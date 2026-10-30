What Search Console Can Still Tell You When Indexing Data Lags

A Reddit post this month reported the Search Console Page indexing report had not been updated since Oct. 16. The person later stated that other properties, including established sites, were experiencing issues as well.

John Mueller responded from Google stating it didn’t make sense for Google to comment on the refresh date of every single report all the time. In addition, Mueller suggested that “this is why we put dates in there.” Mueller then explained that indexing changes will appear in the Performance report first. He further went on to say Google prioritizes faster updates in areas they believe will be most beneficial. Roger Montti wrote up the exchange on Oct. 27.

An old date on that report tells you how current the report is. On its own, it doesn’t tell you whether Google indexed or dropped any pages. URL Inspection shows Google’s reported index status for specific URLs, and the Performance report shows recorded search activity for the dates it covers.

Google has provided information on how these checks work through their help pages and public comments about delays in late 2025 and also this summer. As of Oct. 29, the Page indexing report is listed with “No recent issues” in Google’s Data anomalies in Search Console page (which keeps a record of known data issues).

Earlier Delays, Late 2025 And Summer 2026

Page indexing data fell weeks behind in late 2025, and Google acknowledged the delay publicly. On Nov. 28, a user asked Mueller on Bluesky whether Google was “only updating page indexing reports” once a month, adding, “I’ve been trying to validate some fixes, and I haven’t seen a page indexing update in 11 days.”

Mueller replied within the hour, “I’ll check with the team.” The next day, he posted:

“Sorry! Looking at our data, the index coverage data is older than what we’d consider normal :-/ (this is usually just reporting, and not related to actual indexing). I don’t have any information on when it’ll catch back up for now, but I’ll update here as I hear more.”

Google Search Central then posted on LinkedIn:

“We’re currently experiencing longer than usual delays in the Search Console Index Coverage report. This only affects reporting, not crawling, indexing, or ranking of websites.”

The notice said Google would update the post once the issue was resolved. On Dec. 1, Mueller posted in the Bluesky thread that “We did an official confirmation” and included a LinkedIn link. I covered that notice the same day, when Google’s screenshot showed data last updated Nov. 18.

On Dec. 12, the same user said the last update they saw for the indexation reports was Nov. 21. Mueller answered, “I don’t have an update, sorry. Both the page indexing and the performance reports are currently delayed past what we’d consider normal.”

Six days later, the user posted, “Looks like the indexation reports have finally caught up.” Mueller responded, “I just got a bunch of error emails for my sites too :). Sorry it took so long!”

The report fell behind in June. On June 30, a user asked Mueller why the Page indexing report’s data still only went up to June 11 and when it would catch up. He replied on July 1:

“Sorry for the delay. We’re working on getting this back up to speed, but I don’t have an ETA just yet.”

The same day, another user stated they had been having the same issue with the links report not updating lately and the last time the report did update was the last date of Page indexing data, and wanted to know if this was possibly connected. Mueller answered, “I don’t think they’re related (at least we track them separately). I think the links report generally just doesn’t update as often, but it might be that the same bottleneck is involved.”

In mid-July other users replied saying the issue continued to happen for them. On July 23 the user from the June 30 post came back to say the report was still only current to July 9. In the late 2025 and summer threads Mueller also did not provide a date for when the data would catch up.

What Mueller Said About The Missing June Data

On Sept. 11, a user posted on Bluesky that they were seeing an issue across all their Search Console properties and asked, “The data was there yesterday?” Mueller replied that it was likely related to the data delay in June, explaining that “there just isn’t any data for that period” and that the Page indexing report hadn’t been updated. He also added:

“We don’t back-fill indexing data. I’ll check w/the team when they’re back from holidays to be sure.”

As of Oct. 29, that thread shows no follow-up from him. The exchange doesn’t settle whether June’s data was never collected or was collected and isn’t shown, since the user’s post suggested the data had been visible the day before.

His statement was about Page indexing data. Search Console has restored missing data in another report this year.

What Google’s Documentation Says About Delays

Google’s help page, About Search Console data, says, “You can see last updated dates on most reports.” It also notes that there may be a delay between when numbers are calculated and when site owners can see them, adding, “Normally, however, collected data should be available in 2-3 days.”

That guidance doesn’t specify a refresh schedule for the Page indexing report, and, as of Oct. 29, the report’s own help page doesn’t provide one either. It does say, “Validation typically takes up to about two weeks, but in some cases can take much longer, so please be patient.”

The validation estimate describes Google rechecking the URLs you fixed. It doesn’t tell you when the report will update.

The data anomalies page explains that it “records known issues in the last 3-16 months that might affect your data.” Its 2026 entries cover logging errors in the Performance, Discover, and Generative AI reports, as well as the end of FAQ rich results in May. One entry notes, “A logging error prevented Search Console from accurately reporting impressions from May 13, 2025 until April 27, 2026.”

An Aug. 21 update to the entry on missing Generative AI report data for Aug. 13 to 17 reads, “Missing data for this period has been restored.” Another entry says Feb. 28 and March 1 are missing from bulk data exports for some properties, adding, “This data won’t be recovered.”

Why This Matters

In a report to leadership, a Page indexing chart can’t establish what happened after the latest date it covers. Fresh dates with the same totals show that the totals didn’t change. They don’t show whether individual URLs kept their status.

The report’s example list won’t settle that either. Its help page says the list “does not necessarily show all URLs with that issue, and is limited to 1,000 rows.” For the URLs that matter, Google says URL Inspection “provides information about Google’s indexed version of a specific page” and lets you test whether a URL might be indexable.

The tool’s help page says that indexed result “is not a live test” and reflects the most recently indexed version of the page. The live test checks whether Google can access the page now. Asked whether a valid live result means the page will be indexed, the same help page answers “No” and says, “There is no definitive test that can guarantee whether your page will be included in the Google index.”

The Performance report will display clicks and impressions of your search results within the time frame displayed by the report, and Mueller says that’s where indexing changes show up first. The URL Inspection tool’s help page states that a “URL is on Google” result “is not guaranteed to be there” in search results; therefore, getting no impressions in the Performance report does not mean the page is not indexed. Mueller’s response to the question asked on Dec. 12 also indicated that the Performance report was delayed at that point too; thus, its date needs the same caution.

When comparing data within trend reports, make sure to export with dates. Compare both the date range and the quantity of entries. Also, verify whether the chart ended at an old date; whether the graph is displaying previous quantities on newly reported dates; or whether some intervals were missed. Mueller stated in September that Google doesn’t back-fill indexing data, and Mueller further mentioned that he would ask his team about back-fill, therefore exporting these trends should continue.

Google’s Page indexing help page says, “Values shown as either ~ or – in the report (not available/not a number) will be zeros in the downloaded data.” As read on Oct. 29, the page doesn’t say how a reporting delay appears in an export. A screenshot saved with each export shows which values the report displayed as ~ or -.

Open Questions

The anomalies page says that “if we change our data aggregation methods or there is a logging error, you might see a dip or bump in your chart.” It doesn’t explain what qualifies a reporting delay for an entry. Whether the team check Mueller mentioned in September changed his back-fill answer is also open.

The Reddit thread reflects what its posters saw. It doesn’t establish whether the delay reported this month has ended or how many properties it reached.

Looking Ahead

Next time you send a report, look at the last-updated date of the Page indexing report and add that to the chart. This will show how current the data in the chart is. A newer update date indicates new data was added so we should compare those new numbers with the previous dated reports.

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Featured Image: Tetiana Yurchenko/Shutterstock. Source: Google.