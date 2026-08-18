Google Begins Rolling Out The August 2026 Spam Update

Google has begun rolling out the August 2026 spam update, according to the Search Status Dashboard. The rollout applies globally and to all languages, and Google says it may take a few days to complete.

The Dashboard recorded the update as an incident impacting ranking, beginning at 9:27 a.m. Pacific on August 18. Google shared the release note shortly after, at 9:28 a.m. PDT.

As of publication, Google hadn’t posted a blog article to go with the dashboard note. Its spam updates page hasn’t changed since December.

Google hasn’t announced any new spam policy types with this rollout. Its existing spam policies remain the rules to check as this update rolls out.

Spam Update History In 2026

The August 2026 spam update is the third Google has released this year. The March 2026 spam update was the fastest confirmed rollout in the dashboard’s history.

The June 2026 spam update followed a May 15 clarification that Google’s spam policies also apply to attempts to manipulate generative AI responses in Search, including AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google hasn’t said whether the August update specifically targets that behavior.

Why This Matters

If you notice any movement during the rollout, keep in mind that a single day’s data may not capture the full picture. It’s a good idea to review your Search Console data from August 18 to see if there’s any movement that aligns with this rollout as it continues.

Sites seeing fluctuations should check their compliance with existing policies. Google’s documentation says recovery can take months, since its automated systems need time to see that a site follows the rules.

Looking Ahead

Google will update the Search Status Dashboard when the rollout is complete, the same way it closed out the March and June updates. The March update took 19 hours and 30 minutes, while the June update took 2 days and 1 hour.

Search Engine Journal will follow up once Google confirms completion.

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