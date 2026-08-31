Google Ads Is Automating More Decisions, Your Measurement Needs To Get Better

Google Ads has steadily automated more of the decisions advertisers once managed directly.

Bidding is an obvious example, but the shift has gone much further. Google now has more influence over which searches ads can match to, where ads appear, how budgets get allocated, and even which creative combinations users see.

For advertisers, that changes where some of our most important decisions happen.

We may have less control over an individual auction than 10 years ago, but we still decide and guide what Google should optimize toward. Even more importantly, how we define success.

Those inputs become much more important when automated systems use them to make thousands of decisions we simply can’t manage individually.

That’s why measurement deserves more attention as Google Ads becomes more automated.

Conversion tracking shouldn’t just stop at counting leads, purchases, or other actions inside the platform. Marketers need to understand whether those conversions actually produce business outcomes they intended to generate.

That requires PPC expertise to extend well beyond campaign settings.

Where PPC Expertise Matters More Today

Having fewer manual controls doesn’t mean PPC teams have fewer decisions to make. Some of the decisions that remain can have a much larger impact on how automated campaigns perform.

Choosing the right conversion goals is one example. If a lead generation campaign optimizes toward form submissions, Google will use that goal to inform bidding. The PPC team still needs to determine whether a form submission is the right signal or whether a qualified lead, booked appointment, or closed sale better represents success.

The same applies to ecommerce. Revenue can tell part of the story, but it may not account for differences in profit margins, new versus returning customers, or which products the business wants to prioritize.

Making those decisions requires more context than Google Ads, or any platform, can provide on its own.

PPC teams need to:

Understand how leads get qualified.

What happens after they enter the CRM.

Which products generate stronger margins.

Which conversions eventually produce revenue.

That may also require closer coordination with sales, analytics, e-commerce, or other teams that own parts of that data.

This is where PPC expertise becomes especially important as campaign execution gets more automated. Advertisers still need to give Google clear goals and useful business data, then evaluate whether campaign performance matches what happens after the conversion.

A conversion that looks successful in Google Ads may be far less valuable once you evaluate the actual business outcome.

A Conversion Recorded Isn’t Necessarily A Good Conversion

Conversion volume can tell you how many people completed an action, but it doesn’t always tell you whether those actions produced meaningful results for the business.

A lead generation campaign, for example, may report a strong conversion rate, and an efficient cost per lead. If sales later finds that many of those leads are spam, unqualified, or unlikely to become customers, the Google Ads metrics only show part of the outcome.

That gap becomes more consequential when those same conversions guide automated bidding. If form submissions are the primary goal, Google can optimize toward generating more form submissions without knowing which leads eventually become qualified opportunities or customers. It’s not taking into consideration quality of any sort.

Google recommends using qualified or converted leads as conversion goals when advertisers can send that data back into Google Ads. Enhanced conversions for leads can also connect offline outcomes with the ad interactions that generated them.

Ecommerce advertisers can run into a similar problem when conversion volume or revenue doesn’t reflect the full value of a sale. Product margins, customer type, returns, and other business factors can change how valuable two purchases are, even when both look successful in the platform.

This doesn’t mean every advertiser needs to pass every possible business outcome into Google Ads. The goal is to identify which signals give automated bidding a better representation of the results the business wants to generate.

That requires measurement to do more than report what happened after someone clicked an ad. The data advertisers choose to measure and send back to Google can also influence how campaigns optimize going forward.

Measurement Is A Key Component Of Guiding Automation

As Google takes on more campaign execution, advertisers still have influence over the goals and data that guide those decisions.

That starts with defining what success looks like for the business. A primary conversion action tells Google which outcome to prioritize, while conversion values can provide additional context about which outcomes are worth more.

The measurement setup also determines what advertisers can evaluate on their end.

For example, cost-per-lead (CPL) may be the primary key performance indicator inside a Google Ads account, but qualified lead rate and customer acquisition cost (CAC) provide a better view of whether those leads produced results. Ecommerce advertisers may need to look beyond simple return on ad spend to understand profitability, new customer acquisition, or repeat purchase behavior.

Building that fuller picture often requires coordination outside the PPC team. Sales and CRM data can show which leads become qualified opportunities or customers, while ecommerce and analytics data can add context around profitability, returns, and customer behavior.

PPC teams don’t need to feed every piece of that data back into Google Ads. Some data can improve optimization, while other data helps advertisers evaluate whether the automation is producing the intended results.

Google’s upcoming migration of Local Services Ads into Performance Max provides a timely example of where both become important.

Advertisers who rely on LSAs should understand how those leads perform beyond the initial conversion. That includes whether leads are qualified, turn into booked jobs, and ultimately generate revenue.

Having that context becomes especially useful before the campaign environment changes. If lead volume or cost per lead shifts after the migration, advertisers will need their existing performance data to determine whether lead quality and business outcomes changed along with it.

Building that reference point before a major automation change gives advertisers something meaningful to compare against once the change takes effect.

See also: How To Measure PPC Performance When AI Controls The Auction

Build A Measurement Baseline Before Automation Changes

A useful baseline needs to capture more than just the metrics available in Google Ads.

Before a major campaign change or account launch, document enough performance data to understand both what the platform reports and what happens after the conversion. The exact metrics will vary by business, but the baseline could include:

Conversion volume, conversion rate, and cost per conversion.

Qualified lead rate and cost per qualified lead.

Appointment, booking, or close rates.

Revenue, conversion value, and ROAS where applicable.

Performance differences across meaningful segments, such as location or service category.

For advertisers affected by the upcoming LSA migration, this means capturing those metrics before accounts move into Performance Max. It also means making sure the data covers a long enough period to account for normal fluctuations in lead volume, cost, and quality.

The comparison shouldn’t stop at whether Performance Max generates more leads or lowers cost per lead after the migration. Advertisers should also watch whether lead quality, booked jobs, close rates, and other downstream outcomes move in the same direction.

Give the new campaign enough time and data before drawing conclusions, especially if performance naturally varies from week to week. Comparing the same metrics before and after the migration can help separate normal volatility from changes that may warrant a closer look.

Search Engine Journal’s upcoming webinar, Google Local Services Ads Are Moving To PMax: What To Check First, will go deeper into that process with a before-and-after audit checklist, including what to verify before migration and what to monitor once LSAs move into Performance Max.

A baseline won’t prevent performance from changing, but it gives advertisers a more reliable way to understand what changed and whether those differences are showing up in actual business results.

Know What Success Looks Like Before Google Optimizes For It

Google will likely continue automating more of the decisions that go into running campaigns. As that happens, advertisers need to be clear about what they want those campaigns to accomplish.

That means looking beyond whether Google Ads hit a target CPA, ROAS, or another platform goal.

PPC teams need to know whether those results are turning into qualified leads, customers, revenue, or whatever the business ultimately cares about. They also need enough historical context to tell when performance has truly changed, especially when Google changes how a campaign works.

The upcoming LSA migration is yet another good reason for affected advertisers to take a closer look at their measurement now, but this won’t be the last Google Ads change that puts it to the test.

As more campaign decisions become automated, advertisers may have fewer opportunities to adjust every lever themselves. Knowing what a good result looks like, and having the data to measure it, gives them a much better way to judge whether that automation is working for the business.

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