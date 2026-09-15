Brand Protection In AI Search: How To Audit And Defend Your Brand’s Identity

Brand protection in search and AI means finding where a personal brand, company, or product is represented incorrectly, confused with something else, impersonated, abused, misused, or used to intercept branded traffic. The goal is to correct what you can, report genuine abuse, and make accurate information and official channels easier to verify.

It overlaps with online reputation management. But reputation management focuses more on how a brand is perceived. Brand protection focuses on whether people and systems can identify the real brand, find accurate information, and distinguish official channels from impersonators or unauthorized intermediaries.

Sometimes the wrong person appears in search results, an old claim is presented as current, or an impersonator becomes easier to find than the official channel. If you work with SaaS, you may have heard of slopsquatting: malicious packages registered under names that AI coding tools are likely to hallucinate.

In one documented slopsquatting attack, “unused-imports” was registered as a malicious npm package instead of the legitimate “eslint-plugin-unused-imports,” which is a problem when it’s a name AI tools often reference.

In another, an LLM invented the package name by combining two real tools, and the resulting command spread through 237 GitHub repositories containing AI-generated agent skills. Nobody was compromised, but an attacker could have claimed the same name first.

These cases show why brand misuse is not limited to fake websites or social accounts. A product name can also be intercepted inside the infrastructure that developers and AI agents trust.

Most common risks include:

Another person or company is confused with the brand.

Search or AI repeats an outdated or false claim.

A fake site, account, or app impersonates it.

Competitors or unauthorized affiliates intercept branded demand.

Review sites and other third parties define the brand without accurate first-party context.

AI consolidates those fragments into one seemingly authoritative answer, or even creates a totally wrong one.

These problems can compound. A fake support page may first intercept a search. Other sites may repeat its details. An AI system may then present the false contact information as an answer.

This article covers the two halves of brand protection: how to audit what people and systems find, and how to defend the brand when that information is inaccurate, misleading, or being exploited.

What Exactly Are We Protecting?

Document everything that is consistently associated with the brand.

For a company, record the brand, and legal names, previous, and alternative names, the official domain, apps, and social accounts, founders, owners, and executives, products, markets, official support channels, and any claim that matters commercially. For a person, record the full professional name, name variants, and transliterations, the current role, previous roles that may still appear, official profiles, and other people who share the name.

Give every important fact a source and a last-checked date. My approach is to create a small knowledge graph and make this dated provenance an integral part of it, which makes things easier to manage. However, just simple tables are quite useful as well.

See also: Build An OKF Brain Like Mine!

Define Your Markets, Languages, Search Environments

A brand can have a different search presence in every market and language it serves. This surprises many people, but you do the full audit for each country, and each language. Five country-language combinations mean five audits. Yes, it’s a lot of work.

I never run all checks from my own logged-in account. Use a clean, logged-out browser and, where possible, test with a real user located in the target market. Even when you are signed out, results still depend on location, language, and device, and some results may still be personalized. Record the conditions instead. VPN and residential connections often return different results for the same query, so pick by audience: If your customers use VPNs, test through one, and if they do not, label VPN runs as diagnostics.

I often see people conducting these audits entirely on desktop, even though for many brands most branded searches happen on mobile, where the layout, and results differ.

See also: How Search Engines Tailor Results To Individual Users & How Brands Should Manage It

Audit The Brand Across Search Surfaces

It is tempting to create a fixed query set and reuse it on every surface. You can do that but try to find out what the target audience actually uses. If you don’t know where to start, look at autosuggestions. If your brand is relatively new, look at their competitors. You may also try covering the exact name, official website, and login queries, identity queries such as who owns or founded the brand, trust queries such as reviews, and complaints, support queries, comparisons, and alternatives, coupon, and discount queries, and common misspellings.

Run the set wherever applicable: in Google, Bing, Brave, and DuckDuckGo, and in YouTube search. Check the verticals that apply: images, news, maps, video, shopping. “But my audience doesn’t search my brand in Images,” you may argue. True, but image results can surface some problems that are not evident on the main search results page.

Remember to research anything that applies to your brand: LinkedIn for executives, app stores for app brands, marketplaces for products, review platforms for services, and regional search engines.

Check autocomplete separately on each platform, because it frames the question before anyone sees a result. Google states that predictions depend on the language of the query, the location it comes from, and trending interest. Type the name, then the prefixes people actually use in front of it, such as is, who owns, and alternative to. A fast way to do this across markets is to use Google’s suggestion endpoint, which takes language, and country parameters:

curl -s "https://suggestqueries.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&hl=uk&gl=UA&q=is%20yourbrand"

Autocomplete predictions can be manipulated, and security researchers have documented services that sell this kind of manipulation as a black-hat promotion tactic. Google restricts election-related predictions and removes violations its automated systems miss, so around election periods you should check daily if you work in this space.

For every query, record the platform, date, location, language, device, login state, the top results with their owners, the ads, the position of the official result, and a screenshot.

Also check who is buying your name. The Google Ads Transparency Center shows the ads any verified advertiser runs; you don’t need a special tool for that.

Audit The Brand In AI Systems

This part is tricky, but it cannot be skipped. Run the audit across the AI systems your audience uses: Google AI Overviews or AI Mode, Gemini, ChatGPT search, Perplexity, Claude with web search, and Brave Ask. Include Brave even if nobody in your market uses it, because Brave sells its index to other AI vendors, and for some it is the only index behind their answers.

Use two groups of prompts. Direct ones ask what the brand is, who owns it, whether it is legitimate, and how to contact it. Decision prompts ask whether to use the brand, how it compares to a competitor, and what the alternatives are.

Run each prompt several times in a fresh conversation with memory disabled. One run proves nothing. I’ve seen repeated runs of the same brand prompt produce different verdicts within the same hour, and one of them failed to confirm a fact the others cited. Record the product, the model, and the mode. Free and paid ChatGPT may use different sources. The free version answers from OpenAI’s own index, while paid thinking mode takes about 75% of its results from scraped Google rankings and elsewhere. You need to decide if you better audit the tier most people use.

Language and the market specified in the prompt matter as much here as they do in search. The same trust question from a Dublin IP in English returned an answer framed for the wrong country with a different language. In the local language, it came back right.

Record the prompt, system, date, answer, every claim, and every cited source, then classify each claim as correct, partly correct, outdated, unsupported, false, about another entity, or based on an impersonating source. The listed sources are not always where the answer came from. Brave writes the paragraph first, then runs a separate search for the links it shows beside it, so the page you need to fix may not be in the list. In a February 2026 evaluation of six chatbots on 2,100 news questions, over 70% of inaccuracies came from retrieval failures rather than model reasoning.

Finally, check whether these systems can read your site. Fetch a few important pages using the user agents they publish (OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity) and compare with what Googlebot gets. A blocked page or an empty shell can still return HTTP 200 while being inaccessible to a crawler, so nothing in your reporting will look broken.

Choose The Defense Based On The Problem

First decide whether you found an error or abuse. An outdated directory entry or an incorrect association with a namesake is an error, and a critical review is usually an opinion. Neither warrants an abuse report. A fake support account, a copied app, a lookalike domain, or an ad presenting itself as official is abuse.

Preserve the evidence before you contact anyone. Abusive assets change or vanish once they realize they have been found. Capture the full URL or handle, dated screenshots of the whole window, the query, market, device, and login state that surfaced it, the redirect chain, and final destination, and any payment details, affiliate IDs, or tracking parameters.

Some examples of how to match the action to the problem.

Problem found First action Wrong fact on your own site Correct the canonical page and every contradicting page you control Conflicting descriptions across official profiles Approve one description and roll it out everywhere Outdated third-party profile Submit a correction with primary evidence Fake site, account, or app Report to the host and registrar, use the store’s impersonation policy for apps, and consider UDRP for a domain registered in bad faith Fake support result Report as phishing and publish official support details Trademark abuse in ads Capture dated evidence and file through the ad platform’s trademark process, which covers only the countries and industries where you have demonstrated rights Wrong AI claim Search for the exact wording of the claim, correct the sources you can influence, then retest Your content copied on a clone or scraper site Preserve evidence, then file a copyright removal request with the host and the search engines Your own pages removed by a false copyright complaint Look up what was filed in Lumen, then submit a counter notification if you have a good-faith basis. It is a legal declaration with consequences, so take advice first Accurate negative review Respond with evidence and fix the underlying issue

The sequence behind the table has four layers. Fix what you control. Correct what you can claim or influence. Report genuine violations. Where removal is impossible or unjustified, publish a clearer first-party answer, and let it compete.

While an abusive asset is live, containment comes before takedown. State plainly, on the channels you control, which domain, app, account, and support details are official, and brief your support team so it recognizes affected users. The point is to stop people sending money or credentials to the wrong party while a report is still being processed.

Also remember this part from ORM: A public response can expose a problem to people who would otherwise never have found it on their own, so check how visible it actually is before you give it more visibility.

Structured data can be part of the first layer of defense as one technique among several. Google’s own documentation describes Organization markup as helping it disambiguate an organization.

Set Up Alerts Before You Need Them

An audit shows what is happening now. How quickly you catch the next problem decides how many people meet it before you do.

Build the alerts from the same names, queries, languages, and markets as the audit. You can use any tracking service you like or vibe-code one of your own. I only recommend choosing one with an API so that you can integrate it with your dashboards and query the data easily.

Turn on every registrar notification for the domains you own, and monitor new registrations based on your brand name, common misspellings, and terms “login” or “support.” Certificate Transparency monitoring tells you when a certificate is issued for a lookalike domain.

Your own data provides the earliest warning. Support asking whether an account is really yours, DMARC reports showing unauthorized email, and Search Console security notices all arrive before a search audit would find the same thing.

An alert should open a case with evidence, a market, and an owner. After a takedown, keep the domain, handle, and copied text on the watchlist, because they come back under a slightly different asset.

Reduce What Can Be Impersonated

Most of the protection happens before anything goes wrong. Register the domains and country domains that matter, claim the social handles and app developer accounts, and take the scoped or organization namespace for your products where the registry supports one. Registries like npm treat a package with no genuine function as squatting, so publish real packages rather than placeholders.

Lock the registrar account, require multi-factor authentication, and remove access from former employees, agencies, and affiliates. Keep one page listing your official domains, apps, accounts, support contacts, and packages, so anyone who wants to check can.

The Defense Work Never Stops

Look at the branded results themselves. Your own domain should rank first for your brand name, and the rest of the first two pages should be filled by properties you control or influence: your country sites, profiles, and channels, app listing, and the directories where your entry is accurate. Strong coverage across these positions leaves less room for impersonators or unauthorized resellers to gain visibility. On trust and comparison queries, you will not own everything, and you should know who holds each position and why.

Preventing problems is easier than dealing with active abuse and defense. Build your brand assets and fill content gaps across all the formats and channels. Monitor how your assets perform for your brand queries. Having a strong foundation will shield you better in the times when things go south. And some problems will not even emerge.

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