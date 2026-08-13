The GEO Trust Gap: SEOs Want The Data, But Not The Platforms Selling It

Over three weeks in July, I ran a survey asking people who work on AI search visibility what they think of the platforms built to measure it. 163 responses. This is a self-selected sample recruited through my own network and its re-shares (as well as paid ads on LinkedIn and X), so it describes engaged practitioners in and around one corner of the industry, not the entire industry. Percentages here carry roughly a seven-point margin, and I’ll come back to the sample size at the end, because it turned out to be part of the story.

Here’s what came out of it.

The Gap

I asked people to rate how valuable various kinds of AI visibility data would be: Query alignment beyond just keywords. Competitor comparison. Whether a mention comes from training or retrieval. Chunk-level attribution. Citation status.

Across those five, the average was 4.20 out of 5.

Then I asked whether investing budget in a dedicated platform for this feels worthwhile right now.

3.19.

That’s the survey in two numbers. A third of respondents rated the data highly valuable and platform investment lukewarm or worse, in the same sitting, minutes apart. Only 44% think buying a tool in this category is worthwhile at all. Nearly a third rate it 1 or 2 (5 being highest).

I collected the data in four snapshots as responses came in: 36, then 75, then 100, then 163. Neither number moved more than a tenth of a point across the whole run. Whatever this is, it isn’t a sampling artifact. It settled early and stayed put while the sample quadrupled.

What They Said

123 people (75%) wrote something in the open text box. I asked what their biggest unanswered question was, or their biggest issue with the platforms they’d tried. I expected a feature request list. That isn’t what I got.

Themes raised and percent of responses:

Trust, accuracy, opaque methodology – 24%

– 24% ROI and attribution to business value – 20%

– 20% Non-determinism, variance, personalization – 15%

– 15% Synthetic prompts vs real user demand – 11%

– 11% Not actionable: “what do I do now” – 9%

– 9% Price or cost – 7%

– 7% Citation vs mention vs recommendation – 4%

– 4% Attribution to a specific passage – 4%

– 4% Prompt-count limits – 4%

– 4% No GSC equivalent for LLMs – 3%

(Many people raised more than one issue, and each was counted under every theme it touched, so these add to more than 100%.)

The texture of responses matters more than the counts, I think.

Several people described the same structural problem with prompt-list tracking: you choose the prompts, which means you decide in advance what you should be visible for, then measure yourself against your own list. One called it a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Related, and sharper: these tools have no denominator. Scores come from invented prompt lists rather than observed query volume, so ordinary model variance gets reported to a client as a win or a loss with nothing underneath it to say which.

One respondent argued citation tools are a fundamentally different animal from rank trackers: you can’t reverse-engineer what’s working when the answer changes every time you ask, so what you’re left with is closer to a brand awareness signal than a diagnostic.

A paying subscriber at an agency said that when they pressed platforms to show their math, exactly one pulled back the curtain.

An agency running 50-plus clients laid out the squeeze plainly: they can’t sell AI visibility as a service without measurement tools, and can’t justify the tools until they’re selling the service.

One person with two decades in the industry framed it more evenly than anyone else: Third-party SEO data was always directional rather than gospel, and that’s fine, as long as nobody pretends otherwise.

And the sharpest one, aimed straight at vendors: That you can’t do what these tools purport to do, because every user of every model gets a different experience. Snake oil. Magic beans.

I’m not going to argue with any of that here. It’s what practitioners said when asked, and the value of asking is diminished if I spend the space explaining why they are wrong.

Price Is Not the Objection

7% raised cost. 57% raised either “I don’t believe the number” or “I can’t connect this to money.”

That ratio is the most useful thing in the survey. Whatever is holding this category back, the answer is not that the tools are too expensive.

What the Responses Show About Each Other

Reading individual answers gives you complaints. Cross-referencing them gives you something else, and three patterns held up when I tested them.

People who raised trust concerns value the data exactly as much as everyone else, and would spend exactly as much. Their rating of the underlying data value: 4.20, against 4.19 for everyone else (a difference of one hundredth of a point). Their budget: statistically indistinguishable. But their willingness to invest in a platform drops to 2.76 against 3.36 for everyone else, and they’re markedly less likely to be paying for anything.

Same valuation. Same money available. Different conclusion. Whatever is blocking this segment, it isn’t what the data is worth to them, and it isn’t what they can afford. It’s whether they believe it.

Almost nobody is building the alternative. 8% of respondents built their own tooling. Among the people who raised trust or non-determinism, 9%. Among the 78% who call accuracy essential in a vendor, 6%.

I don’t read this as hypocrisy. Building this is genuinely hard (I know!), and most practitioners have a job that isn’t engineering, but it does reframe the objection. “The numbers can’t be trusted” isn’t functioning as a diagnosis anyone acts on. It’s a request for someone else to solve it properly.

The gap between valuing the data and funding a platform is identical across every role. Agencies, in-house teams, independent consultants are all within a rounding error of each other. It isn’t agencies being cheap or in-house teams being spoiled. It’s the whole market.

What does move it is whether you’ve bought. Among current subscribers, the gap nearly disappears. Among everyone else, it’s three times larger.

I can’t tell you which direction that runs. Buying may resolve the doubt, or people without the doubt may be the ones who buy. The survey can’t distinguish those, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise. But it’s the single largest split in the dataset, and it suggests the objection looks different from inside a subscription than outside one.

There’s a hint of that in the themes, too, though the numbers are small enough that I’d call it suggestive rather than established: subscribers were more likely to say the data doesn’t tell them what to do, and less likely to say they doubt the data. People who haven’t bought doubt the numbers. People who have bought accept the numbers and can’t act on them. Whether that’s structural on their end or a lack of experience or knowledge, I cannot say.

What They Actually Want

Ranked by share rating each 4 or 5: query alignment beyond just keywords, 90%. Competitor comparison on the same query, 83%. Whether a mention comes from training or retrieval, 83%. Chunk-level attribution, 75%. Citation status, 71%.

On which systems matter: Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode at 95%, ChatGPT at 94%, Gemini 75%, Claude 64%, Perplexity 34%, Copilot 25%. Nothing else cleared 5%. I capped that question at five selections, and 46% of respondents used all five, so treat those as floors.

87% describe their practice as actively working on this or established in their work. This is not an audience that needs convincing the problem is real.

The Ask Nobody Can Fill

The most-raised objection was methodology opacity: Show me where this data comes from and why I should believe it.

It’s a reasonable thing to want. It’s also, as stated, not a thing any vendor in this category can give you.

Now, I should remind everyone that I built one of these platforms. That’s a conflict, and you should read what follows knowing it. It’s also why I have a view on what vendors can and can’t disclose, as I’ve had to make that call myself.

For a venture-backed company, the methodology is the asset. Publishing it converts the product into a free tool with a burn rate and a board. Any vendor who appears to have opened the box has shown you a curated subset, which means the disclosure you asked for is either commercially fatal or theatre, and there is no third option. This is not unique to GEO tools. It’s true of every measurement business that has ever existed, including the keyword tools this industry has trusted for twenty years without ever seeing inside them. I worked inside one of those systems for almost a decade, so I’m not guessing when I say I know the difference.

I also want to be clear that this is my argument, not a finding. The survey didn’t measure it. What the survey shows is that people raising this objection have the same budget as everyone else, which means they aren’t looking for a reason not to buy. It’s a real objection. It just has no available answer in the form it’s being asked.

Which leaves a harder question underneath: if you can’t have the methodology, what would actually make you believe a number? Reproducibility? Published variance? Third-party audit? Nobody in the responses proposed one. That gap seems worth more attention than it’s getting.

The Part I Keep Thinking About

Several respondents made a case I can’t dismiss: that this may not be measurable in principle. The systems are non-deterministic. Every user’s experience is personalized. A snapshot of what a model said on Tuesday to a synthetic prompt may be measuring nothing that generalizes to anything.

I don’t think that’s right. But I can’t prove it isn’t, and neither can anyone selling you a dashboard.

Which brings me to the number I’ve been avoiding. IBISWorld counts roughly 715,000 people employed in SEO and internet marketing consulting in the United States alone. 163 of them answered this survey. One in about 4,400.

I shared it seven times. It went out in my newsletter twice, appeared in two respected industry newsletters, was amplified by around twenty people in this space, and I paid for a week of promotion on two platforms. Every one of those asks was polite. The response trickled.

The single most effective thing I did was stop asking politely and point out how few people had bothered, which produced more responses in two days than the previous week had in total.

I don’t have a clean read on what that means. It might be feed volume outrunning anyone’s capacity to track it. It might be that requests to participate are pattern-matched and filtered before they register. It might be that the discourse around AI search is louder than the practice of it. It could simply be more personal, that my own reach is diminishing. Honestly, it could be all or none of those things.

But it’s hard to square an industry that describes this as an existential threat with a sample this hard to assemble. That gap, between how much this gets talked about and how much of it is actually being done, may be the most honest finding here.

The data is worth 4.20/5. The platforms are worth 3.19/5. And 163 people out of 715,000 gave their three minutes to say so.

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This post was originally published on Duane Forrester Decodes.

Featured Image: David Gyung/Shutterstock; Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal