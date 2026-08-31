Google Search Console AI Reports Rolled Out Worldwide

Google says its generative AI performance reports in Search Console have rolled out to all websites worldwide. This follows a phased rollout that began in June.

A note added to the Search Central blog post that introduced the reports reads:

“As of August 31, 2026, we’ve rolled out these insights to all websites worldwide.”

The help page for the Search generative AI control, the opt-out setting that launched alongside the reports, carries a matching note, and a footnote on Google’s June announcement post covers both.

What The Reports Show

The reports detail impressions from AI Overviews, AI Mode, and generative AI features in Discover, categorized by page, country, and date. The Search report additionally includes a device breakdown. However, it doesn’t include click data as of publication.

If you’re checking Search Console today, you might find that not all properties have access yet. The help pages for both the Search and Discover reports mention that the rollout is still in progress. Google has also said that sites without enough AI impressions might not see a report.

What The Opt-Out Control Does

The Search generative AI control is a property-specific setting located in Settings within Search Console. It allows you to exclude your site’s links and content from the same three surfaces that the reports evaluate.

Sites that choose to opt out do not get any traffic or impressions from these features. Google states the setting is not used as a ranking signal elsewhere in Search. Additionally, it has no impact on AI training, which is governed by the separate Google-Extended control.

How It Got Here

On June 3, Google announced the reports and opt-out control together and started testing with a select group of UK website owners. I covered the launch at the time. The same day, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority issued a conduct requirement requiring Google to allow websites to opt out of AI search features without being penalized in standard search results.

The control began showing up on accounts outside the UK in July, which I discussed in a detailed look at the opt-out option. According to Monday’s notes, the rollout is now complete.

Why This Matters

Google indicates reports are now available everywhere, although its help pages still mention that access is not yet complete.

When the report is visible, you can view impressions from AI Overviews and AI Mode before making a decision about the opt-out toggle. However, the true value of these impressions is still unclear. The reports simply show where your pages appear within AI features, but they don’t indicate how many clicks those appearances generate.

Looking Ahead

The CMA has set a timeline giving Google until March 2027 to introduce page-level controls for generative AI features, offering a more detailed option compared to the current property-level setting.

The regulator is also expecting click-through data, although Monday’s updates didn’t mention click reporting. Additionally, Google will need to report on its compliance every six months during the first year.

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