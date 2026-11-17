Open appointment slots at beauty, pet care, auto and home-repair businesses are starting to show up in Ask Maps, Google Maps’ AI chat. Google says Ask Maps can look for these appointments online and phone the businesses for a customer.

The feature is part of a set of Ask Maps updates that started rolling out Monday on Android and iOS. Appointment finding is launching first in the U.S.

Business Profile already has a setting for calls Google makes on behalf of customers. Google’s post doesn’t say whether Ask Maps calls follow it.

How Appointment Finding Works

Google’s post describes appointment finding in Ask Maps this way:

“Now, with new agentic capabilities, you can choose to have Ask Maps find beauty, pet care, auto and home repair appointments online and call local businesses for you.”

Google’s example request is “Find me a 4 p.m. nail appointment near me.” Ask Maps then shows openings at nearby businesses “so it’s easy to decide what to book,” according to the post.

Google’s demo shows Ask Maps confirming the service, location and preferred time before checking availability.

What Business Profile Says About Google’s Calls

Google’s Business Profile help page on automated calls says that when customers use Google Search or Maps to connect with a business, Google might call that business on their behalf to complete the request. The requests it lists include booking appointments and confirming the price and availability of services. If a business works with online booking providers, the page says Google may book through the partner or call the business directly.

Verified businesses manage these calls in Business Profile under More, then Business Profile settings, then Advanced settings. The section labeled “Google automated calls and text messages” has a toggle for “Bookings and inquiries from customers.” A business can also ask a Google caller to stop calling.

The help page says these calls are available in every U.S. state except Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana and Nebraska.

How This Builds On Google’s Earlier Calling

Google has called local businesses for searchers before. In July 2025, I covered the rollout of AI calling in Search, where people searching for a service such as auto repair or a pet groomer can tap “Have AI check pricing” and have Google call several providers nearby. Google’s help page for that feature says the person then gets an email with quotes.

When it launched in Search, a Google spokesperson said the AI picks which businesses to contact based on traditional local search rankings. Google’s Ask Maps post doesn’t say how Ask Maps chooses businesses to check or call.

At I/O in May, Google said people could ask it to call businesses “for select categories like home repair, beauty or pet care.” Three of the four Ask Maps categories match those examples.

Ask Maps Expands Across Europe

Google’s Ask Maps post says the chat is starting to expand to 30 countries across Europe, including Spain, Germany and the U.K., bringing it to more than 200 countries and territories. Itineraries and saved-list search are available everywhere Ask Maps is offered, while appointment finding starts in the U.S.

Why This Matters

Ask Maps puts openings from nearby businesses in front of a customer in the same conversation where they pick a place to book. For beauty, pet care, auto and home-repair businesses in the U.S., that’s a new place to win an appointment, and Ask Maps can call them to check openings.

The “Bookings and inquiries from customers” toggle in Business Profile is the control Google documents for calls it makes for customers through Search and Maps. Check where yours is set, and let whoever answers your phone know these calls come from Google on a customer’s behalf.

Looking Ahead

Google says more regions are coming soon for Ask Maps’ appointment finding, though the post names none and gives no date. Watch the Business Profile help page for word on whether the “Bookings and inquiries from customers” toggle and the five-state exclusion cover Ask Maps’ calls.

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