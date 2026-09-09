AI Visibility For Local Businesses: How To Get Recommended By ChatGPT & AI Overviews In 90 Days

This post was sponsored by Reviewly.ai. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Is your business showing up when someone asks ChatGPT for “the best plumber near me”? Do Google’s AI Overviews mention you, or your competitor?

And when an AI does name a few local businesses, what actually made it choose those names and not yours?

These questions are quietly reshaping local marketing in 2026. For two decades, “being found” meant ranking on a page of blue links. Now a growing share of customers never see that page. They ask a question, read one synthesized answer, and act on the few businesses that answer names.

That shift has a new name: AI visibility.

The businesses that understand what feeds it are pulling away from the ones that don’t.

Here’s what the data says is really happening, and the factors that decide whether AI puts your business in the answer.

Check Where You Actually Stand In AI Search Right Now

Google’s AI Overviews now reach more than 2.5 billion users a month and appear on roughly half of all tracked searches. ChatGPT crossed 1 billion weekly active users in 2026, up from around 400 million a year and a half earlier, and a large share of those conversations are people asking for recommendations and “who should I hire” style questions.

But local search is its own animal. Research into AI Overviews consistently finds they still trigger on only a small fraction of searches with clear local intent, in the single-digit percentages, far below their roughly 48% average across all query types. When someone searches “emergency electrician open now,” Google still leans heavily on the classic map pack and organic results.

That gap is the opportunity. Local AI answers are early, so if you build the right review signals, citation consistency, and entity authority now, you become the default answer before the format matures. The window is open, but it won’t stay that way.

Start here:

Open ChatGPT and ask it to recommend businesses in your category and city. Do the same in Google with a query that triggers an AI Overview. Note which competitors show up and which sources the AI cites. Search your exact business name in ChatGPT and Perplexity. Read what they say about you. If the information is wrong, outdated, or missing entirely, that tells you exactly where your gaps are. Screenshot the results. This is your baseline. You’ll repeat this audit monthly to track whether your changes are moving the needle.

Understand What “AI Visibility” Means For Your Business

It helps to break AI visibility into two jobs, because most businesses only think about the first.

The first job is getting found — making sure the AI knows your business exists, what you do, and where you operate. The second, harder job is getting chosen — being the business the AI actually names when a customer asks for a recommendation.

Traditional SEO was mostly about the first job: rank the page, earn the click. AI-driven discovery collapses both into a single moment. The AI doesn’t hand the customer ten options to evaluate — it hands them two or three, already vetted. If you’re not in that shortlist, you’re not in the consideration set at all. There’s no second page to scroll to.

So the real question isn’t “how do I rank?” It’s “what makes an AI confident enough to put my name in its answer?”

The Five Factors AI Uses To Decide Who Gets Named

AI platforms don’t pull recommendations from a single database. They synthesize a picture of your business from several sources at once and cross-check them for agreement. Research on how models source local recommendations shows they lean most on Google, Yelp, Reddit, Facebook, and your own website, then look for consensus across all of them.

That synthesis rewards five specific signals:

Reviews. Volume, recency, sentiment, and the actual language customers use in their review text. This is the heaviest signal for local intent, and we’ll cover exactly why below.

Volume, recency, sentiment, and the actual language customers use in their review text. This is the heaviest signal for local intent, and we’ll cover exactly why below. Google Business Profile completeness. Categories, hours, service areas, attributes, and Q&A give the AI the structured data it needs to match you to a query. An incomplete or inconsistent profile is a reason to leave you out of the answer entirely. Optimizing your Google Business Profile is foundational here.

Categories, hours, service areas, attributes, and Q&A give the AI the structured data it needs to match you to a query. An incomplete or inconsistent profile is a reason to leave you out of the answer entirely. Optimizing your Google Business Profile is foundational here. NAP consistency across citations. When your name, address, and phone number match everywhere the AI looks, its confidence in your entity goes up. When directories disagree, confidence drops and the AI picks a competitor it can verify instead.

When your name, address, and phone number match everywhere the AI looks, its confidence in your entity goes up. When directories disagree, confidence drops and the AI picks a competitor it can verify instead. Your website as entity corroboration. The AI checks whether your own site backs up the claims it’s seeing in your reviews, your GBP, and your citation sources. Vague homepages with no service pages hurt you here.

The AI checks whether your own site backs up the claims it’s seeing in your reviews, your GBP, and your citation sources. Vague homepages with no service pages hurt you here. Third-party mentions and authority. Reddit threads, local news mentions, industry directory listings, and social profiles all contribute to entity validation. The more independent sources that confirm the same facts about your business, the safer the AI feels recommending you.

The common thread: AI recommends businesses it can verify from multiple independent sources. No single tactic wins. But among all these factors, one does more heavy lifting than the rest.

Run this audit today:

Pull up your Google Business Profile. Check that every category is accurate, your hours are current, your service area lists every zip code you actually serve, and your business description includes the specific services you offer. Not “home services.” Instead: “residential HVAC repair, installation, and maintenance.” Search your business name, phone number, and address on Google. Click through the first 20 results. Every directory listing that shows an old phone number, a previous address, or a misspelled business name is actively reducing your AI visibility. Make a spreadsheet and start fixing them. Check your own website. Does every service you offer have its own page with a unique URL? If your plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services all live on one “Services” page, you’re making it harder for AI to match you to specific queries.

Make Reviews Your Highest-Leverage AI Trust Signal

Reviews sit at the intersection of everything AI is trying to measure: real, independent, third-party validation, produced continuously, in the customer’s own words.

The consumer behavior explains why AI weights them so heavily. A 2026 consumer survey found that nearly all consumers read reviews for local businesses, and the share who always read them before choosing jumped to roughly four in ten, a sharp rise in a single year. Industry ranking-factor studies point the same way, attributing close to a fifth of local pack influence to review signals. And recency matters as much as volume: about three in four consumers weight reviews from the last few months more heavily than older ones.

AI mirrors that human behavior almost exactly. A wall of reviews from two years ago reads as a business that may have coasted or closed. A steady stream of recent, detailed reviews reads as a business that’s active, trusted, and safe to recommend right now. That’s why review freshness has become its own ranking factor. A consistent flow of new reviews carries more weight than a big but stale total.

Two things most businesses get wrong here:

First, AI reads the review text, not just the star rating. “Great service” tells a model almost nothing. “They replaced my water heater in under three hours and cleaned up before they left” is rich with the exact service keywords and outcome language that helps AI match you to a real query. You can get more of these detailed reviews by changing how you ask. “Tell us about your experience” pulls far more useful language than “leave us a review.”

Second, your owner responses are a ranking signal too. Replying to reviews, especially the negative ones, shows both customers and AI that your business is engaged and accountable. Thoughtful replies also give you a natural place to add service keywords and location context the AI can parse. Done across hundreds of reviews, that context compounds into a significant advantage. Doing it consistently is where most businesses fall off, which is why platforms like Reviewly.ai exist. They use AI to prompt detailed reviews at the right moment and generate keyword-rich responses to every one, so the flow of fresh AI trust signals never dries up.

If you optimize one factor first, make it reviews. Everything else raises your ranking ceiling. Reviews raise your floor.

Do this now:

Pull up your Google Business Profile and count how many reviews you received in each of the last three months. If the number is flat or declining, your review velocity is working against you. Read your ten most recent reviews. How many mention a specific service, outcome, or detail? If most just say “great job” or “highly recommend,” you need to change how you’re asking for reviews. Check your owner responses. If you’re only replying to negative reviews, or not replying at all, start responding to every single review this week. Use each response to add the service type, neighborhood, and outcome that the review itself may have left out. Set up an SMS-based review request that fires within two hours of completing a job. SMS review requests convert at significantly higher rates than email because they reach customers while the experience is still fresh.

Turn Your Website Into The Source AI Cites

Reviews get you into the conversation. Your website confirms you belong there.

When an AI is deciding whether to trust what it’s read about you, it checks your own site for corroboration. Vague homepages hurt you here. Pages that clearly state what you do, the specific services you offer, the areas you serve, and the questions customers actually ask give the model clean, quotable facts. Structured data, real service-area pages, and a genuine FAQ aren’t just old-school SEO — they’re how you make your site easy for a machine to cite with confidence.

The goal is alignment: what your reviews say, what your Google Business Profile says, and what your website says should all tell the same story. When those three agree, an AI has every reason to recommend you and no reason to hesitate.

Your website checklist:

Create a separate page for every service you offer. Each page should include the service name in the H1, the specific cities or neighborhoods you serve, and at least one paragraph describing what the service involves and who it’s for. Add LocalBusiness schema markup to your homepage. Include your business name, address, phone number, hours, service area, and aggregate review rating. Use Google’s Rich Results Test to validate it. Build an FAQ page using the actual questions your customers ask before hiring you. Write the answers the way you’d explain it on a phone call, not in marketing language. These Q&A pairs are exactly the format AI models prefer to quote.

Build A 90-Day Review Engine You Can Actually Maintain

The biggest mistake with AI visibility is treating it as a one-time optimization project. Reviews go stale, GBP data drifts out of date, and competitors keep earning fresh signals. Visibility is a recurring process, not a one-time fix.

If you’re winning AI recommendations in 2026, you’ve built a simple, repeatable system: you ask every satisfied customer for a detailed review within hours of the completed job, you respond to every review with relevant service and location context, you keep your GBP and website in sync, and you do it every week without exception.

Whether you build that system in-house or automate it, the principle is the same. Steady, consistent signals beat occasional spikes every time.

Your 90-day plan:

Days 1-7: Run the AI search audit from the first section. Fix your GBP categories, hours, and service areas. Start responding to every new review. Days 8-30: Set up an automated SMS review request triggered by job completion or invoice send. Fix your top ten NAP inconsistencies. Publish service-area pages for your three highest-revenue services. Days 31-60: Add schema markup to your homepage and service pages. Build your FAQ page. Begin tracking your monthly review count and average rating. Days 61-90: Re-run the AI search audit. Compare to your Day 1 screenshots. Adjust your review request timing and messaging based on what’s converting. By now, the system should be running with minimal daily effort.

Start by auditing your review velocity over the last 90 days. If it’s slow, inconsistent, or thin on detail, that’s your highest-leverage fix. Because as AI keeps reshaping how customers find local businesses, the gap between the businesses that get named and the ones that stay invisible is only going to widen. And reviews are what decide which side you land on.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Shutterstock. Used with permission.