This post was sponsored by TransPerfect Digital. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Your AI visibility dashboard shows brand mentions, sentiment scores, and frequently cited sources. But what do they tell you?

Which data sources actually help increase AI visibility?

AI tools show 72% visibility; is this good?

What strategies does AI visibility data inform?

As you can imagine, the logical next steps are to choose KPIs that reflect your business goals, then use your AI visibility data to identify the next best steps.

However, the challenge is understanding what to measure, how to analyze, and which online tips are helpful, useless, or harmful.

These myths and misinterpretations that can steer your generative engine optimization (GEO) work toward the wrong priorities.

The four traps below will help you interpret those signals before changing your content, channel strategy, or budget.

Not sure which AI visibility findings deserve your team’s time?

Join Julie Franck of TransPerfect Digital and Antonia Breitenfellner of Peec AI for AI Search: Turn Insight Into Impact to explore which insights to act on.

Trap 1: Tracking AI Visibility With Prompts Not Used By Buyers

The first trap is treating AI visibility tracking like a keyword-ranking report.

A score is only useful if the questions being measured reflect the people you want to reach.

Instead, choose prompts that reflect your customers’ questions across buying stages, markets, and AI platforms before deciding what to change.

Example: A 72% AI Visibility Score May Miss Key Buyer Questions

Imagine a tool reports 72% visibility. That number could look reassuring while describing a narrow set of branded, informational questions from one customer group, market, and AI platform.

If you cannot tell whether that score includes the questions your buyers ask when comparing options, it cannot tell you which content needs attention.

What To Do Instead: Check Buyer Coverage Before Setting Targets

To assess our example 72% score, check whether it represents the customers and buying decisions that matter to your business, using a consistent set of prompts for comparison.

That means checking coverage before setting a target or commissioning content. Use the prompt-library checks below to find which audiences, questions, or markets are missing.

Pro Tip: For help assessing which visibility findings deserve action, join AI Search: Turn Insight Into Impact and bring your score-assessment questions to the Q&A.

Build A Prompt Library That Covers Your Customers’ Buying Decisions

To determine if your AI visibility score is helpful, check its coverage:

Audience: Which ideal customer profiles and buying situations do the prompts represent?

Intent: Do questions cover discovering a problem, comparing options, and evaluating a purchase for each relevant product or service?

Brand: Are you measuring both branded and nonbranded questions?

Market: Do prompts reflect local language, products, and customer needs?

Platform: Which AI services or models are included?

Pro Tip: Be sure to analyze each individual model, not overall LLM performance, as each retrieves and cites differently.

Use first-party data to map actual user behavior to your objectives and ICPs, then add questions from sales conversations, customer support, and local teams.

Adapt the questions to each market’s language and customer needs rather than translating one country’s list.

List the audiences, products and services, markets, and AI platforms your business needs to monitor. Choose a tool that meets those requirements, and check its visibility definition before comparing scores between tools.

Compare Consistent Prompts Before Assigning Content Work

Prompt wording varies and results can be personalized, so one answer is not a stable ranking. Use these checks to identify recurring patterns per topic cluster, category, or product line before assigning work:

Find recurring patterns. For example, does your brand appear in introductory answers but disappear when buyers compare alternatives? Compare a consistent prompt set over time. Record any added markets, models, or questions so a broader sample is not mistaken for an improvement. Choose the response the evidence supports. If relevant buying questions are missing, fill that measurement gap before deciding whether a page needs rewriting.

Trap 2: Assuming Negative AI Brand Sentiment Always Needs Fixing

The second trap is accepting a headline metric without checking what it means for your business. Visibility scores, sentiment labels, and citation counts need context: your positioning, goals, customers, and products.

Example: A Luxury Brand Gets Negative Sentiment For High Prices

Consider an illustrative example: a tool labels a luxury brand negatively because answers describe its products as expensive.

That description may reinforce premium positioning. But an answer saying the product is poor value, unreliable, or unsuitable for its intended buyer would raise a different issue.

What To Do Instead: Interpret AI Metrics Against Your Business Goals

Before creating a corrective task, connect the metric to your business goal and read the underlying answers. For the sentiment example, ask:

What exactly is being described negatively: price, quality, service, or suitability?

Is the statement accurate and relevant to the customer asking?

Does it conflict with the brand’s intended positioning or support it?

Match your response to what the answer actually says:

Inaccurate product information: Clarify the relevant details.

A genuine value objection: Provide evidence of what the buyer receives.

An accurate premium-price description: Check whether it supports your positioning before deciding a correction is needed.

Apply this business-context check to every headline metric, not just sentiment, so you do not miss opportunities or spend time correcting something that supports your strategy.

Trap 3: Turning Every AI Visibility Finding Into A Task

The third trap is turning every finding into a to-do or adopting a fashionable GEO tactic without checking its strategic value. A frequently cited source can reveal an information need without dictating a channel.

Example: AI Answers Cite Reddit. Should You Post There?

Suppose Reddit keeps appearing in answers about your product category. Before adding Reddit activity to your plan, examine the cited discussions.

A task such as “post on Reddit” names a channel without explaining the customer need. Identifying that need first makes it easier to choose where and how to contribute.

What To Do Instead: Prioritize Findings By Audience Need And Business Value

Prioritize findings that reveal an important customer need and support your business goals; defer those that do not. Apply that test to Reddit:

Examine what the cited discussions contribute. Look for firsthand experience, comparisons, independent reviews, or specialist advice that other sources lack. Define the information gap. For example, “Buyers cannot find credible comparisons of these options” tells you more about the task than “We need more Reddit posts.” Match the response to that gap. Clearer product comparisons, authentic customer feedback, and better third-party coverage may require different owners. Check audience fit and capacity. Use Reddit only if your customers spend time there and your team can contribute appropriately over time. Otherwise, address the same need somewhere better suited to your audience.

For help thinking through which findings deserve action, bring your questions to the webinar’s Q&A. The discussion will explore what marketers should prioritize, not simply which metrics they can track.

Trap 4: Confusing AI Referral Traffic With AI’s Business Impact

The fourth trap is treating visibility as the business goal, then assigning it a precise revenue contribution the evidence cannot support.

Example: Low AI Referral Traffic Does Not Prove Low AI Influence

A recorded AI referral and an AI-influenced decision are not the same thing. Someone may discover, compare, or shortlist a brand in an AI answer without clicking through to its website.

Low recorded referral traffic does not establish low influence. Equally, rising branded search does not prove AI caused the increase.

What To Do Instead: Report Observed AI Referrals Separately From Estimated Impact

Keep these signals distinct in your reporting:

Monitored visibility: What your tracked prompts show about mentions, citations, and brand descriptions within that sample.

Recorded referrals: Visits your analytics attributes to AI platforms when referral information is available.

Directional signals: Changes in branded search or customer-reported discovery that may justify further investigation.

Modeled impact: Estimates that depend on stated assumptions, rather than directly observed attribution.

Choose business measures that fit your goal, such as qualified inquiries or sales, and show them alongside visibility signals without claiming a causal connection you have not established.

Use AI Visibility Data To Prioritize Your Next Marketing Actions

Before assigning work, review these four questions:

Are we measuring the right buyers?

Are we interpreting the answers in context?

Which findings deserve action for our audience and goals?

What impact can we actually substantiate?

Those checks help you decide what to investigate, what to change, and what to leave alone.

Explore the topic further in AI Search: Turn Insight Into Impact, with Julie Franck and Antonia Breitenfellner on November 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT. They will discuss meaningful visibility insights, practical priorities, and turning those insights into business action, with time for Q&A.

Register for the webinar and bring your AI visibility questions.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by TransPerfect Digital. Used with permission.

In-Post Images: Images by TransPerfect Digital. Used with permission.