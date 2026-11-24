Chris Grosso runs a company that sells ads on sidewalk kiosks, and he just gave me the most useful warning I’ve heard this year about AI in paid media. “For now, AI is about efficiency more than effectiveness,” the CEO of Intersection, the out-of-home media company behind LinkNYC, told me by email.

That sentence should make anyone running Performance Max, AI Max, or Smart Bidding a little uncomfortable. AI is plainly making media cheaper and faster to plan and buy. Whether it makes the plan better is a separate question, and most Google Ads accounts aren’t set up to answer it.

Grosso’s industry never had a click to hide behind. Out-of-home had to prove its value with holdout groups, foot traffic, and brand lift long before search marketers worried about zero-click results. Below is what he told me, why it matters to people who live in Google Ads, and three tests you can set up before Q1 budgets lock.

The Money Is Moving Toward Channels Without Clicks

The timing of this conversation isn’t an accident. Anthropic’s S-1, filed Oct. 26, shows its advertising spend rising from $33 million in 2024 to $147 million in 2025, according to Digiday’s reading of the filing. The S-1 attributes the increase to higher media and PR spending around product launches.

AI companies are no longer just building the tools that buy ads. They have become sizable advertisers themselves, and launch-driven brand spending is exactly the kind of money that last-click attribution struggles to credit.

The buying side is changing too. More than 10% of Intersection’s business is now transacted programmatically, Grosso told me, and that share is growing fast. His read is that demand-side platforms are using AI to optimize campaigns, and that out-of-home is absorbing demand that used to go to the open web, “where AI is eroding the model.”

That’s a seller’s view, and Intersection benefits if buyers share it. But if he’s right, the budget you park in Google Network inventory has a new competitor on the street corner.

Intersection also opened its order management system to AI assistants in May. Its press release says agencies and brands can now plan and reserve campaigns on more than 7,000 digital screens through Claude and ChatGPT, using a Model Context Protocol connection built on IAB Tech Lab’s OpenDirect 2.0 specification.

When a media planner can price a LinkNYC flight in the same chat window where they draft a Search budget, every channel gets judged side-by-side. Your Google Ads numbers will need to hold up in that comparison.

See also: How Much Of Your Paid Media Budget Should Be Allocated To Upper Funnel?

How Out-Of-Home Measures Without A Click

Grosso’s method is one most PPC managers know in theory and rarely run in practice. Intersection splits audiences into people who were exposed to a campaign and people who weren’t, then compares the lift between the two groups.

“It doesn’t matter whether the person went on to use an AI assistant or a search engine,” he said. When a pixel fires, the digital event is matched back to the exposed group. For retail clients, the comparison is foot traffic, meaning whether exposed devices were more likely to enter a geofence.

Then he said something I wish more search marketers would say out loud. “Causation is harder to prove. Did a search ad cause someone to click, or did years of branding do it?”

He’s describing your branded Search campaign.

Branded keywords routinely post the best ROAS in an account because they harvest demand that other channels created. Smart Bidding sees those conversions, values them, and bids to win more of them. Nothing in the platform’s attribution report tells you how many of those buyers would have arrived anyway.

Grosso’s measurement partners are also trying to follow consumers into AI assistants. One of Intersection’s brand survey partners, he told me, has built an AI-assistant product integrated with ChatGPT and Gemini that collects 2.35 million unique AI conversations every 30 days. For a new meal launching at a major fast-food chain, that kind of study can show whether people exposed to the out-of-home campaign later visited the chain, and whether they searched for the new meal through AI channels during the flight.

“This doesn’t solve for last touch,” Grosso said, “but it’s one step closer to providing visibility into the user’s journey.” That’s a more honest claim than most attribution vendors make.

See also: How To Measure Brand Marketing Efforts (And Prove Their ROI)

Efficiency Isn’t Effectiveness

Grosso told me AI removes friction from buying out-of-home, one of advertising’s most fragmented marketplaces, so advertisers “can do a lot more OOH, faster.” He did not claim AI makes those campaigns work better.

I think he’s right, and I think the same distinction applies inside Google Ads.

Performance Max and AI Max save time. They consolidate campaigns, generate asset variations, and find queries a human wouldn’t have added. Those are efficiency gains. Effectiveness is a bigger claim, because it means the same dollars produced more incremental sales than the old setup would have. Google’s published performance figures for its AI campaign types are Google’s claims, measured by Google, and an advertiser who wants to know whether they hold in their own account has to test them.

Grosso also warned against speed for its own sake. “Quick research outcomes don’t always equate to high-quality, representative data,” he said. He advises CMOs to set core metrics and watch them over sustained periods, because narrow dollar-for-dollar justification risks missing long-term growth and brand building.

He measures at three levels. The first is reach and frequency, for the channel and incrementally across the whole media plan. The second is consideration signals such as website and store visits. The third is actual transactions. Most PPC dashboards jump straight to the third level and treat the conversions column as proof.

See also: Is Performance Max Actually Better Than Running Separate Campaigns? – Ask A PPC

Standards Are Catching Up, Slowly

Out-of-home is rebuilding its own currency. On March 31, 2026, Geopath and the OAAA selected Ipsos to run a pilot of a next-generation audience measurement system in the second half of the year. Grosso, whose company says he sits on the boards of both organizations, called the pilot a major development.

Today’s approach, he said, assigns an impression value that is the same no matter the time of year. The pilot is meant to produce an ongoing forecast that planners can compare with other channels.

Search has the opposite problem. Google Ads has abundant, near-real-time data. What it lacks is an independent referee, because the platform that sells the clicks also counts the conversions.

Google has been narrowing that gap with its own experiment tools, and three of them matter here.

Conversion Lift based on users. Google’s help page, updated in early October, now lists Search and Performance Max among supported campaign types, with thresholds of at least 1,000 observed conversions and a $5,000 minimum study budget. The same page still says Conversion Lift isn’t available to every account, so check yours.

Google’s help page, updated in early October, now lists Search and Performance Max among supported campaign types, with thresholds of at least 1,000 observed conversions and a $5,000 minimum study budget. The same page still says Conversion Lift isn’t available to every account, so check yours. Conversion Lift based on geography. It splits test and control groups by region and supports offline data, which makes it the closest Google Ads analog to how Intersection measures foot traffic.

It splits test and control groups by region and supports offline data, which makes it the closest Google Ads analog to how Intersection measures foot traffic. Meridian GeoX. Google’s open-source geo experiment library became generally available Sept. 10. The same announcement lets advertisers feed brand signals such as Branded Google Query Volume into Meridian marketing mix models.

That last change deserves a raised eyebrow. Branded query volume is a reasonable signal of demand created by TV, video, or a kiosk on Sixth Avenue. It is also measured on Google’s own surface and used inside a model that helps decide how much to spend on Google. Use it, but don’t let it be the only judge.

How To Apply This In Google Ads

Here’s what I would do before Q1 budgets are set.

Test branded Search before you raise its budget. If your account qualifies, run Conversion Lift based on users on your branded Search campaign. If it doesn’t, pause brand ads in a set of matched regions for two to four weeks and compare total brand conversions, paid plus organic, against regions where ads kept running. Hold budget, creative, and bid strategy constant while the test runs, and give it at least two weeks, which is the minimum Google has recommended for lift studies.

Measure your company’s offline media from inside Google Ads. If your brand buys out-of-home, TV, or radio in specific markets, ask for the flight dates and DMAs. Compare branded search impressions, impression share, and CPCs in exposed and unexposed markets. Then use a geo-based lift test or GeoX to estimate how much of your branded Search volume that media created, and stop letting branded Search take full credit in budget meetings.

Report AI efficiency and AI effectiveness on separate lines. When you move spend into Performance Max or AI Max, track time saved and CPA in one place, and incremental conversions per dollar, or iROAS from a lift study, in another. If the first improves and the second doesn’t, you’ve bought efficiency. That may still be worth paying for. Just don’t call it growth.

The Billboard Got There First

Paid search spent two decades as the most measurable channel in advertising, and that made a lot of us lazy about causation. Out-of-home never had that luxury. Grosso’s industry learned to prove its value with control groups, foot traffic, and brand signals because there was no click to count.

Search is drifting toward the same conditions. People meet a brand on a sidewalk, ask an AI assistant about it, and convert somewhere else.

My view is that the PPC managers who keep their budgets in 2027 will be the ones who can show incremental results instead of attributed ones. The CEO of a kiosk company said it plainly first. Google Ads practitioners should borrow his playbook.

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