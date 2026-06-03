What Is The Agentic Web?

The agentic web is the layer of the internet where AI agents, acting on behalf of humans, discover, read, and transact with websites. It exists alongside the human web and is measured separately.

For most of the internet’s history, three classes of visitor showed up at a website: humans, search engine crawlers, and robots running scripts. Agents are a fourth class. An agent is sent by a human with a task, runs autonomously on the user’s behalf, and performs multi-step actions. Checking availability. Filling a form. Comparing prices. Completing a purchase. Agents read websites the way a crawler does and act on them the way a user does. That combination is new.

The agentic web is the portion of web traffic, infrastructure, and protocols dedicated to this class. In Q1 2026, AI traffic to U.S. retailers grew 393% year over year and, for the first time, converted 42% better than non-AI traffic, a year after converting 38% worse (Adobe via TechCrunch). The infrastructure that makes this traffic work, including protocols, runtimes, and measurement tools, shipped publicly through 2025 and accelerated in April 2026 with Cloudflare Agents Week.

I have been thinking, talking, and writing about this for 18 months. On my own website, AI assistants outnumber human visitors 5 to 10 times over on any given day, depending on what is happening. That ratio was near zero two years ago. The agentic web is the single term I find myself explaining most often. So here it is, end to end.

This article defines the term, situates it against AI search and AEO/GEO, explains the machine-first architecture framework for building for it, and outlines what changes for publishers, developers, and businesses.

Agents Are A New Primary Visitor Class

Three visitor classes read websites today: humans, crawlers, and agents. Humans load pages in browsers. Crawlers fetch pages to build search indexes. Agents do both and more. They load pages to extract information and to perform actions on the user’s behalf.

An agent visiting a retail website might query a product catalog for a user’s specification, compare options across listings, authenticate through an OAuth flow, add items to a cart, and complete a checkout. An agent visiting a publication might extract the current article, summarize it alongside other sources, and return a synthesized answer to the user without the user ever loading the page. Both behaviors are agentic web traffic. The retail behavior generates revenue. The publication behavior rarely sends referral traffic back. This asymmetry is one reason the agentic web’s effects are distributed unevenly across sectors.

Agent traffic is the fastest-growing category of web traffic in 2026. Automated traffic as a whole is growing roughly eight times faster than human traffic year over year (CNBC). The growth rate is the obvious part. The interesting part is the conversion behavior. On retail websites, AI-driven traffic now outperforms human traffic on revenue per visit, a year after underperforming it. Inversions like that do not usually reverse.

How The Agentic Web Differs From AI Search And AEO/GEO

AI search and AEO are adjacent categories to the agentic web. They are often confused with it, and each addresses a different question about the internet.

AI search refers to search products powered by large language models, including ChatGPT’s search mode, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, and SearchGPT. AI search is a consumer product that retrieves and synthesizes. The agentic web is broader. It includes AI search agents visiting websites, and it also includes transactional agents, booking agents, research agents, and custom agents built on top of APIs and browser runtimes. AI search is one subset of agentic web activity. Other agent categories operate outside search.

AEO and GEO (Answer Engine Optimization and Generative Engine Optimization) are the SEO-adjacent disciplines of optimizing content so AI search systems cite it accurately. AEO is a specific practice within the broader context of the agentic web. The No Hacks guide to Answer Engine Optimization and the SEO-to-AAIO primer cover the practical side.

AXO (Agent Experience Optimization) is a term in active use, though contested. A product launched in 2026 uses the acronym for a different concept (Agentic Experience Orchestration), so industry vocabulary is still settling. Functionally, AXO-as-discipline describes the work of making websites legible and transactable to agents. Machine-first architecture is the specific framework that structures that work.

Machine-First Architecture Defines How To Build For It

Machine-first architecture (MFA) has four pillars: Identity, Structure, Content, and Interaction. I introduced MFA in 2026 because the existing frameworks for making websites work for AI agents were either too general (SEO) or too narrow (schema.org). The pillars are what I test every website against. Episode 221 of the No Hacks podcast introduces them in detail, and the No Hacks glossary defines each term individually.

Identity. A website in the agentic web needs unambiguous machine-readable identity. Who the website is, what it sells or publishes, and which authoritative source it represents. Concretely, this means canonical URLs, consistent entity naming across pages and off-website, verified presence on the platforms agents query (LinkedIn, GitHub, Wikipedia, industry directories), and cryptographic signals where applicable. An agent that cannot resolve a website’s identity confidently falls back to pattern-matching, and pattern-matching loses to competitors with clearer identity signals.

Structure. Critical content must not depend on client-side JavaScript execution to become visible. Agents today mostly read the rendered DOM, but the reliability bar is different from a human browser. Structured data (Schema.org, JSON-LD), server-side rendering, and semantic HTML all fall under this pillar. The lesson from mobile-first indexing applies here: infrastructure that depends on fragile rendering is the first thing to fail when a new visitor class arrives.

Content. Content on the agentic web is consumed as answer-units, not as articles. An agent extracts the sentence or paragraph that answers the user’s question, frequently without surrounding context. The content pillar covers answer-first architecture, citable specificity, provenance signals, and temporal markers (publication dates, update dates, version numbers). The working rule: any sentence in the content should survive extraction standalone. An agent quoting it should not need the surrounding paragraphs to make the quoted sentence accurate. My guide to how AI agents see your website walks through this in detail.

Interaction. Agents act. They do not only read. The interaction pillar defines how an agent completes a task on a website: what actions the website exposes, how workflows recover from errors, and how an agent’s identity and permissions are verified. This pillar is advancing fastest in 2026. WebMCP lets websites register structured tools an agent can call directly. Universal Commerce Protocol standardizes agent checkout. MCP, A2A, NLWeb, and AGENTS.md cover the other protocols in this layer.

What Changes For Publishers, Developers, And Businesses

Publishers, developers, and businesses face three different economic realities under the agentic web. Here is each.

Publishers. Search-driven referral traffic to publishers dropped roughly one-third globally in the year to November 2025, with local publishers seeing 25-50% declines (Press Gazette). The agent layer of the web reads publisher content and synthesizes it directly, often without returning a user to the source page. Display-ad, affiliate, and page-view monetization compress in parallel. The forward move for publishers is diversification of revenue: subscriptions, licensing deals with AI labs, direct audience relationships, and an acknowledgment that page-view economics are thinning structurally, not temporarily.

Developers. A new API surface is active. navigator.modelContext shipped in Chromium 146 in February 2026, allowing websites to register tools an agent can call directly. Cloudflare Browser Run added production support in April 2026. (For the broader inventory of agentic browsers, automation frameworks, and enterprise APIs, see The Agentic Browser Landscape in 2026.) Model Context Protocol servers, OAuth flows for agents, and agent identity verification layers are live infrastructure, not proposals. The forward move for developers is learning the new primitives early, before the reliability bar rises and retrofitting becomes expensive. Cost surfaces to track: inference cost per agent task (screenshot-analyze-click loops burn tokens), authentication flows, and error recovery for multi-step actions.

Businesses with transactional websites. Retailers saw AI traffic grow 393% year over year in Q1 2026 while converting 42% better than non-AI traffic. Lead generation and SaaS signup flows are next. The forward move is to audit agent-readability with a tool like isitagentready.com (see the No Hacks writeup), fix the signals that ship against real agent runtimes today, and treat the agent conversion funnel as a second funnel alongside the human one. The broader protocol surface for agent buying flows is covered in my guide to agentic commerce.

The Short Version

The agentic web is the portion of the internet where AI agents act on websites on behalf of humans. It is real enough to show up in conversion data, and its infrastructure is shipping faster than most websites are adapting to it. Machine-first architecture is the framework for building for it, with four pillars: Identity, Structure, Content, Interaction. The long shift is already underway. The question is which side of the bifurcation a given website is on.

I shifted the whole focus of No Hacks last year because the gap between what is shipping and what most builders know is wider than it has been at any point since mobile. The agentic web is the biggest piece of that gap. If this article landed, send it to one person who would argue with you about it.

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This post was originally published on No Hacks.

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