YouTube Changes How It Counts Views On Long-Form & Live

YouTube announced a change to how it counts views, now counting a view from the moment a video starts playing.

YouTube confirmed the update on its Help Center page, explaining how the public view counter will reflect how many times videos are started and rewatched, rather than how long people watch.

What’s Changing

Starting August 24, a view will be counted as soon as a video begins playing, and there’s no minimum watch time needed.

YouTube will have ‘Engaged Views’ as a separate metric in YouTube Analytics under Advanced Mode. For Shorts, this metric captures viewers who stay past the first few seconds. For long-form video and live streams, YouTube’s own metrics glossary currently defines Engaged Views as the same number as Views.

No Impact on Monetization

The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) continues to determine earnings based on ‘engaged Shorts views’ and ‘engaged watch hours,’ and eligibility depends on ‘qualified Shorts views’ and ‘qualified watch hours,’ as explained on the Help Center page. These requirements are not affected by the new public view count.

YouTube made a similar distinction when it changed Shorts view counting in March 2025. Since then, the company has also incorporated qualified views and qualified watch hours into the doubled entry thresholds taking effect in February 2027.

Why This Matters

Public view counts are likely to go up once the change is in place. Remember, whether those views turn into more revenue or even qualify your channel in the first place depends on engaging your audience beyond that first click.

Looking Ahead

As the meaning of a YouTube “view” shifts more towards exposure rather than engagement, the numbers that matter are watch time and Engaged Views.

Viewers don’t get a separate metric to look at, however. The only metric viewers have to evaluate a video before clicking is drifting further away from whether it’s worth their time.

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