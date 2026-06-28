Search And Agents Are One Product. You Only Need One Playbook

Google Search is becoming an agent manager. Sundar Pichai said it plainly across two interviews this spring:

“A lot of what are information-seeking queries will be agentic in Search. You’ll be completing tasks. You’ll have many threads running.”

One week later, at Google Marketing Live 2026, Nick Fox, the SVP who oversees Search, Ads, and Commerce, said the corollary:

“The way to optimize for AI search is the same way to optimize for search. Create great content.”

When the CEO describes a product direction and the SVP confirms the optimization path, treating search and agents as two separate disciplines means running two playbooks for one product.

That surface is already live. AI Mode is in the Chrome address bar. Search agents run in the background on queries too long for a single click. Chrome auto-browse fills forms and completes bookings on behalf of users with OS-level permissions. These are not separate products with separate optimization playbooks. They all inherit the same web.

What Pichai Actually Said

Pichai gave two interviews this spring that together draw the clearest picture of where Google Search is headed. On the Cheeky Pint podcast in April 2026, he described the trajectory: “If I fast-forward, a lot of what are just information-seeking queries will be agentic in Search. You’ll be completing tasks. You’ll have many threads running.” He called it “Search as an agent manager” and framed it as already happening in AI Mode, where users run deep research queries that do not fit the classical keyword model.

Then, on Decoder with Nilay Patel after I/O 2026, he did something more revealing. Patel showed him a live AI Overview result on his phone for “best Chromebook.” Pichai looked at it and said: “It’s probably more opinionated than it should be for the particular query you showed me.”

That admission matters more than the convergence statement. He is not pretending the product is finished. He called it scope for improvement in a fast-evolving space. In the same interview, he also said Google is committed to sending traffic to the web: “Everything we do across all, you will see us five years from now sending a lot of traffic out to the web. I think that’s the product direction we are committed to.”

Both claims sit next to each other in the same interviews. The product direction is convergence: search queries become agentic, tasks get completed inside Search, agents browse on behalf of users. The promise is continuity: traffic will still flow to websites. Hold both in your head at the same time, because that gap between the direction and the promise is where your risk lives.

Nick Fox Said The Same Thing From A Different Angle

At Google Marketing Live 2026, Nick Fox sat down with Semafor’s Ben Smith and addressed the optimization question directly. Fox is Google’s SVP of Knowledge and Information, the person who oversees Search, Ads, and Commerce. His statement: “The way to optimize for AI search is the same way to optimize for search. Create great content.”

He added one qualifier: “Go beyond the surface level.” His reasoning is that AI handles first-level responses, so the content that performs in AI search is content that goes deeper than the summary the model already produces. “If you’re looking to buy something, you don’t want to hear what the AI says. You want to hear someone that’s used it.” This is the commodity-vs-non-commodity content distinction Google has been circling for a while now: if the AI can produce the answer itself, your content needs to offer something the AI cannot.

This is also what No Hacks guest Jono Alderson has been saying for over a year. The content that AI ignores is the content that restates what the model already knows. The content that gets cited is the content that carries something the model has to retrieve because it cannot generate it: original data, first-person experience, named-entity specificity, a take the model is not confident enough to produce on its own.

When the CEO says the products are merging and the SVP says the optimization is the same, the implication lands: one strategy, not two. The separate “AEO strategy” or “GEO strategy” that consultants have been selling as a new discipline collapses when the vendor itself says it is one playbook. The r/TechSEO community arrived at the same conclusion this week when Google published its official AI optimization guide: “It’s basically just. SEO.”

What This Means For The Website You Are Building

The website that works for classical search is the same website that works for agents. Server-rendered HTML so the content is visible without JavaScript hydration. A study I published this week measured 274 fintech companies and found 36% are partially invisible to AI crawlers because they depend on JavaScript to render core content. 17% deliver zero content without JS execution. The fix is not complicated. 99% of those same websites deliver full content once rendered. The gap is the default: raw HTML first, not JS-rendered-eventually. Semantic markup so the agent knows what each element is. Structured data so the identity is machine-readable. Fast delivery so neither the crawler nor the agent times out. Internal linking so both the index and the agent can navigate the full surface.

None of this is new. They are the same requirements Google published in its agent-friendly checklist in April, and they map directly to what AI agents read when they visit your website: the accessibility tree, the semantic structure, the extractable content.

The companies that treated agent-readiness and search optimization as the same discipline were accurate. They were not early. The vendor confirmed what the practice already showed: the audit is the same audit applied to a visitor class that now includes both humans on Google Search and agents in AI Mode.

Build for one playbook: machine-readable identity, extractable content, discoverable actions, server-rendered and semantic and structured and fast and well-linked. That description fits classical search and the agentic web and the product Pichai is describing, which is both at once.

Pichai admitted the product is not finished. “More opinionated than it should be” is a refreshingly honest read of a product in motion. The gap between where AI Overviews are today and where search-as-agent-manager is going is your window. The direction is set. Build for one playbook now, and you are building for the product Google is becoming.

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This post was originally published on No Hacks.

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