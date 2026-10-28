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Decodo Launches Web Data API To Give AI Agents Web Access

Decodo introduces Web Data API for AI agents, combining scraping, searching, mapping, and crawling under one key, with up to 10K free requests each month.

Decodo Launches Web Data API To Give AI Agents Web Access
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Decodo

Decodo is a web data platform offering proxy networks and automated web scraping tools. Formerly known as Smartproxy, it helps ...