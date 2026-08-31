How To Restructure Your Marketing Team & Budget For The AI-Search Era

In June, I sat in an annual planning call with the CMO of a private equity-backed software company. Sharp operator, 12-person team, real budget. Her spreadsheet was on the screen: an SEO agency retainer, a content team shipping eight posts a month, a paid search line north of $350,000 a year. I asked one question: Which line item owns whether ChatGPT recommends you?

Nobody had an answer, because the answer was nobody.

That question now opens most of my client engagements. I run a growth consultancy that builds AI search visibility programs for venture and PE-backed startups, and the pattern repeats: smart teams, real budgets, and an organizational chart built for a channel that shrinks a little more every month. The good news is that the fix is smaller than most teams fear. Three role changes, one budget shift, and a 90-day sequence that de-risks both.

Why The Old Chart Stops Working

The standard B2B marketing org mirrors the Google funnel. SEO owns rankings. Content feeds SEO with keyword-mapped posts. Paid covers whatever organic misses. Every role assumes the buyer sees a results page and clicks something on it.

More buyers now skip that page. They ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, or Google’s AI Mode something like “best contract management software for mid-market legal teams” and get a direct answer naming three vendors. If you are one of the three, you enter the deal. If you are not, you never find out the deal existed.

Ranking well does not protect you. When I test a client’s 20 highest-intent buyer queries across the major assistants, companies with page-one rankings routinely appear in only a handful of the answers. One Series B client came in with 14 page-one keywords and showed up in four of 20 answers. The work that earns AI citations, consistent entity signals, third-party proof, and structured original content sits in nobody’s job description at most companies. And since budget follows the org chart, the money keeps flowing to work the machines stopped rewarding. The planning cycle makes it worse. An allocation set in Q4 locks the old bet in for a full year, which is why the restructure conversation belongs in this quarter, not the next offsite.

See also: The Real Reason Your SEO Team Hasn’t Made The AI Transition Yet

3 Roles Change First

You probably do not need new headcount. You need three scope changes, plus a clear answer to the ownership question. In teams under 20 people, AI search reports to whoever owns demand generation. In larger orgs, I have the vice president of marketing hold it personally until the motion is proven, because a function this new gets orphaned fast when it sits three layers down.

Your SEO lead becomes your AI search lead. Usually the same person. The scope grows from “where do we rank” to “where do we get cited,” which means owning your brand’s entity everywhere the models read: your site, LinkedIn, G2, Crunchbase, Reddit, industry directories. Entity fragmentation is the most common problem I find in audits. Two brand names, three domains, conflicting company descriptions from page to page. The models read that as three weak companies instead of one strong one. A single owner can clean it up in a quarter, and the cleanup costs almost nothing but attention.

Your content team trades volume for evidence. Cut the publishing calendar in half and move those hours into work a model can quote: original data, named customer outcomes with numbers attached, expert commentary from people inside your company, and pages structured so an answer engine can lift a clean claim. Eight generic posts a month lose to one piece with a number nobody else has. This is a hard sell for teams graded on output, so change the grading. Score them on citations earned and pipeline influenced.

Digital PR moves from the brand budget to the performance budget. The models reward agreement across independent sources. Mentions in trade publications, review platforms, and communities now do the work backlinks did a decade ago. Which means PR stops being the soft line you cut in a bad quarter and starts being an acquisition channel with quarterly targets and a number to hit.

The Budget Math

Here is what the shift looked like for a client spending $60,000 a month on marketing.

Before: $30,000 on paid search, $12,000 on content production, $8,000 on an SEO retainer, $5,000 on brand and PR, $5,000 on tools.

After one quarter: $24,000 on paid search, protecting brand terms and the non-brand campaigns that still convert. $10,000 on content, fewer pieces with heavier proof behind each one. $10,000 on the AI search program itself, covering entity cleanup, structured data, and measurement. $10,000 on digital PR with citation targets. $6,000 on tools, adding an AI visibility tracker to the existing stack. We use Peec AI for citation tracking; Semrush now has an AI toolkit that covers the basics if you want to stay in one platform.

Why cut paid by only 20%? Because paid search is still your cleanest read on which queries carry buying intent, and that query data is exactly what you test the assistants against. Starve it completely, and you lose the map.

The rule I give clients: Move 15% to 20% of the budget in the first quarter, then let the evidence move the rest. Nobody should defund a working paid program on faith. But holding the 2022 allocation while your buyers change how they buy is its own kind of bet, and a worse one.

Sequence It Over 90 Days

Do not reorganize on day one. Run the same sprint structure I use for 90-day growth audits: Measure first, then experiment, then scale what works.

Weeks 1 through 4: Baseline. Test your top 20 buyer queries across the four major assistants and record every answer, every citation, every competitor named. Fix entity fragmentation while you wait for patterns. It costs nothing, and it compounds. Change no headcount yet.

Weeks 5 through 8: Run one pod. Your AI search lead, one content person, and a slice of the PR budget pointed at a single product line. Everything else keeps operating exactly as before, which gives you a control group and keeps the rest of the team calm.

Weeks 9 through 12: Compare. Citation rate on the test queries, referral traffic from the assistants, and the number of inbound deals that mention finding you through an AI tool. Move budget where the evidence points. The reorg follows the results, never the other way around. It is the same rule I gave in the piece on building a growth team on a startup budget: prove the motion before you fund the org.

3 Mistakes That Waste The Budget

First, hiring a GEO specialist before running a baseline. I have watched a company post a $150,000 role for a function it had never measured once. You cannot write the job description until you know where your citation gaps actually are.

Second, cutting classic SEO to zero. The assistants still lean on search indexes, and well-ranked pages still get read by the models more often than buried ones. Crawlability, site speed, and rankings feed the machine. This is a rebalance, not a funeral.

Third, running AI search as a side project. If it has no line item, it has no owner, and unowned work does not move. Give it a number in the budget, even a small one, and put a name next to that number.

Six months after the restructure, that software company from the planning call appears in 12 of 20 test answers, up from three. Assistant-referred demo requests are now a tracked source in their CRM, and the marketing team is the same size it was in June. The people did not change. The money just points at the game their buyers are playing now.

Your org chart is a bet on how buyers will find you. Most charts still put everything on a results page fewer buyers look at each month. Move the bet.

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