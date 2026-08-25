Webflow’s New OpenAI Codex Integration Simplifies Site Management

Webflow announced that its integration with OpenAI has expanded to Codex along with new default skills that make it easier to automate common workflows. The new skills enable natural-language prompting without needing to know the specifics of APIs or other technical details.

The new integration builds on Webflow MCP 2.0, which enabled ChatGPT to have structured access to Webflow sites.

Webflow explained:

“Today, we’re expanding our partnership: Webflow is now available in Codex, alongside a new set of built-in Skills for both ChatGPT and Codex that make common Webflow workflows even easier to automate.” Skills package together the right tools, context, and best practices for common Webflow workflows, so instead of figuring out which APIs to call or which sequence of prompts to use, you simply describe what you want to accomplish. ChatGPT or Codex will automatically select the right Webflow Skill on your behalf.”

Webflow lists four examples of workflow categories that are automated:

Site audits CMS management Safe publishing / pre-publish validation Developer workflows

Codex Can Understand Website Context

An interesting aspect of the new Skills is that they can work with the context of a Webflow website. Their Help documentation explains:

“Because skills use the context of your actual Webflow site, Codex can work with your real Collections, pages, and site structure, not just what you include in a prompt. Using skills doesn’t require AI credits.”

Existing Webflow Permissions Still Apply

The Help documentation also explains how access to Webflow works.

Anyone with a Webflow site role other than Reviewer can connect to the MCP server. The MCP integration respects the user’s existing permissions, so connecting Codex does not give someone greater access to a site than their Webflow role allows.

Codex is accessed through the ChatGPT desktop app. Users switch to Codex, install the Webflow plugin, and then authorize the individual sites or Workspaces they want Codex to access.

Using the built-in Skills does not require AI credits.

Webflow’s Codex Integration Democratizes AI

Webflow’s MCP integration now reaches Codex, and its new Skills make natural-language workflows easy. All users have to do is describe what they want to do, and Codex or ChatGPT handles it from there.

The new integration makes it easier to take advantage of the power of AI, putting it within reach of everyone.

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