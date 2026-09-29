Google Rolls Out AI Mode Info Monitoring To All Users Globally

Google is rolling out information monitoring in AI Mode to all users globally. The feature keeps checking for updates on whatever people ask it to watch, and Search will also suggest monitoring tasks during searches.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the rollout in a post on X Monday. He said Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers have already been using the feature. Every example he gave of what to monitor was a local or shopping topic.

How Monitoring Works

In the demo video attached to the announcement, someone asks AI Mode to flag weekend pop-ups, and it says it has “set up a task to keep you updated” on vintage markets and pop-up events in Austin. It then lists what it will monitor, including flea markets, stoop sales, and block parties.

In the post, he wrote:

“Just tell AI Mode exactly what to look for & Search will continuously check across changing info on the web like sites, forums and social posts, our real-time data sources, and Shopping Graph of 60B+ products, so you can stay up-to-date with fresh info. And it’ll even suggest tasks when you’re searching so you can get the latest info when it happens.”

How This Compares To I/O And The June Launch

At I/O in May, Google said information agents would launch first for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer. The June launch I covered reached Ultra subscribers only, across all AI Mode languages and markets.

The new post refers to “info monitoring capabilities” rather than information agents. It describes the rollout as global without listing languages, and it doesn’t say when Pro access began.

Why This Matters

The monitoring examples Google’s Robby Stein gave were new restaurants or pop-ups nearby, local holiday things to do with kids, and back-in-stock and price-drop updates. He called them topics people keep coming back to.

Stein’s June post said agent updates would include links to the web. Monday’s post doesn’t mention links, and neither post explains how Search picks the sources behind an update. Local businesses and retailers can’t yet tell from either post how often monitoring updates will surface their sites or send them visits.

Looking Ahead

Stein pointed people to the Google app to try monitoring and added, “Lots more to come!” Once the rollout reaches your account, setting up a task in the Google app for your type of business is one way to see what an update looks like and whether it carries links.

Google’s I/O announcement laid out Search agents that people can create and manage for different tasks, adding, “We’re starting with information agents.”

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