Decision Coverage: Why AI Recommends Some Brands And Not Others.

In an earlier article, When AI Takes The Click, Click Worthiness Should Guide Your Strategy, I argued that marketers should focus more attention on interactions where direct engagement still adds meaningful value after AI has answered an informational question. Decision Coverage approaches the problem from the other side: before a customer engages directly, have we made enough evidence available for our company to be evaluated accurately?

One useful concept is the eligibility gate, a requirement that a solution must meet to be considered suitable for a particular buyer. This is a way to model purchasing decisions, not a claim that language models use a fixed internal checklist.

A buyer might regard some capabilities as desirable and others as mandatory. If a vendor cannot satisfy a critical requirement, it may not belong on the shortlist, regardless of how visible it is. But there is another possibility that marketers need to recognize: the vendor meets the requirement, yet the supporting evidence is missing or difficult to retrieve.

Traditional content-gap analysis does not always uncover this problem. We may find that a competitor has written about a topic we have not covered, or that our pages need stronger explanations of a product category. Those findings can improve discoverability, but they may have little bearing on whether a buyer can establish that we meet a mandatory requirement.

Decision Coverage starts with the decision itself. What is the customer trying to accomplish? Who is involved? Which requirements are essential, which are negotiable, and what trade-offs are likely to influence the choice? We can then examine whether the information available about the company is sufficient to support an assessment against those criteria.

This requires significantly more cooperation across the business than many traditional SEO activities. Marketing may understand the buyer persona, but product teams often hold the evidence needed to answer them, and most importantly, sales understands the prospects’ objections and evaluation criteria.

That is another reason I am concerned about wasting the current level of executive attention. We finally have an opportunity to bring these groups together around a problem that matters to customers. I would rather use that access to close important evidence gaps than simply produce more category content.

The Recommendation Changes With The Decision

Our research into AI fan-out questions gave us another reason to focus on decision criteria. In one study beginning with a prompt asking for the best solution in a software category, 62% of the observed questions concerned understanding the category, developing evaluation criteria, or comparing vendors.

Those observations do not reveal a model’s complete internal reasoning, and I would not suggest that every AI system follows the same process. What they show is that the observable research supporting a recommendation can involve considerably more than retrieving a list of vendors.

We also found that recommendations sometimes changed when we altered the buyer’s perspective. A prompt framed around an individual’s professional responsibilities did not always produce the same recommendations as one written from the perspective of a department or organization.

In another test, a vendor appeared as the leading recommendation until we changed the emphasis and ordering of the requirements. That vendor then disappeared from the recommended set, replaced by a company that had not previously appeared but was particularly strong on the newly emphasized criterion.

I cannot attribute that change solely to the order of the requirements, as we saw other cases where retests days later prompted different interpretations, putting focus on different criteria. Nevertheless, the results made it difficult to defend the idea that recommendation performance could be represented adequately by a single broad prompt or a static collection of category queries.

That is why understanding decision context matters. A company may be the strongest option for one combination of requirements and less suitable when another constraint takes priority. Unfortunately, we don’t have unlimited budgets for every conceivable prompt, but we can maybe use larger diagnostic prompts that capture multiple prompt turns.

Accordingly, for measurement and alignment purposes, I would rather test a representative set of buyer decisions than simply increase the number of prompts being tracked. The objective is to understand when the company qualifies, where evidence is missing, and which competing vendors are better supported for particular requirements. Those are the critical insights we need to understand to truly close gaps.

Recommendation Performance Is A Leading Indicator

Mike King also raises a related measurement issue in How Do We Move Forward if the SERP Is Generative?. As search results become dynamically generated, he argues that conventional assumptions about stable rankings are increasingly difficult to maintain. Measuring visibility requires repeated observations and a probabilistic approach rather than relying on a single result.

I agree, and I think recommendation measurement needs to account for another source of variation: the customer’s requirements.

A company might appear in nearly every broad category response but be recommended infrequently for the decision scenarios that matter most to its business. Another company might have lower overall visibility but be consistently recommended when its particular strengths align with the buyer’s needs. Aggregated mention counts cannot adequately explain either situation.

For our B2B software client, the evidence gaps suggested a testable hypothesis. If the company genuinely satisfies important buyer requirements but has not made that information retrievable, improving the available evidence should increase its recommendation frequency under comparable decision scenarios.

We can establish a baseline, address specific gaps, and repeat the testing. Because generated responses vary, that work needs multiple observations and consistent scenarios rather than a few favorable examples.

I want to be careful about what an improvement would mean, however. A higher recommendation rate would suggest that the available evidence is better supporting the company’s suitability. It would not prove that buyers are choosing the company more often or that the work has increased revenue.

That distinction matters especially for this client, whose sales cycle typically lasts 9 to 14 months. Even if better evidence starts influencing evaluations now, we may not see the corresponding effect on qualified opportunities or pipeline for several quarters. Some buyers may already have made their decisions while important information was missing.

We also have to recognize that the decline in leads could have several causes. Market demand, product competitiveness, sales execution, and other marketing activity may all be influencing performance. The combination of declining leads and weak recommendation performance is a reason to investigate, not evidence of causation.

I would therefore measure progress in stages. First, determine whether the gaps in decision-support evidence have actually been closed. Then test whether recommendation performance changes in the scenarios where those gaps mattered. Over time, examine whether qualified opportunities, pipeline, and eventually revenue show corresponding improvements, while considering other factors that could explain the results.

Customer interviews and self-reported discovery information may help fill some of the attribution gaps. They will not provide perfect answers, but they can help us understand whether AI-assisted research played a role in the buying process. This is consistent with Indig’s broader finding that neither referral traffic nor changes in direct traffic can explain AI’s commercial influence on their own.

I would not make AI referral traffic the primary KPI for this work. If the customer can reach an evaluation or shortlist decision without clicking, referral counts may tell us relatively little about whether our information helped or hindered that decision.

We Have An Opportunity To Change What GEO Delivers

I think Fishkin is right to challenge the industry on business value. The findings from Haynes, The SEO Works, and Indig should make marketers cautious about presenting increased AI visibility as evidence of commercial success. King’s work also reminds us that the visibility we are trying to measure is becoming less stable and more dependent on context.

My concern is that we will respond by building increasingly sophisticated visibility dashboards without addressing what happens when a buyer asks whether a company is actually suitable.

For complex purchases, that question is often more important than whether the brand appeared in an earlier answer. Customers are trying to reduce risk, compare alternatives, and make defensible decisions. If AI systems are helping them do that work, our responsibility is to make sure the information available about our companies supports an accurate evaluation.

This is also an opportunity for search professionals to expand their contribution. The attention GEO is receiving has created access to people and resources that were often difficult to engage through conventional SEO initiatives. We can use that access to work with product, sales, technical, and legal teams to identify what customers need to establish and make appropriate evidence available.

I do need to know whether a brand is being discovered and represented accurately, but more importantly, I want to know whether the brand is recommended when it genuinely meets a buyer’s requirements, what evidence supports that recommendation, and where missing information may be limiting consideration.

If we can improve those leading indicators and then establish, over time, that they contribute to higher-quality opportunities and better commercial outcomes, we will have a much stronger argument for GEO investment than mention counts alone can provide.

The question is not whether AI visibility has value. It is whether we are confusing being present in an answer with being considered in a decision.

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