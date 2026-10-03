Google Wants AI Content Fact-Checked, Gemini UTM Tags – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the Pulse: This week’s updates include Google’s new guidance for AI-generated content, UTM tags on Gemini links, guidance on analyzing Q2 click-through data, AI Mode monitoring eligibility, and the latest on two AI Overviews lawsuits.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google Adds A Manual Fact-Check Step To Its AI Content Guidance

Google’s guidance on AI-generated content now tells sites to fact-check it by hand before publishing, metadata included.

Key facts:

On Oct. 1, Google updated its guidance on using generative AI content by adding three sentences to the “Focus on accuracy, quality, and relevance” section. These updates clarify that generative models predict likely word sequences rather than retrieve facts, and call it “critical to manually fact-check and review all AI-generated content for accuracy and trustworthiness before publishing.” The metadata line was also revised to show that this review process applies to titles, meta descriptions, structured data, and image alt text. According to Google’s documentation changelog, these changes aim to bring the page in line with the presentations at developer events.

Why This Matters

Google’s recent update now puts AI-generated metadata under the same manual checks as article drafts. A review process focused only on the main content might overlook other important fields that Google mentions can show up in Search results.

Read our full coverage: Google Tells Sites To Fact-Check AI Content Before Publishing

Gemini Links Show UTM Tags, And Google’s Mueller Sees Them Too

A Reddit user found UTM parameters on links from Google’s Gemini to websites, and Google’s John Mueller replied that he sees them too.

Key facts:

Mueller asked whether Gemini passes a referrer that sites can already track, then offered to forward details about the referrer’s handling to the team, preferably with examples he can reproduce. Roger Montti reports that Google has not documented the tagging process, so it’s unclear when Gemini adds the parameters.

Why This Matters

Tagged links offer a way for analytics to identify Gemini visits without depending on the referrer. By comparing sessions with UTM tags to your referrer-based Gemini data, you can understand how many visits each method tracks.

Read our full coverage: Google Gemini Adds UTM Parameters For Referral Attribution

Advanced Web Ranking Data Shows Desktop CTR Down, Mobile Up In Q2

A Q2 2026 CTR report from Advanced Web Ranking (AWR) shows desktop clickthrough rates down at the top organic positions and mobile rates up, the reverse of its Q1 findings.

Key facts:

Across all searches, the desktop CTR at positions one and two decreased by a combined 5.27 percentage points from Q1 to Q2, while mobile CTR at these positions rose by a combined 6.59 points. These figures add together changes at two positions and are not tied to any specific site. AWR’s tables, based on its CTR tool, which AWR says sources data from Search Console, are used for this analysis. The comparison period spans the end of a Search Console logging error that led to misreported impressions from May 13, 2025, to April 27, 2026. However, the report does not mention this error.

Why This Matters

Any comparison between Q1 and Q2 in your Search Console data also includes April 27, the date when Google reports the impressions error was fixed. Since CTR is calculated by dividing clicks by impressions, keep in mind that this date could be a point where measurement might have shifted before reading a CTR change as people clicking differently.

Read our full coverage: Google Desktop CTR Fell In Q2 While Mobile Rose, Data Shows

AI Mode Information Monitoring Is Rolling Out To All Users

Robby Stein from Google announced that AI Mode’s information monitoring is now rolling out globally for all users. All his examples focused on local topics and shopping.

Key facts:

Stein announced the rollout on X on Sept. 28, noting that Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers had already been using the feature. Users tell AI Mode what to monitor, and Search continuously scans for updates. It also suggests monitoring tasks during searches. The post describes “info monitoring capabilities” rather than information agents, a feature introduced for Ultra subscribers in June.

Why This Matters

Stein’s June post said updates would include links to the web, but neither it nor the Sept. 28 post explains how Search picks the sources behind an update. Once the rollout reaches your account, setting up a task for your type of business shows what an update looks like and whether it carries links.

Read our full coverage: Google Rolls Out AI Mode Info Monitoring To All Users Globally

Judge Dismisses Penske And Chegg Antitrust Complaints Over AI Overviews

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta granted Google’s motions to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits filed by Penske Media and Chegg concerning AI Overviews.

Key facts:

In his Sept. 30 ruling impacting both cases, Mehta determined that the plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege an agreement in which Google exchanged search traffic for their content. He also stated that they lacked the legal standing to challenge Google’s alleged maintenance of its search monopoly. Additionally, he found that Penske did not establish that Search and AI Overviews are separate products. The judge chose not to consider the state unjust-enrichment claims, and said the court does not treat alleged harms lightly.

Why This Matters

Mehta wrote that antitrust law isn’t a substitute for lawmakers dealing with the economic upheaval new technology causes. The ruling does not order Google to change how it uses publisher content in Search or AI Overviews.

Read our full coverage: Judge Acknowledges Publisher Harm But Dismisses Google Antitrust Claims

Theme Of The Week: What’s Written Down

This week, the focus is on what has and hasn’t been documented. Google added a fact-checking step to its guidelines, with this change recorded in its changelog. Gemini’s UTM tags appeared in a Reddit thread, while a broader monitoring rollout was announced by an executive on X. The AWR report omits the Search Console error linked to its comparison, and Mehta explained what antitrust law requires a complaint to allege. Any change that’s documented can be integrated into a process directly. For undocumented changes, evidence may include a Gemini-tagged session or a monitoring task you have set up.

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