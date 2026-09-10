Le Monde Says AI Overviews Haven’t Hurt Its Audience So Far

Le Monde reports that its audience hasn’t dropped suddenly since Google launched AI Overviews in France. The company’s experience contrasts with early warnings that AI Overviews could greatly decrease news traffic.

Louis Dreyfus, CEO of Le Monde Group, addressed this in an interview with INfluencia. Three weeks after the launch, the press alliance APIG, which includes Le Monde, asked France’s competition authority to enforce Google’s 2022 commitments. APIG’s filing cites the regulator Arcom’s estimate that AI Overviews cause a traffic loss of 33% to 38% in European markets where these features were already live.

In the interview, which ran about seven weeks after the launch, Le Monde didn’t provide a breakdown of its Google Search referrals.

Le Monde Reports No Sudden Drop

Dreyfus explained that, aside from typical seasonal changes, Le Monde’s audience hasn’t declined abruptly since AI Overviews launched. He said the APIG figure refers to Google Search traffic, not total audience, and since search engines drive about half of the visits to major news websites, a 30% reduction in search traffic would result in a much smaller overall decrease.

He also highlighted Le Monde in English, primarily read in the U.S., England, Scandinavia, and India, markets where AI Overviews were already accessible. The traffic to the English site increased by 7% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, he said.

Le Monde welcomed 24,000 new subscribers in July and another 24,000 in August. The CEO described these as record-breaking months by the company’s standards. These subscriber numbers include the entire business, but the interview doesn’t tie them to any traffic source.

Why Le Monde May Be Less Exposed

Le Monde’s apps generated 36% of the group’s total traffic in August, according to the interview, and the company’s view is that AI Overviews mainly affect web traffic rather than app traffic.

The CEO differentiated between news and service content. He noted that talks with publishers in England, Italy, and Spain have been positive regarding organic search. He said news content appears to have stayed relatively stable, whereas certain service sectors such as health, food, and automotive may have seen audience declines of up to 50%. These insights are based on his accounts of conversations with publishers, not published data.

He sees that, at least for now, AI Overviews serve as previews for longer news articles, while an AI response to a health question or a product decision might already provide the information the searcher needs.

Other Early French Readings Remain Unclear

APIG, the group that filed the August complaint, mentions that early feedback shows no massive impact so far. Florent Rimbert, who oversees digital development and advertising at the alliance, explained to Minted that APIG has no combined figures yet. He also mentioned that Google’s August spam update can make it more challenging to analyze sites with service-content subdomains. He shared that AI Overviews mostly show up on evergreen questions, and that Google remains cautious when it comes to summarizing breaking news.

Jean-Paul Dietsch, the general director of the audience certifier ACPM, also told the same outlet that he didn’t see a collapse in certified traffic in August, which he described as a month too unusual to judge. He explained that ACPM doesn’t currently have a way to tie visits to a given Google feature.

When asked whether he agrees with APIG’s filing, the Le Monde CEO mentioned that the company shares the alliance’s views on algorithm transparency and neighboring rights payments, and that they are in direct discussions with Google.

ChatGPT Visitors Convert At Higher Rates, Le Monde Says

Visitors coming from ChatGPT are converting to subscribers at rates 26 times higher than those from Facebook and 260 times higher than those from Discover, according to the CEO. These figures show the relative conversion rates rather than the actual traffic numbers. The interview also didn’t give specific rates, referral counts, or time frames.

Le Monde has content agreements with OpenAI (March 2024), Perplexity (May 2025), and Meta (December 2025). Dreyfus mentioned that Le Monde insisted on being systematically cited by ChatGPT, with links directing to its content.

Why This Matters

A website’s performance depends on the share of visitors from search, the amount of content shown in AI responses, and whether it has a paid product that turns referrals into revenue. For example, Le Monde’s app users and subscription model make it less reliant on ad-supported web referrals than some sites.

The interview doesn’t explain how often Le Monde’s content appears in AI Overviews, so we can’t fully generalize its experience. Dreyfus mentioned declines of up to 50% in some service-oriented sectors, which points to a possible difference by content type. Since the interview lacks concrete data, consider these figures secondhand observations rather than definitive benchmarks.

Looking Ahead

The industry is still early in measuring how AI Overviews affect referral traffic. As more post-rollout data becomes available, the useful comparison will be less about whether traffic is “up” or “down” overall and more about which kinds of searches still generate clicks.

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