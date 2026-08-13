Google Gemini Passes 1B Monthly Users, 63% Now Use Voice

Google says the Gemini app has passed 1 billion monthly users, and published usage figures showing that 63% of them now use voice.

The figures were shared in a blog post on August 11, and Gemini app vice president Josh Woodward also shared the same numbers on X. Neither the post nor the thread explains how Google measured these numbers, over what period, or what qualifies as a monthly user. The count specifically refers to the Gemini app, not AI Overviews or AI Mode.

What Google Reported

The Gemini figures are measured against different bases, so the percentages can’t be added together.

Currently, 63% of users are talking directly to Gemini, and Google reports that the group using voice-only interaction is increasing.

In Gemini Live, the app’s real-time conversation feature, about one in five interactions involve more than just voice, using a live camera feed or screen sharing. Keep in mind, this is a portion of Gemini Live sessions, not all Gemini interactions.

38% of school requests include an attachment. Gemini generates more than 150 million images a day, and iOS accounts for more than 100 million active users.

What The Automation Claim Covers

Google states that Gemini can automate tasks across more than 40 popular apps, with examples like booking a ride or reserving a table. The August 11 update makes no mention of any limits on this capability.

However, three weeks earlier, Google had set some boundaries. During Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, Google announced that task automation was expanding from a few apps to more than 40, including those for shopping, dining reservations, travel, and event tickets. The post includes a footnote that sets those limits.

“Includes apps supported across US and KR. Supervise closely, interrupt when needed. Select apps, devices, and markets only. 18+. Available on Gemini app.”

Google’s help page puts the same feature, which it calls screen automation, in beta on Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 devices. It requires a personal account and a user aged 18+ in the US or Korea. It supports only English and Korean, and Pixel 10 devices aren’t supported in Korea.

Google says screen automation is gradually being rolled out, with supported tasks varying by device. Rides, food, and groceries work across all supported devices. For product buying and selling, travel bookings, and ticket purchases, these features are available starting with the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8.

How Google Got Here

Gemini stood at more than 750 million monthly active users in Q4 2025 and 950 million when Alphabet reported Q2 2026 earnings in July. Both of those figures were monthly active users. This week’s post says monthly users. Google did not say how many Gemini users pay.

Gemini App User Growth, Based On Google’s Disclosures Google’s disclosed audience figures rose from 400M+ in May 2025 to 1B+ in August 2026. 400M+ 450M+ 650M+ 750M+ 900M+ 950M 1B+ 0 1B scale Source: Google and Alphabet disclosures. Dates show when each figure was published, not when each threshold was crossed. Values marked + are reported lower bounds. Google used ‘monthly active users’ through July 2026 and ‘monthly users’ in August 2026.

Why This Matters

Google put voice, camera, and file uploads forward as the three main uses, but published no referral or click figures with them. When Search Live expanded globally in March, Google also didn’t provide any usage or query volume details. However, Google’s own AI Mode report from May found that more than one in six AI Mode searches in the US involved multiple modes like voice, images, or video instead of just typing.

Gemini referral traffic may still appear in your analytics. SE Ranking identified Gemini passing Perplexity as a referral source earlier this year, so including the Gemini line in your reports is valuable.

Looking Ahead

Google says it is rolling out over 60 regional dialects to expand voice input. However, task automation remains limited to two countries and a brief device list. Expanding these caps will make more users eligible for the app tasks Gemini supports on their device.

Featured Image: Blossom Stock Studio/Shutterstock