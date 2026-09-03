Product Pages Get 24% Of AI Citations, Reddit & YouTube 4%

If you’ve spent any time on a GEO or AEO Slack channel this year, you’ve heard the same advice on loop. Be on Reddit. Be on YouTube. Meet buyers where the community already trusts. That advice is not wrong for a buyer who is still learning what a category even is. It just is not what the data shows once that same buyer starts comparing named vendors instead of browsing the topic. Before I put that finding in front of you, I sent the company behind it six pointed questions about how it built the study.

What Was Actually Tracked

The study, written up by Ten Speed’s Nelson Brassell, pulled citation data from Peec AI, a tool that monitors how ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini cite URLs in their responses. Ten Speed wrote 170 prompts designed to mirror how a buyer talks to an AI assistant once they’ve moved past “what is a CRM” and into “Pipedrive vs. HubSpot for sales-led companies” or “how does X handle SOC 2 reporting.” Those prompts ran across Ten Speed’s own client base, spanning fintech, physical security, hospitality, and IT automation, plus look-alike competitors so the results wouldn’t just reflect the agency’s own clients. That produced 7,387 total citation appearances.

Product pages led at 24.1% of all citations, the single largest category. Articles, meaning blog posts, news, and PR, took another 17.4%. Comparison pages and listicles each landed around 13%, how-to guides just under 9%, and homepages a surprising 7.8%. Directory profiles on sites like G2 and Capterra picked up 7.2%. Reddit, YouTube, forums, and discussion threads combined for 4.2%, with Reddit doing most of that work, and YouTube barely showing up at around 1%. Add it up, and brand-controllable content (the pages a marketing team writes and owns) accounted for 88.3% of everything the AI models cited when buyers were deciding.

Comparison content punched well above its weight. Comparison format prompts made up 20% of the prompt set but generated close to 27% of the citations, a 1.33 times return that most B2B content teams are leaving on the table because they treat “X vs. Y” pages as a defensive afterthought rather than a real citation surface.

See also: ChatGPT Often Retrieves But Rarely Cites Reddit Pages, Data Shows

6 Questions, And What Changed Because I Asked Them

The published version of the prompt breakdown table said 220 total prompts, while every other chart in the piece used 170 as the denominator. That is not a rounding quirk; it changes every percentage in the report depending on which number you use. Ten Speed confirmed 170 is the correct figure and told me the mislabeled visual would be corrected. A related inconsistency, where the “comparison” category was tagged two different ways in two different charts, got reconciled to the same 34 prompt count once I asked which method actually supported the headline comparison stat.

I also asked how many distinct client brands and verticals sit behind those 7,387 citations, because that is the real sample size question, not the citation count. Ten Speed declined to give even a range, on the grounds that combining a client count with the named verticals would risk re-identifying a small, confidential client base. I’ll take that as a legitimate boundary rather than a dodge, but it also means outside researchers can’t independently judge how broad the underlying sample really is.

Two other answers matter more than the first two. Ten Speed’s own piece names the lack of a per-platform breakdown as its biggest open question, since ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini almost certainly don’t behave the same way at the bottom of the funnel. When I asked directly, the answer was that the platform-level data simply wasn’t collected in this pull. And when I asked whether the 4% versus 24% split, the number the whole headline rests on, had been statistically tested or just reported as a descriptive pattern, the answer was plain. It was descriptive only. The study does use nonparametric tests elsewhere for citation rate comparisons across page types, but not for the specific split that makes the pitch.

That is the detail that changes how I’d use this data. A study whose team admits a data gap instead of glossing over it earns more of my trust, not less, but a descriptive 88/four split averaged across four AI models with very different citation behavior is a snapshot of one client base at one moment, not a law of how B2B buyers use AI. Ten Speed didn’t try to dress a directional finding up as an industry benchmark once I pushed on it, and that restraint is rarer than it should be.

Ten Speed is upfront about the rest of what this isn’t. The dataset only covers its own B2B SaaS and professional services clients, so consumer or ecommerce brands could see something different entirely. It’s a single point-in-time pull, not a tracked trend, and citation volume is not the same thing as a click, a demo request, or a closed deal. Ten Speed said plainly that it doesn’t have the data yet to connect these citations to pipeline, and I’d treat that as the honest answer rather than a hedge.

See also: AI Visibility Rankings Aren’t Stable – New Research Shows It’s Mostly Statistical Noise

What This Means For Your Content Plan

None of this means the Reddit and YouTube advice is worthless. It means it’s aimed at the wrong stage of the funnel. Ten Speed’s own data suggests community content may still carry weight earlier, when a buyer is still forming an opinion about a category rather than choosing between named vendors. What changes is where you put your next quarter of content budget if the goal is showing up when someone is actually about to buy.

Rewrite your product pages and homepage like an AI model is reading them cold. Product pages and homepages together account for close to a third of citations at the evaluation stage, and both work by answering “what does this do, who is it for, what does it integrate with” in plain language. Clever positioning gives the model less to work with than a flat, specific description does.

Build comparison content earlier, and against more than your two obvious rivals. A 1.33 times return on comparison format prompts is not a marginal edge. If your comparison pages only exist because sales asked for a battlecard against one competitor, you’re underinvesting in the format that’s already outperforming its share of buyer questions.

Manage your G2 and Capterra profiles as content, not just as review inboxes. At 7.2% of citations, directory profile copy, category tags, and integration lists are structured data the models lean on when a buyer asks for options in your category. A stale or miscategorized profile misinforms the model at exactly the moment it’s building someone’s shortlist.

I’d add a fourth step that isn’t in Ten Speed’s report, because it’s the one I try to practice. Before you repeat any AI visibility statistic in a client deck or a content strategy doc, ask the same questions I asked here. What’s the real denominator? Is this an average across platforms that might be hiding one outlier? Was the headline number actually tested, or just described? Every AI citation study published this year, including ones I’ve cited in this column, should survive that kind of pushback before it shapes a budget.

I’ve spent over two decades telling clients and readers not to build a strategy around a single study, and this one doesn’t change that advice. It confirms it. A study that survives six annoying emails and a corrected chart is worth more to a working SEO than one that only survives a press release.

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