The Business Case For SEO Is Changing; Budget Justifications Should Too

Imagine presenting two proposals to the same executive team.

The first requests funding to address technical SEO debt, improve content architecture, and ensure that critical product information is accessible to search engines. Organic traffic has been declining, and the CFO wants to know why the company should continue investing in a channel that appears to be delivering diminishing returns.

The second requests funding for a generative engine optimization (GEO) initiative. It promises to improve visibility across AI-powered discovery platforms by addressing technical accessibility, strengthening content architecture, and making product information easier for machines to retrieve and interpret.

The second proposal sounds considerably sexier and may have a better chance of securing funding, even though much of the proposed work is identical. This is the problem with how many organizations approach SEO investment: the perceived value of the work can change dramatically depending on which budget it comes from, even when the underlying business benefit is substantially the same.

As AI changes how consumers discover and evaluate brands, organizations need to reconsider how they fund search visibility. Adding a GEO budget or swapping organic traffic for a new collection of visibility metrics does not solve the underlying problem. The budget has to reflect what the business is actually purchasing.

SEO Has Outgrown Its Budget Classification

For years, the financial justification for SEO followed a relatively straightforward model. Investments produced rankings, rankings generated traffic, and traffic created opportunities for conversions and revenue.

The model never captured SEO’s full contribution, but it gave organizations an accessible way to evaluate investment against organic acquisition.

That calculation becomes less useful when the same capabilities support several discovery environments, and consumers can encounter and evaluate a brand without visiting its website.

Work that makes product information accessible and consistent can support conventional search, improve the reliability of information consumed by other systems, and reduce operational inconsistencies across the business.

Some of those benefits will appear in organic search reports; others will surface elsewhere. Evaluating the entire investment against incremental organic sessions assumes that the channel receiving the budget is also the only beneficiary.

This is a resource-allocation problem as much as a marketing problem. The organization has classified SEO primarily as a customer acquisition expense while relying on the team to maintain capabilities that extend beyond acquisition.

When measurable channel returns decline, those capabilities become vulnerable to cuts even if the business still needs them.

A company may have a sound financial reason to reduce spending on informational content that no longer earns enough revenue to cover production costs. It does not follow that the company should also eliminate technical maintenance that protects commercially valuable pages or supports other forms of discovery.

The expenditures serve different purposes and should be evaluated accordingly.

See also: From Line Item To Leverage: How Web Performance Impacts Shareholder Value

The GEO Budget Paradox

An executive team may resist additional SEO spending while readily allocating resources to improve visibility in AI-generated answers. The emerging concern may be legitimate, even when the proposed solution is not yet well understood.

Before creating an entirely separate program, organizations should examine how much of the required work already sits inside existing SEO responsibilities.

Google’s guidance on its AI search features indicates that established SEO fundamentals remain relevant. Pages still need to be accessible to Google, meet the technical requirements for appearing in Search, and provide useful content. Google does not prescribe a separate set of technical optimizations exclusively for its AI features. (Source: Google Search Central)

That guidance does not establish that every AI platform operates like Google or that traditional SEO and GEO are interchangeable. It does demonstrate that, within Google’s ecosystem, the dividing line is considerably less dramatic than some budget proposals suggest.

If a company has unresolved crawlability problems, inconsistent product information, weak internal linking, and outdated content, a new AI visibility platform will not make those deficiencies disappear.

The fundamentals did not become obsolete when someone introduced a new acronym.

The company should identify shared capabilities, including foundational technical SEO work, determine which investments support its broader discovery objectives, and fund them accordingly rather than creating separate budgets for substantially overlapping work.

That does not eliminate the need for new investment. It changes how the investment should be justified.

See also: AI Search Is Nothing Without SEO & It Knows It

A $1.2 Million Investment, 2 Different Business Cases

Consider a hypothetical ecommerce company with an established SEO program, declining informational traffic, and executive pressure to invest in AI discovery.

Management is considering cutting the SEO budget to finance a separate GEO initiative. Instead of requesting more money, the SEO leader proposes reallocating the existing $1.2 million investment around the business outcomes it supports.

The current budget is organized around conventional expense categories: agency support, content production, technical SEO, and tools. Those categories explain where the money goes, but they do not necessarily explain what the organization receives in return.

The proposed budget uses a different classification.

Illustrative annual investment portfolio

Investment category Scope Annual allocation Shared discovery infrastructure Technical foundations, structured product information, and architecture $420,000 (35%) Commercial search High-intent content and product and category optimization $360,000 (30%) AI discovery experimentation Platform evaluation, brand representation, and controlled tests $180,000 (15%) Measurement and operations Reporting, monitoring, tooling, and specialist support $240,000 (20%) Total annual investment $1,200,000 (100%)

Note: These hypothetical allocations illustrate a possible investment structure, not recommended spending ratios. Actual allocations would depend on the company’s capabilities, priorities, and available evidence.

The proposed allocation preserves commercial search activity, funds shared technical and information infrastructure, and creates a defined pool for AI discovery experiments. Measurement and specialist support remain funded as operating requirements.

The total budget does not increase. What changes is the financial case.

Instead of defending $1.2 million as the cost of generating organic traffic, the SEO leader can explain how the investment supports commercial acquisition, protects existing revenue, maintains discovery infrastructure, and addresses uncertainty about emerging platforms.

The allocation also makes trade-offs explicit. Funding AI experimentation requires resources that could otherwise support commercial search, infrastructure, or other priorities. Management can evaluate those choices rather than treating GEO as an entirely new expenditure independent of SEO.

The proposal should also distinguish genuinely new work from existing responsibilities. Evaluating brand representation across AI platforms, identifying inaccuracies in generated responses, and testing platform-specific discovery behavior may warrant dedicated resources, but those activities need defined objectives and performance expectations.

Reclassification is not permission to disguise existing costs or promise outcomes that cannot be demonstrated.

If the CFO will approve the same technical improvements under GEO but not SEO, the resource-allocation process may be rewarding novelty more than economic value.

See also: How To Restructure Your Marketing Team & Budget For The AI-Search Era

Stop Expecting Every Investment To Generate Incremental Revenue

Conventional SEO budgets often evaluate fundamentally different expenditures against the same financial expectations, even though not every investment is intended to generate growth.

Consider the SEO work required for a major ecommerce platform migration.

Redirect planning, URL preservation, crawlability testing, and content validation may not create revenue above the existing baseline. Their purpose is to prevent the business from losing revenue it already generates.

A successful migration may produce very little visible change in organic performance, which is often the desired outcome. If management measures the project only against incremental traffic, the investment can look worthless.

Suppose an ecommerce company generates $10 million annually in organic revenue and requests $100,000 for migration planning and technical validation.

The appropriate business case is not a forecast of additional traffic. It is an assessment of the revenue exposed to disruption, the probability and potential severity of that disruption, and how much risk the proposed work could reasonably reduce.

A hypothetical 10% revenue decline lasting three months would represent $250,000 in revenue exposure. That figure alone does not justify the expenditure. Management would still need to evaluate the likelihood of the loss, the contribution margin on affected revenue, and the effectiveness of the proposed mitigation.

The point is that revenue protection requires a different financial justification from revenue generation.

Infrastructure requires a similar distinction. Better content management processes may reduce publishing errors, eliminate duplicated work, and help several teams maintain consistent information. Those benefits belong in an assessment of operational cost and capability, not an organic traffic forecast.

Experimentation requires another standard.

An organization investigating AI discovery may not have enough evidence to project a credible return, but it can justify a limited investment if the experiment addresses an important uncertainty and produces information that will change a subsequent decision.

The decision criteria need to be established before the money is spent.

An experiment that shows an initiative is unlikely to work can be valuable if it prevents a much larger investment. An experiment that continues indefinitely without producing actionable evidence is simply an expense.

Businesses make these distinctions elsewhere, and SEO should not be an exception.

Build The Budget Around The Decision Being Made

A more useful approach is to classify investments according to their economic purpose rather than the department or acronym attached to them.

Economic purpose Financial justification Example Generate revenue Expected incremental commercial return Expanding high-intent product coverage Protect revenue Expected loss avoided relative to mitigation cost Preserving visibility during a platform migration Maintain or improve capabilities Operational value relative to implementation and maintenance costs Improving product data and content infrastructure Reduce uncertainty Value of information produced relative to experiment cost Testing visibility and representation across AI platforms

These categories are not mutually exclusive.

A technical improvement might protect existing organic revenue, support AI discovery, and reduce maintenance costs. The organization should recognize those benefits without counting the same financial return more than once.

Instead of submitting a blanket request for additional SEO spending, teams can present a portfolio of investments with different objectives, expected returns, and risk profiles.

Executives can then decide what deserves funding based on the company’s financial position and strategic priorities.

A revenue initiative without a plausible return should face scrutiny. The same is true of an infrastructure project with limited operational value or an AI experiment without a defined learning objective.

Reframing the budget does not lower the standard of financial accountability. It applies the appropriate standard to each expenditure.

Opportunity Cost Is The Part Of The Conversation SEOs Tend To Avoid

Here is the uncomfortable part: an investment can be valuable and still not deserve funding.

A technical improvement may produce measurable benefits while another project could generate substantially greater returns with the same resources. That is the opportunity-cost problem.

SEO leaders often argue that their work deserves continued investment because it creates value. That is only part of the case. They also have to demonstrate that the proposed expenditure is a reasonable use of company resources relative to available alternatives.

The question becomes more urgent when the economics of a particular SEO activity deteriorate.

If a publisher’s informational content no longer attracts enough monetizable traffic to cover production costs, continuing to publish more content under the same strategy may be irrational. The publisher may need to rethink its content portfolio, revenue model, or distribution arrangements instead of asking for more money to recover lost rankings.

An ecommerce company facing similar traffic declines might reach a different conclusion if commercial pages still generate profitable transactions.

An enterprise software company will have another set of considerations, including the role of discovery in a long sales cycle and the relationship between search visibility and branded demand.

The appropriate investment depends on how the business makes money.

There is no universal SEO allocation that becomes sensible simply because AI search is growing, and no reason to preserve an existing activity solely because it has historically been part of the SEO program.

The same scrutiny should apply to GEO.

An executive team’s enthusiasm for AI does not establish that every proposed AI visibility initiative deserves funding. If the business cannot identify a meaningful objective, a plausible mechanism for creating value, or a decision the investment will inform, the proposal needs more work.

A Better Budget Proposal Starts With The Business Problem

Before presenting an SEO or GEO initiative, establish what the business needs to accomplish and why the investment is necessary.

Name the commercial opportunity, operational deficiency, revenue exposure, or strategic uncertainty that warrants attention. Then explain the required work, expected benefits, available alternatives, and evidence that will be used to judge the result.

If the initiative supports several business functions, make those relationships explicit.

A project that improves product data quality may benefit SEO, ecommerce operations, and AI discovery. Those shared benefits can support a more accurate financial case and may warrant shared funding or accountability, but they still have to be demonstrated.

SEO cannot claim every downstream outcome simply because its work contributed to the underlying infrastructure.

Measurement requires the same discipline. Organic traffic, conversions, and attributable revenue remain appropriate when an investment is intended to generate organic customer acquisition. They are less useful as the sole measures of a project designed to prevent a migration failure or improve operational efficiency.

AI citations and visibility scores carry their own limitations. A mention in a generated response does not prove that the exposure caused a purchase, just as an inability to observe every customer interaction does not prove that SEO deserves credit for the eventual conversion.

Financial accountability means distinguishing what has been observed, what can reasonably be inferred, and what remains unverified.

An executive should be able to read the proposal and understand what the company is buying, why it matters, and how management will decide whether the expenditure was justified.

The Budget Should Reflect The Value, Not The Acronym

The rise of GEO gives organizations a reason to reconsider how they fund search visibility. It also gives them a fresh chance to repeat the same resource-allocation mistakes under a more fashionable name.

A separate AI visibility budget makes little sense if the technical and informational foundations supporting that visibility are allowed to deteriorate. Defending every traditional SEO activity on the assumption that it must contribute to AI discovery is equally weak.

The useful approach is to identify the capabilities the business needs, determine where the work overlaps, and allocate resources according to economic purpose.

SEO remains an acquisition channel, but SEO teams also support revenue protection, infrastructure, and broader discoverability. Those contributions require different forms of evaluation, and not all of them belong in a forecast of incremental organic traffic.

If the same work suddenly becomes easier to fund when it is called GEO, the problem was never the SEO budget. It was how the organization understood the investment.

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