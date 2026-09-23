YouTube Adds Shopping Features To Ask YouTube AI Search

YouTube is introducing shopping features to Ask YouTube, its experimental conversational search tool. When users search for reviews of a particular product, search results might include videos displayed in a comparison table.

This update was announced by YouTube at the Made On YouTube event on Sept. 23. Once a viewer chooses a review, Ask YouTube can then respond to inquiries about the product directly on that video’s watch page.

What’s New

Johanna Voolich, YouTube’s Vice President of Product Management for Viewer Products, explained the shopping update in the company’s announcement.

“When searching for reviews of a specific product, you may receive organized video recommendations, such as a comparison table that includes product attributes and categories based on your preferences. Once you click on a video that interests you most, you can continue asking more questions about the product directly on the video’s watch page.”

In April, I noticed that Ask YouTube was able to generate comparison tables for different searches during a search experiment. The latest update brings those tables to product review searches, displaying product attributes and categories.

These comparison tables belong to the search version of Ask YouTube, accessible through the search bar. Product follow-up questions happen in the watch-page version, a separate feature accessed by clicking a button below the videos.

Voolich’s post also notes that viewers can use voice commands to ask questions while watching on TV, a feature already detailed in the watch-page help guide for smart TVs and game consoles.

Where Ask YouTube Stands Now

The search version of Ask YouTube is still an experiment. Its help page says it’s available to “a limited number of users in the United States searching in English on a computer, mobile, or TV device,” with availability “gradually expanding to more users.”

That’s wider than the version I tested in April, which was open to U.S. Premium subscribers 18 and older on desktop.

The watch-page version’s help page lists dozens of countries and languages, with the feature appearing on select videos for signed-in users 13 and older. Sundar Pichai announced during Alphabet’s Q2 call that over 140 million users engaged with Ask YouTube on the watch page in June.

Why This Matters

The comparison table could offer shoppers an organized way to explore creator reviews alongside product features, ahead of deciding which one to watch.

The search help page explains that the ranking system for Ask YouTube responses “prioritizes relevance, engagement, and quality,” similar to regular YouTube search. As I mentioned in September, neither Ask YouTube help page provides more details on how videos are selected. Additionally, the Sept. 23 post doesn’t offer more detail on video selection for product searches or clarify where the product attribute data in the table comes from.

Brands and ecommerce teams that access the shopping experience can use Ask YouTube to run their primary product queries to view which creator reviews appear and the attributes included in the responses.

Looking Ahead

YouTube says it’s launching new shopping capabilities for Ask YouTube but doesn’t give rollout timing, geography, or eligibility details. As of Sept. 23, the search help page doesn’t mention shopping, but it does indicate that Ask YouTube conversations aren’t used to show ads “in this experimental phase.” Additionally, the watch-page help page explains that eligible tagged products may appear in responses.

Google has also said the watch-page version, where the product follow-ups happen, will get agentic video understanding “in the coming months.”

Featured Image: YouTube