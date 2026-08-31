Google’s Mueller Shares Their Experience With Markdown For AI SEO

Someone on Reddit asked if anyone was having success providing markdown files to LLMs. Google’s John Mueller shared his personal experience testing markdown files for LLM consumption.

Markdown Files For LLMs

Markdown files are machine and human-readable content that contains markup that signals whether something is a header and so on. It’s essentially just content with all of the interactivity removed, so no JavaScript or CSS.

The idea is that serving these files to LLMs will enable them to consume the content without having to deal with the extraneous HTML, JavaScript and everything else that is there specifically for human interaction.

The motivation for serving markdown files to LLM is to get an advantage in ranking in AI search surfaces.

Has Anyone Had Success With Markdown Files?

A person on Reddit started the discussion off with this question:

“I already cache my html web pages so its not a huge amount of work converting them to markdown and caching them again, and then checking the headers to see if a bot asks for markdown. I’ve read all the stuff I can find online and the consensus seems to be that it’s not going to help with getting more AI citations, but it won’t do any harm either. I’m wondering if it’s still worth doing anyway, purely to stop AI bots hammering my site. I had to block a few in Cloudflare because they were going nuts, but if they’re requesting smaller markdown files then maybe it will be worth allowing them back in again (I can cut the files down to about a third of the size). I suppose my question is, has anyone actually seen one of the major AI bots request markdown?”

Google’s John Mueller shared his experience that the only bots hitting his markdown files are from SEO tools.

Mueller shared:

“On my test sites the only crawlers who claim to accept markdown are SEO tools. Ymmv. (Also, it’s annoying that the server setups that I use don’t log the accept header, so you have to manually set things up for logging even if you just want to see if anyone would accept it. If you’re curious about your sites, I’d recommend figuring out how to log that and checking the metrics first.)”

Markdown Files Are Like Keyword Meta Tags

The problem with Markdown files for LLMs is that all the generative search and LLM companies have fully mastered crawling and indexing HTML files. Further, it’s in their interest to download what users see, not special content that’s made just for LLMs.

The reason is because site owners and SEOs can’t be trusted with content that’s just for LLMs. This is the reason why the keyword meta tags failed. Everyone stuffed it with keyword variations, misspellings, and phrases that did not appear on their content.

There is no upside for LLMs and AI agents to consume markdown files because they aren’t trustworthy and because downloading and indexing HTML content is trivial, it’s a problem that’s been solved for well over thirty years.

Markdown For AI Agents

Cloudflare is under the belief that markdown files are wildly popular with LLMs. They offer services that can provide markdown files to AI agents that essentially ask for it.

They recently wrote:

“Markdown has quickly become the lingua franca for agents and AI systems as a whole. The format’s explicit structure makes it ideal for AI processing, ultimately resulting in better results while minimizing token waste. Cloudflare’s network supports real-time content conversion at the source, for enabled zones using content negotiation ↗ headers. When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for text/markdown in the request and our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to Markdown, when possible, on the fly.”

Honestly, that’s just not reality. If it were that Reddit discussion would have been filled with markdown file success stories.

Instructions For AI Agents

OpenAI and Anthropic are more realistic about markdown files because that’s the “lingua franca” for AI agent skills, guidance, and instructions.

An OpenAI support page explains:

“Custom instructions with AGENTS.md

Give Codex extra instructions and context for your project Codex reads AGENTS.md files before doing any work. By layering global guidance with project-specific overrides, you can start each task with consistent expectations, no matter which repository you open.”

Takeaways

There is no evidence here that serving Markdown versions of webpages improves AI citations or AI search visibility.

Google’s John Mueller says the only crawlers on his test sites that nosied around his markdown files were SEO tools.

Mueller’s advice is to set up ways to track whether AI bots are actually requesting Markdown before going all-in generating them for bots.

All AI systems can already crawl and index HTML. There is no need on their end for a separate Markdown version of HTML pages.

Cloudflare supports automatic conversion of HTML to Markdown when AI systems request it. But their deptiction of AI agent demand for it is overenthusiastic.

Markdown is already useful for AI agent instructions and context, including OpenAI Codex’s use of AGENTS.md as well as for Anthropic Claude.

Markdown’s usefulness for AI agents does not extend to providing advantages for crawling, indexing, and ranking in AI search engines.

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