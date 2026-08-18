How Google AIOs Use Facebook, Instagram & TikTok From 300 Million US Searches

A lot of marketing teams and individuals assume that a big social presence on Facebook and Instagram means they will get cited in AI answers and AI Overviews. That is not always the case. AI engines cite social content all the time now. However, they do not cite you because you have a big following. They cite whatever answers the exact question in front of them. For example, a 5,000-follower account with real expertise or hard numbers can beat a 500,000-follower brand account that posts filler. Reach is not influence.

In this post, I share my thoughts based on my conversations with brand marketers and search. How AI uses social keeps coming back to one point: Social is now a real place to get cited. However, AI rewards the content that answers the question, not the account with the most followers. I have written before about staying visible as search splits across AI engines. This is the next piece in my coverage of AI search. Here, I explore which platforms AI trusts, for which questions, and how to become the source it pulls.

Google AI Overviews Cite Facebook 19.5 Million Times

Analysis of more than 300 million U.S. monthly searches shows how often Google’s AI reaches for social. Facebook was cited as a source in 19.5 million AI Overviews. Instagram was cited in about 877,000, and TikTok around 78,000 times. About one in 15 U.S. searches now puts Facebook or Instagram content inside a Google AI answer.

That content reaches far more people than the account that posted it. A public post can shape what AI tells someone who never opens the app, never follows the brand, and never sees the post in a feed. So, social is a real channel for getting cited now. The catch is who gets the citation.

A Big Following On Facebook Or Instagram Is Not The Same As Being Cited

The posts that get cited are often not the big ones. Small accounts and single posts get pulled into answers for questions that millions of people run each month:

Google used an Instagram post to answer “mobile payment app,” a query with an estimated 18.5 million monthly searches.

A baseball team’s Facebook post answered “where to watch Brewers versus Reds.”

A TikTok video answered, “Yankees versus Dodgers.”

They got cited because they answered the question, not because they had the biggest following.

AI influence and social reach are two different things. You can have one without the other. For instance, I have watched an account with 3,000 followers get pulled into an answer over a creator with a huge following. This happened because it had the right content on the exact question. It is not about the follower count. Rather, it is about who is saying it.

So, do not judge your AI influence by your biggest accounts. Open the answers your buyers see, find the exact source AI used, work out why it got cited, and make that source your target, whether it is you, a creator, or a community thread.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, And Reddit Each Get Cited For Different Questions

AI does not treat social as one thing. It pulls from different platforms for different questions. Moreover, you can watch it happen:

Facebook: Timely, local, and community questions. “Used canoes for sale” pulls Facebook.

Timely, local, and community questions. “Used canoes for sale” pulls Facebook. Instagram: Culture and shopping. “Best places to travel” pulls Instagram.

Culture and shopping. “Best places to travel” pulls Instagram. TikTok: Trends and how-to. “What does out lap mean in F1” pulls a TikTok clip.

Trends and how-to. “What does out lap mean in F1” pulls a TikTok clip. Reddit: Firsthand experience and troubleshooting. “Best rc cars for kids” pulls Reddit.

Firsthand experience and troubleshooting. “Best rc cars for kids” pulls Reddit. YouTube: Step-by-step, instructional content.

Before you decide where to spend, find out which platform AI treats as the go-to for your market’s questions, and what kind of content it picks there.

At The Buying Moment, Instagram And Facebook Do Different Jobs

The buying moment is where the split gets sharpest. When someone is ready to buy or has just bought, Facebook and Instagram split into clear roles:

Instagram is the purchase surface. Roughly 90% of the times Google AI cites it near the bottom of the funnel, the question is about buying: where to buy, the price, whether it is on sale.

Roughly 90% of the times Google AI cites it near the bottom of the funnel, the question is about buying: where to buy, the price, whether it is on sale. Facebook is the after-sale surface. It shows up mostly after the purchase, in about 23% of its bottom-funnel citations, more than twice Instagram’s rate, on troubleshooting, returns, and how-to.

The two engines also use social differently:

Google mostly wants location and stock signals. Roughly 11% to 14% of the time it cites social near a purchase, the prompt is a “near me” or “is it open” question.

mostly wants location and stock signals. Roughly 11% to 14% of the time it cites social near a purchase, the prompt is a “near me” or “is it open” question. ChatGPT barely touches local. It leans into deals and pricing instead, each somewhere around 20% to 24% of the social citations it uses near a purchase, with sharper prompts that often name a specific product: a GPU model, a tool brand, a sneaker release.

Read those percentages as directional, since the sample is still maturing. Despite this, the pattern has held consistently across the data.

When Google’s AI cites Facebook or Instagram in a buying question, it names a big retailer or marketplace about 85% of the time. The companies that make the product get just 3% to 4% of the brand mentions. Moreover, about 75% of the brands cited show up exactly once. The user asks about a product. AI cites the social content as evidence, and the answer sends the shopper to a retailer. The long tail of product-specific pricing and availability questions is wide open for the brand that publishes clear content first.

AI is also doing more research and recommending fewer brands, and it shows up across almost every industry. Compared with a year ago, ChatGPT cites more sources and does more digging. However, it is narrowing the list of brands it recommends. More research, fewer slots. As a result, the source AI trusts, and the brand it names, matter more than ever.

Adapting To Social And AI Influence Dynamics

The fix has two sides: how you write, and how you work. AI cites what it can pull out as a fact. A broad take or a personal story gives it nothing; a specific, data-backed line gets pulled in. “Our survey of 400 B2B buyers found 72% prefer a self-service demo over an intro sales call” is the kind of sentence AI cites. Four habits get you there:

Lead with the number. Put the result or percentage in the first line, not three paragraphs down.

Put the result or percentage in the first line, not three paragraphs down. Turn stories into case studies. Give the method, the numbers, and the steps, not just how it felt.

Give the method, the numbers, and the steps, not just how it felt. Cut the resume content. AI answers problems, not achievements.

AI answers problems, not achievements. Keep it public and in text. Content stuck in a video or a private group is text the AI agents in your market cannot reach.

Understand whether AI cites social for your market. Run the questions your buyers ask through Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT and see when social shows up and from which platform.

Run the questions your buyers ask through Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT and see when social shows up and from which platform. Find the exact source, and why it got cited. Pin down the account, post, or thread AI used, and what made it worth citing: the numbers, the firsthand detail, the format. That is your brief.

Pin down the account, post, or thread AI used, and what made it worth citing: the numbers, the firsthand detail, the format. That is your brief. Then act. Become that source by publishing content worth citing or work with the creators and communities AI already trusts, because the sources AI trusts go well beyond your own channels.

Become that source by publishing content worth citing or work with the creators and communities AI already trusts, because the sources AI trusts go well beyond your own channels. Count citations, not followers. If your dashboard cannot tell you whether you show up in AI answers for your market’s questions, it is measuring the wrong thing.

If your dashboard cannot tell you whether you show up in AI answers for your market’s questions, it is measuring the wrong thing. Give it one owner and check it regularly. Your social posts now do search work, not just social work, so the old split between social, SEO, and PR no longer fits how AI cites content. Someone needs to own how you show up in AI answers and keep checking your market’s questions. Siloed marketing does not hold up here, because AI pulls from search, social, PR, reputation, and reviews at once to build a single answer.

Takeaways For Search, AI, And Social Marketers

Being big is different from being cited. What that means for planning:

Treat social as an AI discovery channel, not just a campaign workflow. Facebook shows up in 19.5 million Google AI Overviews, and one in 15 U.S. searches now surfaces Meta content, so what you post is already shaping answers about your brand.

Facebook shows up in 19.5 million Google AI Overviews, and one in 15 U.S. searches now surfaces Meta content, so what you post is already shaping answers about your brand. Stop measuring social by reach and follower count. Even small accounts and one-off posts turn up in answers for questions millions of people run each month, so measure whether you appear in AI answers for your market, and who else does.

Even small accounts and one-off posts turn up in answers for questions millions of people run each month, so measure whether you appear in AI answers for your market, and who else does. Match your effort to how AI uses each platform. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit each carry authority for different topics, so what looks like one social calendar is really several different jobs.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit each carry authority for different topics, so what looks like one social calendar is really several different jobs. If you make the product, the retailer is winning your buying moment. AI names a big retailer about 85% of the time, and product makers get 3% to 4% of mentions, so caption the product, price, and where to buy, and claim the long-tail questions no one owns.

AI names a big retailer about 85% of the time, and product makers get 3% to 4% of mentions, so caption the product, price, and where to buy, and claim the long-tail questions no one owns. Plan for AI that does more research and names fewer brands. It cites more sources but recommends fewer companies, so being the source it trusts, and the brand it names, matters more than it used to.

It cites more sources but recommends fewer companies, so being the source it trusts, and the brand it names, matters more than it used to. Run one operating model, not siloed teams. AI draws on search, social, PR, reputation, and reviews at once, so give AI visibility a single owner, pinpoint the exact posts and creators shaping your category’s answers, and engage them.

The more social feeds AI answers, the more opportunity there is to influence them, and to become the source AI cites.

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