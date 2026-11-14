Core Update, ChatGPT Business Hub & AI Mode’s New Model – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the week’s Pulse: what’s changing affects how you read ranking movement, which data ChatGPT will report back to businesses, and how larger sites believe search traffic will perform.

This week saw Google announce its core update while it also changed the default model that is used by AI Mode. OpenAI announced that Business Hub is available in beta, and three company earnings calls dealt with decreasing search referral numbers and paid crawl hints.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google’s November Core Update Is Rolling Out

Google started rolling out the November 2026 core update on Nov. 10.

Key facts: This is the third Search core update of the year. According to the Search Status Dashboard, the update “applies globally and to all languages”. Per the dashboard, the update “may take up to 2 weeks to complete”. At 10:06 a.m. PT on Nov. 10 the rollout had just begun and as of Nov. 12, the update was still in progress. Google’s Search Central team also referred to the update as “a regular update” on their LinkedIn page.

Why This Matters

Google advises waiting at least a full week after a core update has rolled out, then trying to compare your Search Console data from that week (the week after rollout) to the week prior to when the rollout began. Going by Google’s estimate of two weeks, the first full week after rollout would include U.S. Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so online retailers making this comparison would be comparing their holiday traffic to their average non-holiday week.

Read our full coverage: Google’s November 2026 Core Update Starts Rolling Out

ChatGPT Business Hub Gives Businesses Mention And Click Counts

OpenAI opened Business Hub in beta on Nov. 10, letting businesses claim their ChatGPT profiles and see how often ChatGPT mentions them and sends clicks to their websites.

Key facts: Any eligible business located where ChatGPT is available can claim its business, according to OpenAI’s announcement. Once the claim and identity verification are approved, Insights show aggregated mentions, website clicks and discovery topics for the past 28 days. OpenAI’s setup guide says a mention for an online business counts when ChatGPT references the business’s website, and the brand name alone doesn’t count. Vahan Petrosyan, SEJ’s director of technology, submitted Search Engine Journal and reported 353,356 mentions and 2,663 website clicks from Oct. 14 to Nov. 10.

Why This Matters

For an online business, OpenAI counts in Business Hub’s Insights how many times a reference is made to this business by ChatGPT and how many clicks are generated from those references. A recorded click isn’t a confirmed visit, so those clicks are the numbers to put next to the number of referrals you see in your analytics for the last 28 days. The setup guide also says that a blank metric doesn’t always mean there was no activity, and simply claiming a business will not guarantee increased visibility within ChatGPT’s responses.

Read our full coverage: How to Submit Your Website to ChatGPT Business Hub

Gemini 4 Hydrogen Is Now AI Mode’s Default Model

Google made Gemini 4 Hydrogen the default model in AI Mode on Nov. 12 and is using it for some AI Overview questions too.

Key facts: Robby Stein, Vice President of Product at Google Search posted the announcement about the change on an X thread and said Hydrogen is “being used for your hardest questions in AI Overviews”. Google’s Search post states the model is available everywhere in Search to everyone, and that it has better query fan out, connecting users to “a broader range of helpful links than before”. The Search post and the thread do not give link numbers, and the thread did not say what would be considered the hardest AI Overview questions.

Why This Matters

Citation tracking for AI Mode and AI Overviews in November now spans a model change on Nov. 12, two days after the core update began. Logging both dates makes it easier to compare what happened before and after each one, while your citation and referral numbers can help you assess Google’s claim of a broader range of links for your site.

Read our full coverage: Google Makes Gemini 4 Hydrogen The Default Model In AI Mode

Ziff Davis And Tripadvisor Plan Around Weaker Search Traffic

Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah said on the company’s third-quarter call that it is “not planning on a search recovery”. Tripadvisor CFO Mike Noonan said on his company’s call that SEO will still be a headwind to growth in 2027.

Key facts: Shah said organic Google referrals to Ziff Davis properties fell about 37% year over year in the quarter. He also put about 2.7 billion AI Overview and AI Mode impressions in Search Console for the quarter at nearly 10 times “the clicks those same sites received from Google Search”. Tripadvisor took a $369.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment on its Hotels and Other segment in the quarter, which its earnings release attributes largely to traffic headwinds from “changes in the search landscape”. Marketing took 48.8% of Tripadvisor’s revenue from continuing operations, up from 43.3% a year earlier, and Noonan tied the rise to a move from free to paid channels.

Why This Matters

Shah’s comparison of the number of AI feature impressions versus the overall clicks in Google Search does not represent an AI click-through rate, since Search Console counts clicks on those features (AI Overview and AI Mode) inside the overall total. Similar comparisons are available to sites that have access to the generative AI report, as they too may be able to measure these types of ratios based upon their own data. On the Tripadvisor side, the planning number is marketing’s share of revenue, which the company connects to its move from free search traffic to paid channels.

Read our full coverage: Ziff Davis CEO: ‘Not Planning On A Search Recovery’ and Tripadvisor Says SEO Will Still Weigh On Growth In 2027

Cloudflare Says OpenAI Is Paying For Crawl Hints

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said on the company’s third-quarter call that OpenAI is paying for hints that tell its crawler when web pages change.

Key facts: Prince said the quarter brought the company’s first revenue from Act 4, its name for products aimed at a new business model for the internet, with OpenAI’s payments as one example. On the call, neither that revenue nor OpenAI’s payments came with a figure. For customers that want more traffic from AI agents, he called Cloudflare’s help “sort of the new version of SEO”. He also expects some form of micropayments, with sites possibly charging agents less when the agents explain why they’re visiting.

Why This Matters

The Act 4 payment Prince referred to was paid to Cloudflare for improving the efficiency of OpenAI’s web crawling, and the call had no discussion about sharing revenue with owners of the sites providing these hints. Welcoming crawlers or blocking them are options existing Cloudflare customers have for each individual crawler (AI Crawl Control exists on every plan).

Read our full coverage: Cloudflare CEO Likens AI Agent Optimization To A New Version Of SEO

Theme Of The Week: Counted On The Platform’s Terms

Several of the AI search metrics reported this week were defined by the platforms themselves; each platform’s metric is based on that platform’s specific definition. For example, Business Hub uses OpenAI’s definitions to determine how many mentions exist, while Shah’s comparison puts the AI impressions (as defined by Google Search Console) next to all of Google Search clicks. Google described a broader range of links for Hydrogen but did not provide an actual count. Cloudflare acknowledged that OpenAI does pay for crawl hints, but it did not give the dollar amount. Both Ziff Davis and Tripadvisor are already building their strategies around reduced amounts of free search traffic. Any report built on these numbers should carry the platform’s definition next to each one, and the dates of the core update and the Hydrogen switch belong in your own log.

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