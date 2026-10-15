How Do I Measure And Attribute When Clicks Only Tell Part Of The Story? – Ask A PPC

Buying journeys have never followed a perfectly linear path, but AI-powered experiences are adding new research and discovery moments before a person visits a website. People can compare options, refine questions through a multi-turn conversation, and use citations when they want to explore a source directly.

Clicks and conversions remain essential performance signals. The measurement challenge is understanding the additional influence that may occur before the click.

“The buying journey keeps moving into AI chats and places I cannot track. How do I measure PPC when the click is not the whole story?”

Not going to bury the lead here – it is harder to measure and attribute in the blended SERP and AI experience world. There are fewer attributable signals through AI experiences.

AI surfaces focus on meeting consumer needs through ongoing conversations that remember personalized context. Whether someone wants to complete a transaction or learn more, these experiences are not designed to send traffic to a website unless visiting the site through the citation directly helps the person. For paid media professionals trying to prove value, that creates understandable friction.

Fortunately, you can still understand the results your campaigns generate, even when every interaction does not produce an attributable click. The key is to use impressions and impression share as directional signals, prioritize accurate conversion tracking (click-based and otherwise), validate platform data against your own sources of truth (making sure you’re passing as much of that signal back to platforms), and make consent part of your measurement strategy so you can capture available click-based data.

Disclosure: I am a Microsoft Advertising employee. The advice in this article is intended to be platform agnostic, although I discuss two Microsoft tools that are relevant to this topic.

Impressions Can Be A Directional Signal When Clear Click Attribution Is Harder

Whenever an ad serves, an impression happens. That remains true whether the placement appears on a traditional search results page, an AI surface, a display property, or another eligible environment.

While we can’t perfectly map impressions to individual AI exposure, we can see that a given ad achieved impressions.

See also: Google Now Reports AI Search Impressions. Here’s How To Read Them

Use Impressions As An Influence Signal

An ad shown within an AI answer may shape a later action. That can happen with text, display, shopping, and other ad formats. The user might return through search, type the brand name directly, visit through an organic listing, or discuss the brand on a social channel.

This is where impression-based remarketing (IBR) can help. In Microsoft Advertising, impression-based remarketing lets advertisers target, exclude, bid up, or bid down based on whether someone saw an ad. So long as at least one Audience campaign or ad group is in the up to 20 sources, Search campaigns can speak to Search campaigns. For example, an ad served in Copilot could qualify that person for an eligible audience used by Search, Performance Max, or Audience ads. Note: Although you cannot build specific IBR lists based off of Copilot placements specifically, you might have Copilot placements populate your IBR lists.

Even if your platform does not offer that exact capability, the principle still matters: exposure can affect later behavior without producing an immediate click.

Look For Correlation Across Channels

Compare changes in impression volume with movement elsewhere in the business. Useful signals may include:

An increase in direct or other non-paid traffic.

Growth in branded searches across paid and organic channels.

More brand discussions detected through social listening.

Changes in downstream conversion volume during periods of greater exposure.

These relationships do not prove that a specific impression caused a specific conversion. However, they can help you assess whether increased visibility is contributing to broader demand.

That distinction matters: Impressions are evidence of exposure, not conversions. Treat them as a strong correlation signal, not the final measure of business value.

Go do: Pull impression trends by campaign and placement, then compare them with branded search, direct traffic, social conversation, and downstream conversions over the same period. If you use Microsoft Advertising, confirm whether impression-based remarketing is available and appropriate for the eligible campaigns in your account before building an audience strategy around it.

Make Conversion Tracking Your Measurement Superpower

Conversions remain the clearest signal of value for any PPC campaign, regardless of whether AI is part of the buying journey or whether a click sits neatly in the middle.

Start by confirming that you accurately track the outcomes that matter to your business. For ecommerce, that may include purchases, revenue, and other meaningful actions. For lead generation, it may include qualified form submissions, calls, appointments, or opportunities that advance in your CRM.

Then pass those signals back to the advertising platforms. Automated bidding can only make good decisions when it receives reliable conversion data. Account volume requirements vary by platform, campaign type, and bidding strategy, so verify the current eligibility and learning recommendations before choosing a conversion-based bidding approach.

When the signal is strong enough, conversion-based bidding can allocate budget toward the surfaces and audiences most likely to create value while remaining mindful of what it is reasonable to pay per click.

See also: The Conversion Setup Errors That Break Smart Bidding

Keep Your Own Source Of Truth

Every advertising platform has an attribution model and an answer for how much credit it can claim. Your business still needs the final say.

Compare platform-reported conversions with your CRM, ecommerce platform, sales records, or another internal source of truth. This check helps you catch duplicate events, missing data, lead-quality gaps, and differences in attribution windows or models.

Do not ask only, “How many conversions did the platform report?” Ask, “How many of those outcomes became real business value?”

Use Behavioral Data To Fill In The Journey

Analytics and behavioral tools can add context that a conversion count alone cannot provide. Microsoft Clarity, for example, can connect acquisition sources with on-site behavior and help you examine session recordings, rage clicks, experiments, and engagement patterns. Google Analytics 4 can also show acquisition and user-flow data, while each tool offers a different level of behavioral detail.

This becomes especially useful when you compare visitors arriving from AI-related sources, bots, and non-AI sources. Rather than assuming that AI traffic behaves better or worse, inspect what people actually do once they arrive.

You can then investigate whether users leave because of a consent experience, a broken page, weak message alignment, a confusing form, or another point of friction.

Build Consent Into Your Measurement Strategy

A person who never visits your site is different from a visitor whose activity cannot be fully observed because of consent choices or technical implementation. Audit consent and tagging when reported visits or conversions appear incomplete, but do not use consent loss as an explanation for interactions that never generated a website visit.

A Practical Framework For When Clicks Only Tell Part of the Story

When clicks tell only part of the story, use this sequence:

Start with attributed performance. Use clicks, qualified conversions, conversion value, CPA, and ROAS as the primary performance foundation. Understand applicable view-through measurement. Confirm whether eligible campaign types and network inventory support impression-attributed conversion reporting. Interpret exposure cautiously. Use impressions and impression share as context, not proof that advertising caused demand. Create intentional comparison periods. Assess changes following a meaningful budget, reach, inventory, or impression-share shift rather than correlating routine impression fluctuations. Analyze observable referral behavior. Segment identifiable AI, paid search, organic, direct, and other sources in analytics and behavioral tools. Validate business outcomes. Reconcile advertising-platform reporting with CRM, ecommerce, revenue, lead-quality, and sales data. Separate measurement gaps. Distinguish no-click interactions from consent loss, tagging defects, landing-page friction, and attribution-model differences.

The Takeaway

Clicks still matter, but they are no longer the whole story.

Conversions should anchor your measurement strategy. Impressions can provide a valuable signal of influence, especially when they correlate with branded demand and downstream outcomes. Your internal data should validate the platform narrative, while thoughtful consent practices can reduce, not eliminate, the gaps in click-level visibility.

The goal is not to force every interaction into a perfect attribution chain. It is to build a credible body of evidence that connects exposure, behavior, and business outcomes.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal