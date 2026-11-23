Your Black Friday advertising should now be built, paced, and approved. The useful work left is checking what’s running will continue running and being honest about anything that isn’t ready. Some of it can still be fixed in the few days before Black Friday on Nov. 27, and some of it belongs on next year’s plan.

This is the checklist our team works through on the accounts we run through the end of the holiday season. Most of this is dull stuff, sure, but the last thing you want is something like this breaking at the worst possible time. So think of it like our checklist being passed on to you to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Your Campaigns Should Already Be Built

If you have not built campaigns by now, you are really cutting it close and leaving it for last minute. For the accounts we run, the freeze date was last Friday, Nov. 20, and since then the only changes going in are fixes or tweaks. Any major changes now could trigger you right back into learning mode, and you don’t want that. Campaigns should be structured, stable, and running leading into Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM).

If something still isn’t built, only launch low-risk pieces, like a brand campaign if you somehow don’t have one, or promo creative inside an asset group or ad set that already has history. Anything structural goes on next year’s plan.

Budgets Should Already Be Ramping Into BFCM

Pacing should have started in early November, so budgets are already close to where you want them on Black Friday instead of sitting at an October level waiting for one big jump on Thursday. Frankly speaking, most companies start their BFCM offers early, so if that’s you, you have nothing to worry about here because you might already be ramped up.

On Meta, the ramp should have happened in steps, since frequent budget changes can send ad sets back into learning. Meta’s developer documentation describes budget scheduling as a way to “schedule budget increases for your campaign or ad set budget” for days when you expect higher sales. If you scheduled increases, check the dates and amounts against your sale.

On Google, a campaign can spend up to twice its average daily budget on a given day, and no more than 30.4 times the average daily budget over the month. When you change a budget partway through the month, Google recalculates the monthly limit as what you’ve spent so far plus the new daily budget times the remaining calendar days, counting the day of the edit.

Cyber Monday 2026 falls on Nov. 30, the last day of the month, so if you raise a budget that morning, the monthly limit becomes what you’ve spent plus one day of the new budget, and you won’t be charged for more than that one day regardless of the 2x daily allowance. A campaign that runs close to double its budget Friday through Sunday is also using the monthly room Cyber Monday would have had. So treat Black Friday through Cyber Monday as one stretch, set those budgets before the weekend, and check on Sunday night how much monthly room your key campaigns have left.

Google’s campaign total budgets let you set one budget for a three- to 90-day window on Performance Max, Search, and Shopping, but they’re only available for new campaigns, so this isn’t the week to start using them. The monthly limit starts over on Dec. 1, so set December budgets now as well.

If budgets haven’t ramped, raise Google budgets today, since the change takes effect immediately and the rest of the month paces to the new number. On Meta, start stepping budgets up today rather than all at once on Thursday night. And write down the budget you wish you’d had on November 1, because that’s where next year’s ramp starts.

See also: Google Ads Channel Priorities Have Limits – What PMax Still Won’t Let You Split

Questions To Ask Before BFCM

A few things can’t be checked in a settings screen, so these are the questions I’d want an honest answer to before Thursday, and what I’d do if the answer is no.

Did You Build Up Prospecting Before Black Friday?

Prospecting funded in September and October is what pays during BFCM. In our accounts, upper-funnel spend takes roughly six to eight weeks to show up in revenue, which is why I argued that September was the last month to fund it. Your own lag depends on price point and how long people take to decide.

If the answer is no: Don’t launch cold prospecting this week, when in our accounts prospecting CPMs are at their highest of the year. Keep the prospecting you have on a flat budget through the week and let harvest campaigns take the extra money. Put the build on next year’s calendar for September, as a fixed budget rather than a percentage of whatever is left.

Is Your BFCM Plan Built Mostly For Bottom Of Funnel?

It should lean towards Bottom Of Funnel (BoFu). BFCM is when the demand you built in the fall turns into orders, so retargeting, brand search, and your existing customers are going to take a bigger share of spend than they do the rest of the year. During the holidays, those sales are worth buying. What matters is that it was a decision. Before the week starts, you should know roughly how much budget is going to people who already know you, how much stays on new customers, and what the floor is for prospecting so it doesn’t get raided the first time retargeting looks great on Friday morning.

Keep in mind that during BFCM, your email, SMS, retargeting, and brand campaigns are often all reaching the same person for the same order, and each one will report it. So don’t move budget into retargeting just because its ROAS looks great on Black Friday. Check it against what the store is actually doing overall before you add more.

You can see the split on both platforms. On Google, lifecycle goal reporting adds a “New vs. returning customers” segment to the Campaigns table on campaigns where the new customer acquisition goal is turned on, and on Meta, audience segments break sales campaign results into new, engaged, and existing customers once you’ve defined them in your ad account settings.

If the answer is no: Decide it today. Write down the prospecting floor and the rough share for new versus existing customers through Cyber Monday, and look at the new versus returning numbers each morning so you’re adjusting against the plan instead of against whichever campaign has the best ROAS that day.

Do You Already Know Which Creative Wins?

You should by now. Testing is what October is for, and BFCM is when you have winning creative you know you can put advertising dollars against. That matters most on Meta, where the creative is doing most of the targeting in Advantage+, so in our accounts, a proven concept with the offer added to it tends to beat a brand new idea during holiday shopping. The offer can go on as an overlay, in the first few seconds of a video, or in the headline, without changing what made the ad work in the first place.

If the answer is no: Look back at the last 60 to 90 days, pick the best performer on each platform by cost per purchase, and add the offer to that. Don’t run a creative test during the most expensive week of the year, because whatever wins under BFCM pricing won’t tell you much about January. Put an October testing window on next year’s plan, so you go into the holiday season with your winners already picked.

Is Your Creative Stocked Through December?

Every date through December should have creative approved and paused: Black Friday, Cyber Monday, any Cyber Week extension, shipping deadlines, last-minute gifts and gift cards, and post-Christmas on Dec. 26.

Google’s ad review page says most ads are reviewed within one business day and “changes to your ad or assets restart the review process and may cause delays.” Meta’s Marketing API best practices say changes to creative or targeting trigger review and that an ad entering review while paused stays paused after approval.

If the answer is no: Submit what’s missing today with final copy and schedule it with end dates, because Thanksgiving week is short on business days and a typo caught after approval means another trip through review.

Test Conversion Tracking With A Real Order

Place a real order with your promo code and follow it into Google Ads and Meta Events Manager. A tag check only confirms that something fired, and a checkout change made in November can alter the value your purchase event sends without stopping it from firing.

Google. If the purchase action shows Unverified, Tag inactive, or Needs attention, run Tag Assistant from the tracking status column, and check that a transaction ID is passed so reloads don’t count twice.

If the purchase action shows Unverified, Tag inactive, or Needs attention, run Tag Assistant from the tracking status column, and check that a transaction ID is passed so reloads don’t count twice. Meta. Check the Purchase event value and currency in Test Events, and if you send from both pixel and Conversions API, confirm the event ID matches so Meta can deduplicate them.

Check the Purchase event value and currency in Test Events, and if you send from both pixel and Conversions API, confirm the event ID matches so Meta can deduplicate them. The value. My view is that it should be what the customer paid after the discount; otherwise the week’s ROAS is overstated, and the bidder acts on it.

If something is off, it’s worth pulling a developer in before Wednesday. If tracking breaks during the week anyway, fix it and apply a data exclusion so the bidder doesn’t learn from the broken days. Cancel the test order afterward.

Check Your Offer Matches Everywhere

The site banner, landing page, sale price in your feed, Merchant Center promotions, and ad copy should all say the same thing, because a mismatch usually shows up as disapprovals the morning the sale starts. Merchant Center’s automatic item updates are on by default and correct prices from your landing pages, but Google says they may not work for products whose price changes more than once a day.

Push your own feed updates for any hourly doorbusters, run a purchase on the promo landing page from a phone the way a customer would, and name the person who opens Merchant Center diagnostics first thing Black Friday.

Check Billing, Spend Limits, And Account Access

Billing is the item most likely to stop every ad you have. Google says a declined payment can stop the account, and on monthly invoicing, once costs reach the account budget, “all ads in the account stop running.” On Meta, the ad account spend cap is a hard stop, and “when the amount is reached, all delivery stops.”

Raise the invoiced account budget to cover the higher spend through Nov. 30, reset any Meta spend cap, check the card on file, and give at least two people admin access on both platforms and Merchant Center, with two-step verification on devices they’ll have over the holiday.

See What Google Switched On By Default

Several Google Ads features that add promotions or pick landing pages are on by default, so go through them before your own promotion goes live.

I wouldn’t switch all of this off on principle. Decide on each one during the holidays and note what you changed so you can revisit it in January.

Protect Your Brand Terms During Cyber Week

Your brand campaign should be fully funded through Cyber Monday, and even into December. Keep an eye on auction insights daily to see which competitors are bidding on your brand. I know I’m stating the obvious, but this is definitely not the time of the year to let a competitor steal a brand sale. Be defensive, buy your brand terms, and keep that impression share % high. Keeping brand in its own campaign, which I’ve argued for before, makes a “Limited By Budget” status obvious the morning it happens.

On one premium brand we work with, several competitors were bidding on the brand name, and we’ve consistently managed brand spend throughout the year, but during holiday shopping times, we max out impression share %.

What Checks And Balances Are In Place For BFCM?

Once the checks are done, the hardest part of Black Friday advertising is leaving the account alone and letting it run. Of course, make sure there is someone keeping an eye on it from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday and have a plan in place for what can change. Does pacing increase at all? If so, what % increase is the cap? Should any creative be swapped out? Messaging?

We keep that checklist pretty short: budgets on campaigns that are hitting target and fixes for tracking or disapprovals, and everything else waits until Dec. 1.

Keep a running list throughout the week of anything you couldn’t fix, whether that’s prospecting you never built, creative you didn’t get to test, or the budget you wish you’d started with in early November. It’s the most useful thing you’ll have when you start planning next year’s holiday season, and it’s a lot easier to write down this week than to piece together in January, or even next year.

Key Takeaways

By Thanksgiving week, Black Friday advertising campaigns should already be built, approved, and pacing up, so the work left is checking what is running, not building new campaigns.

Cyber Monday 2026 is on the last day of the month, and Google recalculates a campaign’s monthly spending limit from the remaining days whenever you change its budget, so set peak budgets before the weekend.

If you didn’t build prospecting in the fall or test creative in October, don’t start either one the week of Black Friday. Put the offer on proven creative and move both to next year’s plan.

Place a real test order with your promo code and follow it into Google Ads and Meta Events Manager, because a checkout change can break the purchase value without breaking the conversion count.

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