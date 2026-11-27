If your branded search campaigns have posted their best return on ad spend of the year, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has a question you should answer before you ask for more budget. Who, or what, created that demand in the first place?

On Nov. 12, the IAB released its AI-Era Attribution Blueprint, a framework for sorting out what role AI played when someone buys something. The report cites Similarweb data showing that consumers who got a brand recommendation from an AI assistant were 2.5 times more likely to visit that brand’s website within seven days. Only 8.8% of those visits came directly from AI referrals. Search was credited with 55.9% of them, and direct traffic with 19.9%.

ChatGPT answer can create the intent, a branded query can capture it, and your Google Ads account can book the conversion as a brand campaign win.

The blueprint won’t tell you how much of your brand revenue fits that description. What it does give you is a standard of evidence for finding out, plus a few habits worth adopting in your accounts before the 2027 planning cycle locks in.

What The Blueprint Actually Does

The framework asks three questions of each conversion. Who or what created the intent? Who or what made the decision? Who or what completed the purchase?

The answers put the conversion in one of three pathways, labeled Human-Owned, AI-Assisted, and AI-Executed. According to AdExchanger’s account of the document:

Human-Owned conversion is one where AI didn’t substantively create the intent, shape the choice, or carry out the purchase.

AI-Assisted covers cases where AI narrows or recommends options and a person still decides.

AI-Executed covers a person authorizing an agent to buy, either an item the person specified or one the agent picked.

The pathway then decides which parties are eligible to make a “decision claim” or a “contributory claim,” and what evidence each claim needs. The IAB’s release says, “A claim is not credit; it is the right to be evaluated for credit.”

Caroline Giegerich, the IAB’s VP of AI, framed the problem in terms every search marketer will recognize.

“AI-influenced sales are sometimes reported as search or direct traffic, which can send the next marketing investment to the wrong channel,” she said in the announcement. She added that the blueprint is meant to work alongside existing attribution systems, defining the extra credit claims AI creates and the evidence each one requires.

In other words, nobody is asking you to rip out data-driven attribution. The blueprint sits on top of it.

The document also changed shape while it was being written. Giegerich told Digiday she went in expecting the working group to work out how credit gets assigned, and the document became “more of a call to action to the industry” instead. Digiday reported the effort took about four months and named working group members including People Inc., Walmart, WPP Media, Emberos, Criteo, Bluefish, Microsoft, Brandlight, Tinuiti, and Prudential Financial.

Google is not among the members Digiday named, which matters for anyone hoping the largest search ad platform will start labeling AI-originated activity the way the blueprint asks.

See also: AI Visibility Measurement: What To Track & What To Ignore

Why This Lands Squarely In Paid Search

The IAB grounded the release in its own buyer research. In the 2026 Outlook Study: September Update, 45% of ad buyers named comparing AI-driven and traditional customer journeys as their top measurement challenge, and 44% said they rely on branded search and direct traffic as proxies for AI influence they can’t track.

Google’s own numbers show why this is getting harder to ignore. Alphabet reported Q3 2026 Google Search & other revenue of $63.35 billion, up 12% year-over-year, while CEO Sundar Pichai said Search query growth was the fastest it has been in five years. On the earnings call, chief business officer Philipp Schindler pointed to lower monetization of fast-growing AI Mode queries as one factor in the slower revenue growth, alongside currency effects, which he called the largest factor. More queries are flowing through AI surfaces, and the trail from those surfaces to the conversion is thinner than the trail from a classic results page.

Here is my perspective. The most useful line in the blueprint for PPC managers, is that a claim is not credit. Platform attribution has blurred those two ideas for as long as I’ve covered this business, since 2003. Google Ads data-driven attribution spreads credit across the Google touchpoints it can observe. It cannot observe the ChatGPT conversation that sent someone to type your brand name. So, the report you trust most has a blind spot exactly where the new demand is being created.

See also: When Attribution Looks More Precise Than The Data Behind It

What The Numbers Can And Can’t Support

Before anyone builds a budget case on 55.9%, it helps to know where that figure comes from.

It originates in Similarweb’s June 2026 study, “The Downstream Impact of AI Visibility.” It used Similarweb’s U.S. desktop panel from July through December 2025, looked at ChatGPT recommendations, and studied three verticals through brand pairs (American Express and Capital One, Skyscanner and Kayak, Sephora and Ulta). Users who named the brand in their own prompt were excluded.

Search accounted for 55.9% of AI-influenced visits versus 40.4% of visits that weren’t AI-influenced, a gap of 15.5 points. Direct traffic went the other way, 19.9% versus 38.8%. AI-influenced visitors also viewed about 12 pages per visit, compared with 6.5 for everyone else.

There are limits a practitioner should keep in view. The panel is desktop only, while a large share of shopping happens on phones. It covers ChatGPT, not Claude, Copilot, Gemini, or Google’s own AI Mode. Six brands is a small sample, and the published figures I could find report “search” as a channel without splitting paid clicks from organic ones, so nobody should claim from this study that a specific share went to Google Ads.

One more caution about the IAB survey. MediaPost reported that 44% of buyers named adapting to changing consumer behavior, including AI-driven search, as their top investment challenge. The release for the blueprint cites 44% relying on branded search and direct traffic as proxies. Same study, same percentage, different questions.

Google Analytics added an “AI Assistant” channel to GA4’s Default Channel Group in May 2026, which sorts sessions from recognized chatbot referrers into their own row. It’s a real improvement, but it works on referrers. The shopper who reads a ChatGPT answer, opens a new tab, and searches your brand shows up as Paid Search or Organic Search, never as AI Assistant. That is the exact behavior the Similarweb data describes.

See also: 81.8% Of My ‘AI Assistant’ Traffic Was Fake. The Googlebot Number Was Worse

Count What Is Countable

In the first edition of YouTube and Video Marketing, published in 2009, I quoted Galileo on page 337. “Count what is countable, measure what is measurable. What is not measurable, make measurable.” I’ve repeated it to students and clients ever since, because I haven’t found a better summary of what a marketer’s job is.

The IAB blueprint reads like a working version of it for paid search.

Count what is countable. Clicks, conversions, and sessions with an AI referrer are all countable, and your accounts already count them well.

Measure what is measurable. Whether your brand campaigns create sales or simply catch them on the way to checkout can be measured with lift tests and holdouts. Most advertisers just haven’t done it.

Then comes the hard part: What is not measurable, make measurable. Nobody outside the AI platforms can observe the ChatGPT conversation that sent a shopper to type your brand name into Google. The blueprint’s answer is to classify that conversion anyway, attach a claim to it, and spell out the evidence the claim would need. That is how something unmeasurable starts becoming measurable. It also tells you exactly what to ask for when the AI platforms are ready to share.

What To Do In Your Google Ads Account This Quarter

None of this requires the AI platforms to cooperate first. Here are four steps you can take now.

1. Estimate your pathway mix. The blueprint’s first ask of brands is to estimate the share of their conversions in each pathway. The cheapest way to start is to ask customers. Add AI assistant options (ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, Copilot, Claude) to your post-purchase survey or lead form’s “how did you hear about us” question. Store the answer in your CRM. If you already import offline conversions, you can bring a self-reported “AI-assisted” signal into Google Ads as a separate conversion action set to secondary, so you can see it by campaign without letting it steer Smart Bidding.

2. Put brand campaigns through an incrementality test. Google Ads help documentation now lists Search and Performance Max as supported campaign types for user-based Conversion Lift, with thresholds of at least 1,000 observed conversions and a minimum study campaign budget of $5,000. The same page still notes that Conversion Lift isn’t available for every account, so check with your rep. If you don’t qualify, a geo-based holdout on brand terms will tell you something useful. A lift test won’t classify the AI pathway for you. It will tell you how much of what your brand campaign claims would have happened anyway, which is the question you need answered before brand spend absorbs more of the budget.

3. Report two columns, not one. The blueprint asks agencies to apply a single claim-and-evidence standard across platforms and to separate platform-reported claims from independently verified ones. Do that in your next Quarterly Business Review (QBR). Show Google Ads-reported brand conversions next to lift-tested incremental conversions, and show GA4’s AI Assistant sessions next to your survey’s self-reported AI share. When the columns disagree, that disagreement is the finding.

4. Ask your platform reps how AI traffic is labeled. The blueprint asks AI platforms to disclose whether recommendations are paid or organic, to name the sources behind them, and to label AI-originated traffic consistently. Put those questions to your Google and Microsoft Advertising reps directly, especially about how clicks and conversions from ads in AI Mode and Copilot surface in your reports. Microsoft sat on the working group. Its answers may come faster.

The Blueprint Won’t Close The Gap By Itself

The IAB is candid that this is a framework, not a fix. CEO David Cohen said the blueprint “is honest about what the industry can’t yet substantiate.” Much of the evidence needed to support AI claims either isn’t captured or sits inside the AI platforms.

I’d go further. The PPC managers who wait for ChatGPT, Gemini, and AI Mode to hand over clean, labeled data will spend 2027 defending brand budgets with numbers they can’t explain to a CFO. The ones who start estimating their pathway mix now, with surveys, lift tests, and two-column reporting, will at least be counting the right things.

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