Wix Introduces Symphony, An Easy Way For Local Businesses To Use AI Agents

Wix announced their new AI platform Symphony that enables small and medium-sized businesses to deploy AI agents that can manage workflows that are specific to each business.

Symphony is designed specifically for small local businesses like local consultants, restaurants, and retailers. Their approach is to package the AI agents to conform around the business workflow so that they’re actually useful.

The system starts by learning about the business. Wix says that their implementation draws on two decades of experience working with SMBs, their understanding of industry-specific practices in order to create a team of agents that are specific to each business.

Symphony has a component called Maestro, an AI agent that keeps track of what is happening across the business, identifies what needs attention, and assigns work to specialized agents. Those specialized agents then perform tasks across approved workflows, connect with tools the business already uses, provide updates and analytics, and flag important actions that require the owner’s approval.

Wix’s implementation of AI is better than starting from scratch because it doesn’t require a small business owner to continually prompt an AI tool and decide what it should do next. Symphony itself coordinates the work while keeping the owner in the loop for important decisions.

Wix also built a daily “morning meeting” into Symphony. The agents summarize completed work, identify what needs attention, and point out opportunities based on business activity, customer behavior, or current trends. Wix says that the review is intended to improve accuracy and trust.

Symphony expands Wix’s role for helping small businesses create and maintain a successful online presence. Wix websites consistently earn the highest Core Web Vitals scores among all leading content management systems. Symphony integrates itself into a small business’s day to day operations, quite likely one of the smartest implementations of AI for small business in any CMS today.

According to Ronny Elkayam, COO of Wix:

“We built Symphony to be the go-to AI agent orchestrator for SMBs. With Symphony, any business owner can have the team they need to scale.”

Read the official Wix announcement here.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/NYC Russ