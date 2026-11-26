In SEO, we like to complain, but this industry and craft is also about finding the small wins to celebrate. Today is a day to consider what we are thankful for, so let us dig deep and create our SEO Thanksgiving list.

Search may have given us plenty to navigate this year in AI, but Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI were each able to find their own ways to offer up some AI visibility. We can take the crumbs.

This article is the Search Engine Journal Thanksgiving list for all things SEO, social, local, and PPC. We finish off with a celebration for anybody who clicked their back button and went somewhere they had never been before.

1. Google’s AI Reports In Search Console

Google Search Console is currently displaying dedicated reports for your impressions in AI Overviews, AI Mode, and generative AI features in Discover, by page, country, and date. These new reports were released in June, and Google’s announcement now says, “As of August 31, 2026, we’ve rolled out these insights to all websites worldwide.”

We’re glad to finally see the AI impressions separated out from the normal impression totals.

SEJ covered it here: Google Search Console AI Reports Rolled Out Worldwide

2. Bing’s AI Performance Report

Microsoft Bing Webmaster Tools added an AI performance report in February as a public preview, showing how many times Microsoft Copilot, Bing’s AI summarizations, and some partner integrations reference your content, along with the referenced pages and the grounding query (the phrase used by the AI to retrieve the content).

In June, Microsoft added a Citation Share feature in preview, which provides insight into what percentage of citations for a grounding query go to your site. The February report gives you a count of how many times you appeared in the citation list, and Citation Share shows how large a piece of the pie those citations represent.

SEJ covered it here: Bing Webmaster Tools Adds AI Citation Performance Data and here Google Search Console AI Reports Rolled Out Worldwide

3. ChatGPT Business Hub

On Nov. 10, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Business Hub in beta. All eligible businesses where ChatGPT is available can claim their business in Business Hub and, after claims and identity verification are approved, will be able to see mentions, website clicks, and discovery topics over the past 28 days.

According to OpenAI’s setup guide for online businesses, a mention occurs when ChatGPT references your website, not if it just names your brand.

Vahan Petrosyan, director of technology for SEJ, submitted Search Engine Journal, and Business Hub showed 353,356 mentions and 2,663 website clicks from Oct. 14 through Nov. 10.

This is a beta version, and OpenAI says that claiming a business does not assure greater visibility within ChatGPT. However, these numbers are provided directly from ChatGPT, and mentions cannot be reflected in referral reports.

SEJ covered it here: How to Submit Your Website to ChatGPT Business Hub

4. Social And Video Posts In Search Console

Google introduced platform properties for social and video accounts in July and made them available to everybody worldwide on July 29. They provide information regarding clicks, impressions, CTR and average position for posts on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube appearing in Google Search. Reports for Discover and Google News will also be displayed when applicable.

Your social team can now track how users locate the team’s social content on Google Search, within Search Console, the same tool utilized by your SEO team.

SEJ covered it here: Google Search Console Adds Reports For Social Posts

5. Branded Queries Filter, No Regex Needed

Google announced the branded queries filter last November and made it available to all eligible sites by March. The branded queries filter allows you to sort your Performance report queries into branded, including misspellings, and non-branded, so you can identify traffic coming from users searching specifically for your brand or products.

The Search Analytics API got the same branded split this month. Prior to this branded queries filter being implemented, tracking traffic based upon specific branded searches required “maintaining complex keyword regex lists,” as Google put it. Many will agree that it is refreshing to no longer need such lists.

SEJ covered it here: Branded Query Data Is Now In The Google Search Console API

6. Post View Counts Available Again For Business Profiles

Google’s September Small Business Bulletin described view counts for Business Profile posts as “currently rolling out globally.”

Once the rollout has completed for your Business Profile, each post card located under the dashboard section will indicate views generated from Search and Maps activity for posts from the past 18 months.

Google removed post metrics from Business Profiles in 2023. Now you can determine which posts receive the most views rather than making educated guesses. However, the bulletin said the counts were not accessible via the API yet.

SEJ covered it here: Google Adds Post View Counts To Business Profiles

7. TikTok Highlights Impression Share Metric For Paid Search Advertisers

For PPC advertisers working in TikTok Ads Manager, the Q4 product preview highlighted Impression Share, a common metric seen in Google Ads, along with Top 1 Impression Share for Search Ads campaigns.

Impression Share measures the percentage of eligible search results impressions that your ads capture. According to TikTok’s help section, availability of Impression Share may vary depending on account and market. Still, it can quickly reveal what portion of eligible search visibility you are leaving behind.

TikTok also added Keyword Packs (pre-made brand and category keywords) to the Keyword Suggestion Tool for a faster way to create keyword lists.

SEJ covered it here: TikTok Search Ads Adds Brand And Category Keyword Packs

8. Google’s Spam Policies On Back Button Hijacking

Google began treating back button hijacking as a malicious practice in April and started enforcing this policy on June 15. Sites using back button hijacking could be subject to either a manual action or automated demotion.

On Nov. 23, Google released a new FAQ which says the policy will apply if the back button hijacking occurs in a user’s browser, including when they visit your page via social media. Although this policy cannot eliminate all cases of back button hijacking, websites currently utilizing this tactic may want to stop.

SEJ covered it here: Google Says Back Button Hijacking Policy Covers Social Visits

A Single Request To Google For Next Thanksgiving

Our single request for next year’s Thanksgiving holiday is the ability to differentiate Search Console’s AI clicks from web clicks. Currently, every time someone clicks on an AI Overview or AI Mode link, that click counts in the same Performance report as clicks on your other search engine results.

Google, please take note.

Happy Thanksgiving from all the SEJ team.

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