The AI Citation Mistake: Optimizing For Google, Not For Sources

You rank on page one for your target keyword, so you assume ChatGPT and Claude will mention you in their AI outputs. However, a quick conversation with an LLM outputs competitors instead of your brand, even though you are on page one. Position tracking will not explain that discrepancy, because the AI output is built from sources the LLM retrieved and validated on its own.

A ranking is earned in the SERP. A citation is earned as an amalgamation of all the sources that an LLM trusts to validate its answer.

What Sources Do LLMs Trust In Your Industry?

Citation profiles are not the same from one industry to the next. Every category seems to have a small set of domains that LLMs tend to cite repeatedly, and that set rarely matches the top of the SERP for the same query. Which domains those are, and how the mix changes from ChatGPT to Perplexity to Gemini, is what the webinar teaches.

Save your seat to get the per-industry citation source breakdowns.

How To Get Published By The Sources LLMs Cite

Getting published by those domains is a pitching problem more than a technical SEO problem. Some of them accept contributed articles. Some require a listing and verified reviews before your brand appears at all. Others are communities, where the account doing the posting counts as much as the post. The requirements differ by source type, and so does how long each one takes to show up in an AI output.

The webinar covers what each source type asks for, and which ones to approach first in your industry.

RSVP free to get the steps in the order to run them.

What You’ll Learn

Your industry’s cited domains: which ones ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini cite most, broken out by engine

which ones ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini cite most, broken out by engine Citation map vs. search map: where the two diverge, and what that means for where you invest

where the two diverge, and what that means for where you invest The path to getting cited: the content and outreach steps, in the order to run them

Who’s Presenting: Gintare Rimolaityte Of Trendos

Gintare Rimolaityte of Trendos presents the citation data behind the session: which sources each LLM cites most, broken out by industry, plus what to do with those numbers. Attendees leave with per-industry source breakdowns rather than a one-size-fits-all list, and with time on the agenda to ask about their own category.

The live webinar includes Q&A, so come with your industry and the LLMs you track.