How Do I Keep Control As Platforms Automate My Account? – Ask A PPC

If you manage PPC campaigns, you know the struggle behind this month’s question:

“Every platform wants me to hand more of my account to automated campaign types. How do I keep enough visibility to know it is actually working?”

Performance Max and AI Max have increased advertisers’ demand for reporting. Advertisers want to understand why AI ad types perform as they do.

AI ad types (PMax) and settings (AI Max) require enough trust to let them work without human intervention. In return, they adapt to reach customers when, and where they will most likely engage.

We’ll unpack how you can work more effectively with AI ad types through:

Transparent reporting that shows the work behind the results.

Creative partnerships that use human-led brand tone and guardrails.

Targeting and matching mechanics that set your structures up for success.

Note: I work for Microsoft Advertising. I intend this advice to remain as platform-agnostic as possible.

Reporting Transparency Builds Trust And Reveals Bias

Let’s not bury the lede: Reporting builds trust and validates marketing investments. However, bias, and historical performance can influence how people read data.

For example, you may expect people to search in a certain way. An unfamiliar search term might then invite extra scrutiny. Yet that term could reflect an AI conversation or a new audience that still provides value. Before you act on these reports, consider the following:

Have I collected enough statistically significant data on this new target? Could an existing account entity capture the same engagement? Could excluding this traffic or placement create risk as customer behavior changes and valuable leads/sales are blocked?

Reports always provide useful signals, but you need enough data before you act. Collect at least 30 days of data and confirm that conversion tracking works accurately. You may also want post-click analysis from tools such as Google Analytics and Microsoft Clarity. These tools can reveal attribution, conversion rate optimization (CRO), or other issues that block conversions.

See also: The Conversion Setup Errors That Break Smart Bidding

Craft Assets That Communicate Your Value Across Surfaces And Formats

AI Max and PMax thrive on AI surfaces because they adapt to dynamic and increasingly conversational queries. They can also match relevant landing pages and generate creative assets in the moment. However, this flexibility requires clear brand guidance. Advertisers still need controls that keep messaging aligned with each product or service area.

When you craft AI ads, focus on two components: the assets you supply and the rules you give AI.

The assets you supply include landing pages. If headlines use different phrasing from the landing page, users may feel confused. The mismatch also makes it harder for AI to understand which queries fit your offer.

Your assets must also work across creative formats extending to search, display, and video. Sequential ad copy makes it harder for AI to adapt messages across surfaces.

For example, the ad selling novelty Christmas sweaters keeps its message clear throughout:

However, the ad that served for “gaming computers under $4,000” has a headline that wouldn’t be clear if it was on its own:

“Custom Builds” can describe gaming computers, but it also applies to other verticals. Here, that phrase triggered ads for both gaming computers, and motorcycles:

That is why tools such as text asset generation in AI Max and PMax can help. Rather than having to force existing, pre-defined ad text, AI can help you generate, and optimize text assets that adapt ad copy to the moment, and flex to different surface constraints.

In the above “custom build” example, the advertisers could have specified certain key messaging as well as lock in certain headlines or descriptions with pinning. Google and Microsoft both support term exclusions. Google currently offers message constraints, while Microsoft has them in pilot as of September 10, 2026. By using these tools, advertisers can benefit from the expanded reach based on high-intent audiences, while ensuring they’re communicating effectively across all eligible ad surfaces.

Advertisers can combine AI flexibility with messaging compliance by providing clear phrasing guidance and a strong style guide. However, brands might not be able to advertise without creative sign-offs. Tools such as the Ad Preview Hub show how assets appear across surfaces. These previews can help stakeholders review and approve creative.

See also: Google Shares How Brands Should Use AI Creative To Stand Out

Consolidate Around Conversion Thresholds Instead Of Segmenting By Variant

AI ad types can find incremental traffic and conversions because keywords do not constrain them. Organizing campaigns and ad groups by keyword concept still helps. However, over-segmentation can fragment data, and underserve critical parts of your account, and business.

Search Term Expansion in AI Max and Search Themes in PMax offer a better way to organize keyword concepts than trying to capture each keyword in their own ad group or having an ad group with hundreds of keywords.

Exact-match keywords still belong in accounts when they consistently drive conversions. However, bidding on every variant can scatter your budget.

Use these account-structure guidelines:

Confirm that your budget can support every target (keyword, location, audiences, placement, etc.). A budget stretched too thin can under-spend or perform erratically.

Avoid mixing drastically different CPA and ROAS goals to ensure you’re able to get enough leads (clicks) for the conversions that do matter. Try to keep targets within 20% to 30% of one another to reduce conflicting objectives.

In AI Max campaigns specifically, this approach preserves matching flexibility, and helps you reach conversion thresholds. While treating keywords as signals offers the greatest reach, it’s fair that some advertisers will still need broad, and exact keywords to ground their accounts.

Final Takeaways

AI ad types no longer require you to surrender visibility or control. The key is preventing bias from blocking the incremental conversions these campaigns can deliver. Use reporting, creative guardrails, and to build account structures that let you meet business outcomes without over-segmenting your data.

See you next month!

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Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal