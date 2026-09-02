Google Adds Gemini 3.8 Flash To AI Mode

Google has added Gemini 3.8 Flash to AI Mode’s model menu on the same day it released the model.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the rollout on X, writing that 3.8 Flash is “available today in AI Mode for Google AI Pro & Ultra subs around the world.”

Google’s launch post lists AI Mode alongside the Gemini app and Google Sheets under the consumer products where Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the model. That’s a change from three weeks ago, when the 3.7 Flash post named only Spark in the Gemini app and AI Mode followed a day later. Search is now part of the model launch itself, which means the model you can select in AI Mode changes on Google’s model schedule.

What Changed

You pick 3.8 Flash from the “+” icon in AI Mode’s “Ask anything” bar. Stein’s screenshot shows it under “Gemini 3 models” between “Auto” and “Pro,” the same section where 3.7 Flash appeared on August 14. 3.7 Flash isn’t visible in the screenshot.

Stein’s post doesn’t say what Auto routes to, and it doesn’t state a language. The 3.7 Flash rollout was English only.

Background

Google says 3.8 Flash is its third Flash release in six weeks, three weeks after 3.7 Flash.

The model behind AI Mode has changed at a similar pace. Gemini 3 Pro arrived as an option in November, Gemini 3 Flash became the default in December, and Gemini 3.5 Flash replaced it as the global default at I/O in May. Gemini 3.7 Flash joined the menu on August 14.

In February, I covered why Google runs AI Mode on Flash models. Lower latency and cost let them run at Search scale, and each new generation gets distilled into a Flash version for production.

Why This Matters

Anyone who tested AI Mode citations on 3.7 Flash in the past three weeks was testing a model that doesn’t appear in the menu Stein screenshotted today.

Three Flash releases in six weeks means the options in a paid AI Mode test can change inside a single reporting cycle. A reading taken on 3.7 Flash in mid-August and one taken on 3.8 Flash today came from different models, so a gap between them doesn’t isolate anything your content did. Log the model name with every test.

Free-tier AI Mode users don’t get a model choice. They get the default, and nothing announced today changes it.

Looking Ahead

The next thing to watch is whether 3.8 Flash moves from an option to the default, which is the path both earlier Flash tiers took. A default change would reach the free tier, and neither Stein’s post nor Google’s launch post says whether that’s coming.

Google’s support page for AI Mode’s model menu is where that would show up, and it still lists only “Fast” and “Pro,” unchanged since 3.7 Flash arrived on August 14. Until it moves, the menu in front of you is the only record of which model answered.

Featured Image: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock