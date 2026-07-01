OpenAI Hiring Points To Image & Video Ads Coming To ChatGPT

OpenAI is seeking engineers to develop new image, video, native, and conversational ad formats for ChatGPT, moving beyond the standard sponsored unit tested since February.

Three listings on OpenAI’s careers page, first surfaced by Digiday, describe building ads across text, image, video, native, conversational, and interactive surfaces, all within OpenAI’s new monetization team. More formats would give ads a bigger presence in ChatGPT, raising the stakes for the organic mentions brands rely on.

What the Listings Describe

Two of the roles are mobile-specific, one for iOS and one for Android, each requiring at least four years of experience. Both sit on an “Ad Formats” team that OpenAI describes as owning the rendering and presentation layer for its ads.

The third is a more senior monetization and ads role requiring seven or more years, which OpenAI calls a foundational role spanning infrastructure, APIs and user-facing experiences.

Privacy and safety language runs through each listing. They ask candidates to uphold OpenAI’s stated bar for safety, privacy, fairness and policy compliance across its ad systems. OpenAI has been explicit that its ads plans depend on keeping trust in ChatGPT intact.

The Format It’s Expanding From

ChatGPT’s current ad is a simple unit with a headline, short description, an image and a link. Digiday reported last month seeing mockups that added a larger image and an optional call-to-action button that advertisers could personalize.

The one format OpenAI has tested has already reached seven markets, moving from cost-per-impression to cost-per-click bidding with a self-service ads manager, Marketing Dive reported. It added that Criteo, an early ad-tech partner, says more than 2,000 brands now run ChatGPT ads through its platform.

On its advertising page, OpenAI says it will evolve the program over time to support additional formats, objectives and buying models. It also describes a conversational unit where you could ask an ad questions before making a purchase decision.

Why This Matters

The new formats may occupy more screen space than the small ad box at the bottom of a response. This could direct attention toward ads and divert it from the answer, where organic mentions are displayed.

Whether earned visibility can remain prominent as paid ads increase is a concern we’ve monitored since testing of those ads started. The company claims its ads won’t alter the content of its answers, but now it’s the surrounding space that is changing.

Looking Ahead

OpenAI hasn’t said when the new formats will reach testing. Its ads chief told Digiday that the roadmap is being shaped by feedback from test advertisers, leaving the sequence open. The hiring is the clearest read yet on what the company is building toward, and the format the ads take will shape how prominent paid placements become in a ChatGPT response.

Featured Image: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock