How To Create YMYL Content That Gets Cited In AI Search

The organic search user journey many of us optimized for is changing, especially in healthcare.

Before AI, the most common approach people used was to open Google, search their symptoms, scan the results, and click through to a page. Now, users increasingly read the AI Overview at the top of the results and stop there, or they skip search entirely and ask ChatGPT.

OpenAI reported in early 2026 that more than 40 million people ask it health questions every day, and BrightEdge found that AI Overviews now appear in roughly 89% of healthcare queries.

With these search behavior changes, it’s more important than ever to prioritize trustworthy and authoritative healthcare information to show up in Google, other organic search engines, and AI search engines like ChatGPT.

Why YMYL Content Is Held to a Higher Standard

YMYL, short for “Your Money or Your Life,” is a term Google introduced for content that could affect a person’s health, financial stability, safety, or societal well-being.

Content that falls within this category carries more consequences than others, so it gets evaluated more rigorously.

Google employs human quality raters who score search results against its guidelines. The actions of human quality raters don’t change your rankings directly, but their scores train the algorithms that do. You can think of them as the standard your page is being measured against.

This framework was updated in 2025 when Google expanded the YMYL category, added its first criteria for evaluating AI Overviews, and clarified that AI-generated content published without human review or original value should be rated at the lowest quality tier.

For health topics, thin or unreviewed content isn’t just unhelpful; it can be penalized.

YMYL Categories

Google groups YMYL content into several buckets:

Health and safety.

Finance.

News.

Government, civics and society (expanded in 2025 to cover elections and trust in institutions).

How People Are Using AI When It Comes to YMYL Categories

According to OpenAI’s 2026 healthcare report, three in five U.S. adults had used an AI tool for a health question in the previous three months, and about seven in 10 of those conversations happen outside of typical office hours, when people can’t reach a provider and want an answer immediately.

Those questions tend to fall into three patterns.

Personalized Health Recommendations

People describe their situation, such as a condition they’re managing, a new medication, or a goal, and ask for advice tailored to them.

In OpenAI’s survey, 55% used AI to explore symptoms and 44% to learn about treatment options.

Decoding Symptoms and Medical Jargon

People paste in lab results, a diagnosis, or discharge instructions and ask what it means; 48% turn to AI to understand medical terms or instructions.

Picture the person at 11 p.m. who just got a result in their patient portal and can’t call the office until morning. This person is looking for plain-language explainers of conditions, symptoms, and terminology.

Validating Healthcare Decisions

Others use AI as a second opinion, weighing two treatment paths or working out what to ask before an appointment. They’re often validating a decision they’re already partway toward making.

Creating Health Content That Performs in AI Search

Once you understand the standard your content is held to and the questions people are asking, the work becomes practical.

The way to perform well in AI search is to prioritize trustworthiness and make sure your pages are indexable and able to be found.

Prioritize E-E-A-T

E-E-A-T stands for Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness, with Trust as the foundation. It’s the biggest opportunity you have for health content for both AI search and SEO.

There are several ways to prioritize E-E-A-T in healthcare or YMYL content:

Make credibility visible: Attribute content to named authors with real credentials rather than a generic team byline, and add a clear “Medically reviewed by [Name], MD” line. Consider building author and reviewer bio pages and linking them from the byline.

Attribute content to named authors with real credentials rather than a generic team byline, and add a clear “Medically reviewed by [Name], MD” line. Consider building author and reviewer bio pages and linking them from the byline. Use reputable sources: Cite primary sources like peer-reviewed research and government health bodies.

Cite primary sources like peer-reviewed research and government health bodies. Publish original case studies: Firsthand experience is a valuable website asset to show that real users are using your product and how.

Write Using Simple and Direct Language

The most effective structural change you can make is to open each page with a direct, two-to-four-sentence response to the core question before you go any deeper.

For example, rather than opening a condition page with background:

Buried: “Managing your health starts with understanding your body. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore everything you need to know about iron levels and more.”

Answer-first: “Most adults with mild iron-deficiency anemia can restore normal levels in two to three months with an oral iron supplement and dietary changes. Here’s what that looks like, and when to see a doctor.”

Beyond the opening, write plainly; your reader is often unfamiliar with medical language, and the way people phrase questions to AI is conversational and natural.

Use question-based headings, short paragraphs, and everyday words, and define any technical term you can’t avoid. This also makes it easier for search engines to understand the copy.

Be Consistent

Consistency is incredibly important when creating content in a YMYL niche because you’re building trust with your audience and search engines.

You can think of each post as your building block to a helpful, trusted website. Here are some ways to be consistent:

Be factually consistent across your site. Contradictions between pages erode the entity clarity these systems rely on to understand and trust you.

Contradictions between pages erode the entity clarity these systems rely on to understand and trust you. Be consistent around your organization’s name, credentials, and information , because these details make you a verifiable entity.

, because these details make you a verifiable entity. Topic consistency. The content you create should align with your business and product offerings. Don’t write about topics completely different than your company.

The content you create should align with your business and product offerings. Don’t write about topics completely different than your company. Publish consistently. It takes time to show up in Google search results and AI results. Publishing high-quality content consistently shows that you’re investing in your website and can be trusted as a source for up-to-date information.

Make Sure Your Website Is Crawlable and Indexable

If a crawler can’t read your pages, it can’t cite them.

Cover the basics: Fast load times, mobile-first design, clean HTML, and a logical heading hierarchy. If your content only appears after JavaScript runs, make sure crawlers can still see it.

Fast load times, mobile-first design, clean HTML, and a logical heading hierarchy. If your content only appears after JavaScript runs, make sure crawlers can still see it. Keep your sitemap current and check that you haven’t accidentally blocked important pages.

Earn Natural Brand Mentions and Citations

Large language models build their understanding of a brand from how frequently and in what context it appears across the web, in training data and, for AI search, in retrieved sources.

In healthcare, the sources that carry the most weight are oftentimes ones that can be trusted, such as medical associations, reputable health publishers, university and government sites, and established directories or listicles.

I suggest earning these citations naturally, through expert commentary from clinicians, digital PR, and getting quoted in the places your audience reads.

Clearly Define Your Brand and How You Differ

For AI to represent your brand accurately, you need to provide clear facts and information about your offerings, pricing, and user.

Use your blog and landing pages to state your positioning explicitly. For example, the conditions you treat or the audience you serve, your approach, and how it compares to the alternatives.

Comparison and category pages are especially useful here, because they give AI the direct, structured contrasts it draws on when someone asks how two options differ.

Avoid vague marketing language and describe your differentiation concretely, so that when a model summarizes your category, yours is the brand it can describe clearly.

Takeaway

The bar for health content has always been high, and it should be. If you follow best practices for healthcare content and YMYL categories, you’ll stand out as a trusted source for users to get their information, regardless of where they search.

You don’t need a perfect setup to begin. A short checklist for your highest-value pages:

A named author with credentials, plus a medical reviewer.

An answer-first opening in the first two to four sentences.

Plain language, with any jargon defined.

Pages that are crawlable, fast, and consistent with the rest of your site.

The tools people use to find health information have changed faster than almost anyone predicted, but what earns their trust hasn’t.

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