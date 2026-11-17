If you manage a Google Ads account, you probably got an email last week saying that ads served in France and Italy will carry a 3% Regulatory Operating Cost starting Jan. 1, 2027. You may have deleted it because you don’t advertise in Europe. Don’t assume you’re off the hook. Google bills these surcharges based on where your ads are actually served, and its default location setting can serve your ads to people who have never set foot in your target area.

I found this out the practical way. I do some pro bono consulting for a retailer on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and I have access to his Google Ads account. His campaigns are built to reach shoppers within a few miles of his store. On the morning of Nov. 11, his account received two notices from Google Payments, one headed “Surcharge Updates for Ads Served in Italy” and the other “Surcharge Updates for Ads Served in France.”

I scanned them and moved on. Then I went back, because I suspected plenty of Search Engine Journal readers were asking the same question I was. Why is a neighborhood retailer in New York getting billing notices about two countries he isn’t targeting?

The short answer is that the emails are a warning, not a bill. Whether they become a bill depends on settings most local advertisers have never opened.

What Google Is Actually Changing

Google calls these charges jurisdiction-specific surcharges. Some are labeled Digital Services Tax (DST) fees and some are labeled Regulatory Operating Costs, but they work the same way. They are added to your invoice on top of your ad spend, and on top of any account budget you set.

Here is how the rates for Google Ads stand on Google’s help page, before and after Jan. 1, 2027.

Country Charge type Rate in 2026 Rate from Jan. 1, 2027 France Regulatory Operating Cost 2% 3% Italy Regulatory Operating Cost 2.5% 3% Spain Regulatory Operating Cost 3% 3% (unchanged since July 1, 2024) Turkey Regulatory Operating Cost 4.5% 2.25% Austria DST Fee 5% 5% United Kingdom DST Fee 2% 2%

Two former entries are off the list. Google says ads served in India stopped carrying a 2% charge on Sept. 1, 2024, and ads served in Canada no longer carry the 2.5% DST fee.

The same increases apply to Display & Video 360, and Google’s help page says YouTube placements bought on a reservation basis carry the surcharges too.

In Italy, the jump is half a point. In France, it is a full point, which means the fee itself rises by 50%. Turkey moves the other way.

See also: Ask A PPC: How Will The Tariffs Impact My PPC Campaigns?

The Line That Explains The Emails

Google’s help page states the rule plainly. The charge applies every time an ad is served in one of these jurisdictions, “regardless of where your actual business is located.” The surcharge is calculated on the impressions or clicks served in each country, so an account that serves nothing in France pays nothing in France.

That would seem to settle it for my client. But a few paragraphs further down, Google adds a warning that you might show ads to users in a country you never targeted “because your business is in a location of interest for them.” Google also says it is the advertiser’s responsibility to make sure campaign target settings are correct, and that it will not refund surcharges triggered by legitimate clicks and impressions served according to those settings.

In plain English, if your settings let a shopper in Milan see your ad, you pay the Italy surcharge on that impression, and you don’t get it back.

See also: 13 Google Ads Settings To Check When Running International PPC Campaigns

Why Your Settings Probably Allow It

Google’s advanced location options give you two choices for who counts as being in your target area. “Presence or interest” reaches people who are in, regularly in, or who’ve shown interest in your targeted locations. “Presence” reaches only people who are in or regularly in them.

Presence or interest is the default, and Google labels it as recommended. Google supports that recommendation with its own data, saying advertisers in travel, real estate, and education who switched to it saw 5% more conversions on Search campaigns. That is Google’s claim from Google’s internal data, and it covers three verticals, not retail.

For a store on Madison Avenue, “interest” is where Europe gets in. Someone in Paris searching for shops on the Upper East Side has shown interest in New York. Under the default, your ad can serve to that person, and the impression lands in France.

The controls have also been widening. Demand Gen campaigns picked up the same Presence or interest versus Presence choice in late 2025, and AI Max for Search has added options for reaching people based on locations of interest. More automation in where ads go means more chances to serve impressions in places you didn’t pick.

A Practitioner Who Read The Fine Print

Giovanni Perilli, a funnel marketing consultant who writes about European ad costs, published a breakdown the same day the emails went out. The France email he received did not mention Italy at all. In his words, the email “leaves out the change that matters most to anyone advertising in Italy.”

That matches my own experience, with a twist. My client’s account got two separate emails, one per country. Advertisers who received only one should check the help page rather than assume nothing else changed.

Perilli also turns the surcharge into numbers a PPC manager can use. Because the fee is added on top of what you spend, he multiplies a cost-per-acquisition by 1.03 and divides a return on ad spend by 1.03. A €40 CPA effectively becomes €41.20. A ROAS of four becomes about 3.88. If your break-even ROAS is 2.5, your real target in France and Italy is now about 2.58.

Those are small numbers. On thin retail margins in the first quarter, they are not nothing.

See also: Google Says Changing tCPA & Budgets Won’t Reset Learning – 6 BFCM Takeaways

Why Google Is Raising Them Now

Google’s help page says the France and Italy charges cover part of the cost of complying with digital services tax legislation in those countries. The tax news over the past year lines up with that.

French lawmakers voted in October 2025 to double France’s digital services tax from 3% to 6% for the largest platforms, but the budget bill carrying it was rejected a month later, and the rate remains 3%. Italy’s DST has applied at a 3% rate since 2020, and its 2025 budget law removed the domestic revenue threshold that had kept some companies out of scope. Turkey went the other direction, cutting its DST from 7.5% to 5% this year and to 2.5% on Jan. 1, 2027. Google’s Turkey surcharge falls to 2.25% on the same date

Google also has company now. Meta began charging its own location fees on July 1, 2026, at 3% in France, Italy, and Spain, as Bloomberg reported. From January, Google and Meta charge the same 3% in all three countries.

Here’s my read. Digital services taxes were sold to voters as a way to make big tech pay. The platforms are now itemizing those taxes on advertisers’ invoices, and some of those advertisers are small businesses on another continent. Whatever you think of the policy, the bill has moved down the chain, and PPC managers are the ones who have to explain it to clients.

What To Do In Your Account Before Jan. 1

Here are four steps I’m taking in my client’s account, and I’d suggest you take them in yours.

Find out where your ads are actually served. Google’s help page recommends a predefined Distance report in the Report Editor. Remove the default rows and add a “Country/Territory (user location)” row. If France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Turkey, or the U.K. shows up, you are already paying surcharges there. The Transactions page under Billing shows them as separate line items by country. Decide whether “interest” is worth paying for. For a local service business, switch each campaign’s location option to Presence, and then explicitly exclude the countries above, which is what Google recommends when ads appear somewhere unintended. Do this campaign by campaign, because the setting doesn’t apply at the account level. Don’t automatically cut travelers. A Manhattan retailer may want a French or Italian tourist planning a December trip to New York. If those visitors buy, keep Presence or interest on a dedicated campaign and build the extra 3% into its CPA and ROAS targets using Perilli’s 1.03 factor. If they don’t buy, exclude them. Update budgets and agreements for 2027. Advertisers who deliberately target France or Italy should add the surcharge to next year’s budget and reset bid targets. If an agency is involved, Perilli suggests agreeing in writing whether its fee is calculated on media spend or on the invoiced total including surcharges.

The Email Was Worth A Second Look

I almost ignored these notices, and I’ve been reading Google Ads billing emails since 2003. My advice is to treat them as an audit prompt, not as spam. The surcharge itself is modest. The real story is how many local accounts may be serving ads in Europe without anyone deciding they should.

My client’s ads are meant for the Upper East Side, not Paris or Milan. I’d rather confirm that in a report before Jan. 1 than discover it on a February invoice.

More Resources:

Featured Image: hmorena/Shutterstock