The AI Search Metrics I Use To Track Client Pipelines

If organic traffic is up and qualified pipeline is down, I want to know which buyers we’re reaching before we spend more.

Last month, a founder sent me a dashboard showing higher organic sessions and better rankings, including 12 new page-one terms since spring. Pipeline was down 18% and had declined for two quarters. The reporting didn’t explain the gap.

We checked his top five buyer prompts across four AI assistants the following week. His company appeared in three of the 20 answers. All 12 of those new page-one rankings were for informational searches.

We’d gained visibility on questions people ask when they’re learning about a category. We were barely showing up when they asked which company to buy from.

At Winston Francois, we work with venture- and PE-backed companies on growth, including AI search. Rankings and organic traffic still help us understand performance. They don’t tell us enough about buyers who use an assistant to compare vendors, then search for a company by name or go straight to its website.

I’ve written about building an AI search strategy and assigning the team and budget. These are the five measures I use to assess whether that work is reaching buyers and producing opportunities.

Brand Presence On Buyer Prompts

Start with five questions your buyers would ask when choosing a vendor. Run each across four assistants and save all 20 answers. Record whether your company is named, whether it gets a link, or whether it’s absent.

The percentage of answers that name you is your brand presence rate. Track linked citations separately.

Be specific about the prompts. “Best contract management software for mid-market legal teams” tells you more about buying intent than “What is contract management?” If you sell to mid-market legal teams, use the first one.

Repeat the same prompts each week. Keep the setup consistent and save the full answers so you can check what changed. Twenty answers give you a starting point, and you’ll need several weeks before you can put much weight on a change.

This has been the first measure to improve in our engagements, ahead of pipeline. I use it as an early check on whether the work is reaching the right searches. Before increasing the budget, check whether those mentions produce qualified opportunities.

See also: Decision Coverage: Why AI Recommends Some Brands And Not Others

Accuracy Of The Answers

Read what the assistants say about you. Check the product description, intended buyer, price tier, and competitors. Mark each answer that names you as accurate or inaccurate, and note what needs fixing.

One Series A client appeared in 11 of 20 answers. Only four of those 11 described the company accurately. The assistants positioned it as an enterprise product, but the company sold to businesses with fewer than 200 employees.

A company with 100 employees could rule them out before visiting the website.

We made the company description consistent across the sources the models could read, following the cleanup process I covered previously. Six weeks later, 10 of 11 mentions were accurate. Demo-to-opportunity conversion recovered the following quarter.

Report the count with the percentage so the team can see how many answers we’re talking about.

See also: Your Biggest AI Search Risk Is Conflicting Information About Your Brand

Conversion From AI Referrals

In Google Analytics 4, group sessions attributed to AI sources such as ChatGPT.com, perplexity.ai, gemini.google.com, copilot.microsoft.com, and claude.ai. Use Session source so you’re comparing visits on the same basis.

Track how many of those sessions produce a demo request or trial, alongside the conversion rate. Keep the session count in the report too. A high conversion rate based on a handful of visits can change quickly.

Across our clients, these sessions have converted at three to five times the rate of organic sessions. My read is that some of the evaluation has already happened before the buyer clicks through. The assistant has explained the product and recommended it as a fit.

Track how many of those visits become qualified opportunities before deciding to put more money behind them.

This report will miss visits without a usable referral source. Google AI Mode traffic can also be mixed into Google organic, so treat the identifiable AI referrals as a partial view.

See also: How To Track AI Traffic In GA4 Without Undercounting It

Branded Search

A buyer can see your name in an AI answer, then look you up on Google. You’ll see the branded search without knowing what prompted it.

Track branded impressions and clicks in Search Console each week. Look at direct traffic to the homepage and pricing page as supporting context, and record when each AI search experiment started.

We’ve seen branded search increase four to eight weeks after brand presence improves. Before attributing that increase to AI, check what else ran during the same period, including paid campaigns and PR.

I’d be more confident increasing spend if brand presence, accurate answers, and branded search were improving together and sales was hearing buyers mention AI. Branded search alone wouldn’t be enough.

What Buyers Say Brought Them In

Add “ChatGPT or another AI assistant” to the options for “How did you hear about us?” on your inbound forms. Have the sales team ask the same question and save the response on the opportunity in HubSpot or Salesforce.

One client added the field in April. By July, nine of 54 new opportunities had selected the AI option. Those deals closed 30% faster than the rest of the inbound group.

That’s useful information we’d have missed by looking only at the last recorded click. It gives us a group of opportunities we can follow through the sales process.

Buyers won’t remember every touchpoint, and some will skip the field. Keep their answers alongside the tracked source so you can compare both. Look at opportunity value and closed revenue as those deals progress.

When To Expect A Change

In our engagements, brand presence has usually improved two to six weeks after we clean up the company information and make the first content changes. Answer accuracy improves around the same time. AI referral conversions tend to appear in weeks four to eight, with branded search increasing around weeks eight to 12. Self-reported attribution can lag by a sales cycle.

I use those intervals to decide when to review the work. I wouldn’t promise a client that pipeline will follow that schedule.

If we’re showing up more often and nothing else has improved after 90 days, read the answers again. Are they describing us correctly? Are these questions our buyers actually ask? It’s easy to pick prompts that make the report look better without reaching anyone likely to buy.

Use the same approach as the experimentation framework: Record the baseline, make a specific change, and compare the result before committing more money.

Start With A Spreadsheet

Start with a spreadsheet and have the person responsible for AI search update it every Monday. On a small team, that can be the strategic lead, as I discussed in building a growth team on a startup budget.

Allow roughly 40 minutes for the 20 answers and accuracy review. Building the GA4 segment may take 15 minutes once tracking is in place, and a simple form edit about five. Pull the branded search data from Search Console and keep the opportunity responses in your CRM.

Give the sheet eight weeks before building a dashboard. By then, you’ll know which measures help you make decisions and where the reporting still needs work. Run it as part of the 90-day growth audit so the results inform what you do next.

The founder now reports his presence in buyer answers alongside pipeline, and both have started improving. We have a better basis for the next budget decision than we did when the report stopped at rankings.

Ask your team to test the five buyer prompts across four assistants this week. Bring the answers and any inaccurate descriptions to your next pipeline review.

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