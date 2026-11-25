OpenAI says more than 100,000 advertisers have run ads on ChatGPT. They’ve also reported that its ad business reached a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate less than 200 days after launch.

A recent Business Insider report found that some advertisers were struggling to earn back what they spent. Others reported results that matched or exceeded Google Ads.

In September, advertisers were still trying to figure out what a reasonable click cost looked like on ChatGPT Ads. Now that some have had time to see what those clicks turned into, they’re deciding whether the results justify keeping the campaigns running.

What Advertisers Saw In Their Early Tests

Business Insider cited Adthena’s findings from 30 enterprise brands that shared results between July and September. Adthena reported that 52% struggled to recover their spending, 26% matched or beat Google Ads, and 22% saw mixed results.

Adthena gives little detail on how each brand measured returns or which Google campaigns it used for comparison. A brand comparing lead costs could come away with a very different answer from one comparing closed sales. With 30 brands sharing results, there’s only so much those percentages can tell you about what to expect in your own account.

A LinkedIn poll I ran asked how people were using ChatGPT Ads. Of the 21 respondents, eight were still spending, and seven had tested and stopped. The other six wanted to test but couldn’t.

In the comments, advertisers shared what they ran into once their campaigns were live.

Melissa Mackey described the inquiries from her test as “junk leads.” Trevor Stolber tested the platform to prepare for client work and came away “very underwhelmed.” Leah Garcia said creative drift was her main challenge at a moderate spend level.

Brandi Benton ran into tracking issues during a short test and described targeting as “super limited.” Compared with Google Ads, she saw similar acquisition quality at a higher cost and with low volume. Her organic ChatGPT traffic brought in better-quality acquisitions than the ads. She plans to relaunch with new creative and give the next test more time.

Why Some Advertisers Have Kept Their Tests Small

I also had the opportunity to interview James Hamilton, co-founder of oakpool, a growth marketing agency and managed AI platform, about their ChatGPT Ads testing.

In our discussion, he told me most clients who joined the agency’s ChatGPT Ads pilot are still spending. Oakpool has been running campaigns since spring for clients in boutique hospitality, B2B services, and entertainment. Hamilton said ROAS has been lower than on Google, but enough to keep a small budget running.

OpenAI’s conversion pixel has worked well for the hospitality campaigns, Hamilton said, though he’d like more detail over time. He didn’t share spend or returns by industry. The results he described explain why clients have kept the campaigns running at their current budgets. How much more business those campaigns could bring in with additional spend is still open.

Hamilton still gets more questions from clients about appearing in organic ChatGPT answers than about buying ads:

Our clients ask us far more often about earning a place in ChatGPT’s answers than about buying one. We expect that balance to shift as the ad product matures.

Another agency advertiser said good organic results helped persuade some of its clients to try paid ads. Once the campaigns were live, some of those clients found that the ads brought in inquiries for work they couldn’t take.

What Did Advertisers Get For Their Spend?

An agency advertiser who asked to remain anonymous spent about $15,000 on its own ChatGPT Ads in the first month. The campaigns worked well at first, then results dropped off. The agency now spends about $800 a month and treats that budget more like branding.

About half of the agency’s clients who tried ChatGPT Ads stopped and moved their budgets back to Google. The advertiser cited conversion tracking issues and said it was hard to see where the ads appeared or why they showed up there.

One client, a bankruptcy lawyer, saw up to 20 conversions a month at a low cost per lead. After two months, the campaign hadn’t brought in a single paying client. The inquiries were related to the firm’s work, but they fell outside the kinds of cases the lawyer wanted to take.

OpenAI’s pixel and Conversions API can help advertisers connect form submissions to their ads. For a firm in this position, the intake notes are where you’d look next. If several callers expected a service the firm doesn’t offer, was there something in the ad or landing page that gave them that impression?

That’s something the team can check before spending more. If the offer was clear and the same inquiries kept coming in, it would help to know more about the conversations where the ads appeared.

See also: Should Your PPC Strategy Focus On The Lead Pipeline Or Revenue?

Why One Advertiser Struggled To Spend Its Test Budget

Gil Gildner said approvals took weeks and sometimes months. His team broadened the campaigns to get them running. Clicks averaged less than $1 in the first week, but early delivery appeared to skew toward lower-income markets the client hadn’t planned to prioritize.

The client had approved a sizable test budget, and Gildner doubted the team could spend it as planned. The first week gave him an average CPC for the traffic the campaign could buy. He still didn’t have a good sense of what clicks would cost in the markets the client wanted to test.

Why Google Search Benchmarks Can Mislead

A working paper by Maximilian Kaiser and Christian Schulze examined 102 advertiser sites with full sales tracking. In the U.S., visits from ChatGPT Ads generated $0.89 in revenue per session, compared with $2.45 for Google Search ads. The revenue figures alone leave out what advertisers paid for those visits.

OpenAI’s Evernote case study followed people who started a free trial. For the featured ChatGPT Ads campaigns, the trial-to-paid conversion rate was about 10% to 20% above Evernote’s historical paid acquisition average. The case study leaves open what Evernote paid to acquire those subscribers and how many would have subscribed anyway.

Say your Google Search campaign gets most of its conversions from people looking up your brand or checking prices. Using that CPA target for ChatGPT Ads assumes you’ll reach people who are just as ready to act. If you’re testing whether ChatGPT Ads can get your product onto a shortlist, a buyer might click weeks before they’re ready to book a demo. A CPA check at the end of the first week comes too early to account for those buyers.

For a B2B team, this is where it helps to tag the ad links separately from organic ChatGPT referrals. If tracking connects the visits, the team can see that a prospect first came through an ad and later returned through Google to fill out a form.

Keeping that earlier source in the CRM gives the team a way to follow the prospect past the demo request. It can check whether any of those leads became opportunities and how long that took.

To find out whether the ads generated opportunities the business would have missed otherwise, the team would need to compare outcomes with and without the ads running.

See also: Why Incrementality Testing Alone Won’t Fix Your Paid Media Budget – The Missing Metric

How ChatGPT Uses Conversation Context

OpenAI’s technical breakdown explains how its ad system uses earlier messages to understand what someone is trying to do. The system uses that context to find relevant ads and weighs relevance alongside bids. As Search Engine Journal’s coverage of the auction explained, even an ad that wins the auction may never appear.

A B2B buyer might use ChatGPT to work out what features their team needs, then use Google to check vendor pricing. Matt Southern reported in September that people use both platforms. The audience overlap makes that path plausible. The research can’t tell advertisers whether an ad helped put a vendor on the shortlist.

OpenAI says advertisers don’t see users’ conversations. Even a broad breakdown of the types of conversations where ads ran would help, if OpenAI could provide it while keeping chats private.

A team seeing few demo requests could make a better call with that information. If people were still deciding what features they needed, the advertiser might try a landing page that helps them compare options. If the ads mostly appeared when people were already evaluating vendors, the team could check whether the page answered the questions buyers would have at that point, like what the product integrates with or how pricing works.

ChatGPT Ads Is Still In Its Infancy

If you ran ads on Facebook in the early days, you’ve seen how much an ad platform can change. ChatGPT Ads is still in its first year. Comparing a first test with an account you’ve spent years improving can make it easy to write off a campaign before you know what it can do.

Some advertisers are already getting enough business from ChatGPT Ads to keep spending. There’s still little evidence that those results will hold across more advertisers or at higher budgets. And when a business knows why it keeps turning away the inquiries it paid for, giving the campaign another month is hard to justify without changing something.

As ChatGPT Ads matures, better delivery reporting and conversion tracking could give advertisers a reason to revisit some of the tests they’ve paused. A team that couldn’t tell why its ads kept drawing the wrong inquiries might be able to go back with a more specific test.

Until then, the results an advertiser can follow through to a sale or a qualified opportunity are a better basis for the next budget than the CPA from an account it’s been running for years.

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