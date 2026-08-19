Decision Coverage: Why AI Recommends Some Brands And Not Others

In my previous article “When AI Takes The Click, Click Worthiness Should Guide Your Strategy,” I introduced click worthiness as a framework for deciding where organizations should continue investing as AI increasingly answers customers’ initial questions. Click Worthiness helps identify the interactions where engaging directly with a customer still creates meaningful business value. That naturally raises the next question.

What Information Does AI Actually Need To Support Those Decisions?

Most organizations assume they already have the answer. Their websites contain product pages, detailed configurators, technical documentation, pricing, reviews, specifications, and structured data describing what they sell. They have become very good at describing what their products are but often lack the information consumers really need to decide.

Few customers make purchasing decisions based solely on website product descriptions. They make decisions based on whether a product solves their problem better, faster, and easier than another option. In the AI era, organizations must move beyond describing what a product is and begin exposing the decision knowledge that explains why it is the right choice for specific customers.

Organizations don’t lose AI recommendations because they lack product information. They lose them because they fail to expose the information AI needs to confidently qualify them for a customer’s decision. I have referred to these criteria as “eligibility gates.”

That distinction increasingly determines whether AI can confidently recommend one organization over another.

Customers Don’t Buy Specifications, They Buy Confidence

One of the most common misconceptions about AI optimization, and amplified by new AI tools, is that organizations simply need more content. As previously noted, organizations already publish extensive information describing their products and services. Product pages explain dimensions, specifications, materials, warranties, pricing, availability, and dozens of technical attributes. Structured data mirrors that same information in machine-readable form.

Someone shopping for a mattress doesn’t begin by asking how many coils it contains. They want to know whether it sleeps cool, supports side sleepers, relieves shoulder pain, justifies the additional cost, or can be delivered before the weekend.

Travelers rarely compare hotels by amenity lists alone. They want to know whether the property is appropriate for families, within walking distance of attractions, or worth paying more than nearby alternatives.

These are not requests for additional product specifications but are attempts to reduce uncertainty before making a final decision. Those questions represent the decision variables AI must understand before it can confidently recommend one option over another.

AI Doesn’t Recommend Products, It Recommends Decisions

This distinction fundamentally changes how organizations must think about AI optimization.

Large language models do not simply retrieve facts. They synthesize evidence from multiple sources to answer increasingly complex questions. Every recommendation reflects a chain of reasoning that evaluates customer requirements, compares available options, weighs trade-offs, and determines which products or services best satisfy the stated criteria.

That confidence cannot come solely from understanding what a product is. AI must also understand when it should be recommended, who it is appropriate for, how it compares with alternatives, which trade-offs customers should consider, and what evidence supports those conclusions.

Most organizations already possess this knowledge. It exists within sales conversations, customer support interactions, buying guides, implementation documentation, engineering teams, merchandising systems, product managers, and internal subject matter experts.

The challenge is not that the knowledge does not exist but that it has rarely been organized, connected, and exposed as organizational knowledge that AI can reason over.

Decision Coverage In Practice

Let’s review a situation from a B2B SaaS company that had invested in an AI visibility monitoring tool and optimization services. The new batch of reports showed something unexpected. Although they served organizations of every size, they were rarely recommended when users searched for solutions designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Leadership was surprised because those organizations represented a meaningful portion of their customer base, and coincidentally, lead volume from that segment had begun to decline.

Their GEO agencies’ initial assumption was that the problem involved insufficient authority or third-party citations. Several recommendations focused on increasing external visibility through community participation and additional citations. Before discussing authority, however, I asked a much simpler question:

“What have you published that demonstrates your product is well suited for small businesses?”

The answer was surprisingly little. Although the company served many smaller organizations, its website contained almost no information describing the unique challenges those businesses faced, the specific benefits they received, implementation considerations for lean teams, testimonials from organizations of that size, or case studies demonstrating successful outcomes.

The product was presented as universally appropriate, but the company never explained why it was uniquely well suited for smaller or even larger organizations.

To better understand the synthesized recommendations that excluded them, we asked multiple AI labs to explain their selection reasoning and the criteria influencing their decisions. As we examined the resulting criteria and query fan-out questions generated during its reasoning process, a consistent pattern emerged. The conversation expanded into topics such as affordable software for small businesses, user-friendly solutions for lean teams, key capabilities smaller organizations should prioritize, and comparisons between competing products. Those questions revealed the decision variables the AI considered important when qualifying recommendations.

One explanation for exclusion stood out.

The company’s product was consistently described as highly configurable. Within enterprise buying circles, that characteristic is generally viewed as a competitive advantage. For smaller organizations, however, both the AI models and customer reviews interpreted that flexibility differently. Greater configurability suggested greater administrative complexity, making competing products appear more appropriate for organizations with smaller teams and fewer technical resources. In fact, G2 reviews and blog posts specifically stated it was the best product when you had a dedicated admin to enable these functions. This is the very criterion that excluded it from the recommendations.

Nothing about the product prevented it from serving smaller businesses. Still, the company did not detail that it understood their unique needs, showed that it was easy to configure, or that its extended functionality was not a hindrance to implementation. The missing evidence prevented AI from confidently qualifying it as an appropriate recommendation.

The company did not have an authority problem but an evidence problem, so spending a significant budget on getting links and amping up communities, while beneficial, was not the actual problem. Now that we had very specific content and knew exactly which community chatter was inadvertently negatively impacting them, the GEO agency could focus on amplifying the benefits and ease of use for smaller businesses.

Start Measuring Decision Coverage

This SaaS company’s challenge reveals why organizations need a different way to measure AI readiness. Traditional content metrics tell us how much information we’ve published. Structured data coverage tells us how much information we’ve encoded. Neither tells us whether we’ve exposed enough evidence for AI to confidently evaluate, compare, qualify, and recommend our products and services for specific customer decisions. That is why it is time for organizations to ask a more meaningful question:

Have we exposed the evidence AI needs to confidently evaluate, compare, qualify, and recommend our products or services?

That is the purpose of Decision Coverage, which measures how completely an organization has exposed the evidence AI needs to evaluate, compare, qualify, and confidently recommend its products or services.

Decision Coverage is not a measure of how much content an organization has published, nor is it a measure of how many pages contain structured data. It measures whether the organization has provided sufficient evidence for AI to reason about its products and services. Every unanswered customer question, unsupported product claim, missing comparison, undocumented policy, unexplained trade-off, or absent customer scenario represents a gap in Decision Coverage. Those gaps reduce AI’s ability to confidently evaluate, compare, qualify, and ultimately recommend the organization.

Google Is Already Rewarding Decision Knowledge

Google’s recent Conversational Attributes enhancements to Merchant Center illustrate this evolution. New capabilities such as question_and_answer, related_product, variant_option, document_link, and popularity_rank extend well beyond describing products. Collectively, they help AI understand when a product should be recommended, how it differs from alternatives, which variants satisfy different customer needs, what questions customers commonly ask before purchasing, and what supporting evidence exists.

Viewed individually, these additions appear incremental, but together they reveal a much larger shift. Google is steadily moving from asking merchants to describe products toward asking them to expose the decision knowledge surrounding those products. In many respects, these additions mirror the reasoning process an experienced salesperson follows during a customer consultation.

The Competitive Advantage Is Already Inside Your Organization

Ironically, most organizations already possess the very expertise necessary to improve Decision Coverage. Sales teams understand the customer’s objections, customer support teams understand recurring questions, product managers understand compatibility and organizational nuances, and operations understand fulfillment and delivery. The knowledge already exists, but the real challenge is bringing those disconnected sources of expertise together into a coherent knowledge model that AI can evaluate and trust.

Businesses that can make their GEO performance efforts a team sport, leverage the depth of expertise, and replatform the brilliant information they already possess will be the winners.

Fix The Evidence Gap Before You Publish More

Organizations don’t lose AI recommendations because they lack product information. They lose recommendations because they fail to expose the evidence AI needs to evaluate, compare, qualify, and recommend them confidently.

Companies need to take a moment to understand where the gaps really are and ensure that every meaningful customer decision is supported by evidence that AI can ingest, interpret, validate, trust, and explain. Getting into an automated content generation arms race is not the way forward.

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