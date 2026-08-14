Google Brings Gemini 3.7 Flash To AI Mode In Search

Google has added Gemini 3.7 Flash as a selectable model in AI Mode, one day after the model’s initial release for coding and agent tasks.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the rollout on X, writing that the model is “better at following instructions + understanding your intent, so you get even more helpful responses.”

You can choose Gemini 3.7 Flash from the model menu in AI Mode’s “Ask anything” bar, which you can find by clicking the “+” icon. It’s located under the “Gemini 3 models” section, right next to “Auto” and “Pro.”

Stein notes that the rollout is global and available today to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in English. He didn’t say whether Gemini 3.7 Flash becomes AI Mode’s default model or whether it factors into the automatic model routing Google began building into AI Mode last November.

Background

Google introduced Gemini 3.7 Flash on August 13, describing it as its “most intelligent workhorse model yet for coding and agents.”

Google has followed a consistent pattern since AI Mode launched, starting with Gemini 3 Pro’s introduction to AI Mode in November, making it an option alongside the existing default model. The next month, Gemini 3 Flash became the default in AI Mode, and then at I/O in May, Google replaced it with Gemini 3.5 Flash as the global default.

In February, Jeff Dean, then Google’s chief scientist, said Flash models stay Search’s production tier due to their lower latency and cost. In my article I noted this is the cycle Google plans to continue for future model generations.

Why This Matters

Currently, the value is somewhat limited. To select 3.7 Flash, you’ll need an AI Pro or Ultra subscription, which means it doesn’t reach AI Mode’s free tier.

The rollout provides a helpful tool rather than setting a new default. If you’re tracking inconsistent AI Mode citations, you can now see if the model itself is causing the differences by running the same query across 3.7 Flash, Auto, and Pro, then comparing the results.

Looking Ahead

Google hasn’t said whether Gemini 3.7 Flash will become AI Mode’s default model or whether it’s part of what Auto routes to. Google’s support documentation for AI Mode’s model menu still describes only “Fast” and “Pro” as options and hasn’t been updated to reflect Auto or the new Flash tier.

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