TikTok Search Ads Adds Brand And Category Keyword Packs

TikTok’s Product Preview of Q4 2026 shows two impression share metrics for Search Ads Campaigns, and TikTok is adding curated keyword groups called Keyword Packs to their Keyword Suggestion Tool.

The two share metrics are designed to measure how much of the eligible search inventory a campaign is taking advantage of, and TikTok’s guide to low shares begins by asking if the campaign has already exhausted its budget.

What The Two Impression Share Metrics Measure

TikTok’s help page defines these metrics as follows:

Impression Share: The percentage of eligible search results impressions your ads captured. Top 1 Impression Share: The percentage of eligible first-position search results impressions your ads captured.

The Oct. 30 post describes them in auction terms, as showing “the percentage of eligible search auctions an advertiser’s keywords successfully won on the Search Results Page.” Neither page explains how TikTok counts the eligible opportunities a campaign didn’t win.

The post says the metrics are available at the campaign, advertiser, and keyword levels in TikTok Ads Manager. The help page says Ads Manager may show them for eligible Search Ads Campaign and TopSearch campaigns. TopSearch, a CPM-billed Search Ads option, places an ad in the first sponsored position for a keyword when it wins the auction.

Availability can differ depending on your account, campaign type, market, and product rollout status, as noted on the help page.

What TikTok Suggests When The Share Is Low

According to TikTok’s Help Page, if a campaign has a low impression share, then based upon other factors (budget, bidding, keyword coverage, creative relevance, competition level, and/or fluctuation of search volume), there could be an opportunity to capture additional eligible impressions.

The troubleshooting section of the help page uses spending to distinguish between the first two. If a campaign spends all of its available money, the help page recommends increasing the campaign’s budget to see if you are able to capitalize on more eligible impressions. However, when a campaign does not spend its available funds, the help page recommends checking whether your bid is competitive for those same keywords. The rest of the suggestions include reviewing your keyword list for opportunities to add new ones as well as making sure that your creative and landing pages match your keywords.

Neither the Help Page nor the Reporting Guide published by TikTok in April provided information on metrics to measure how much of a campaign’s impression share was being lost due to budget or ranking.

Keyword Packs Come To The Suggestion Tool

TikTok says its Keyword Suggestion Tool “can now recommend” Keyword Packs to advertisers, “ready-made, curated” based on brand and category keywords. Advertisers can preview and add these suggested packs using the same workflow used today. In addition, according to TikTok, the pack suggestions are refreshed each day, utilizing metrics including (but not limited to) search volume, cost-per-click (CPC) and competition, allowing advertisers to utilize keyword lists “backed by TikTok’s machine learning models.”

Brooke Osmundson wrote about the inclusion of keyword suggestions within Search Ads setup when it first launched in the U.S. in September 2024. The current version of the help section, which was last revised in November 2025, does reference suggested keywords with monthly impression predictions and match types, but does so without referencing packs. Also, TikTok provides a different Keyword Planner, which contains information regarding search volume and competition for advertising planners wishing to develop their own keyword lists.

The post doesn’t say which markets or accounts can use Keyword Packs, or how TikTok chooses the terms in a brand pack.

Why This Matters

Where a share metric appears in your TikTok account, go to the keyword-level view to find keywords getting only a small percentage of their eligible impressions. Once you have identified those terms, then proceed with checking if your campaign has fully exhausted its budget using TikTok’s troubleshooting steps.

For Keyword Packs, the preview TikTok describes is the place to review brand terms before adding them.

Looking Ahead

The October 30th post and TikTok’s Search Ads overview are the only areas I could locate on the site regarding Keyword Packs. TikTok’s suggestion tool help page, which was last updated in November 2025, will be an area to keep an eye on for market and account information as well. Until this page is updated, you can check Ads Manager to see if your account includes either of these features within reporting for Share Metrics and when setting up keywords for the Keyword Packs.

Featured Image: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock