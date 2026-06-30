Google Puts Recipe Links At Top Of AI Mode Responses

Google has launched a new visual treatment in AI Mode that places links to recipe sites at the top of responses for relevant recipe queries. Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the change in a post on X.

Sharing more on our continued work to help people find great recipes in Search. We just launched a new visual treatment making it even easier to discover and visit recipe pages with AI Mode. For relevant recipe queries, you’ll see prominent links at the top of responses with… pic.twitter.com/ZwgC5dF5Ef — Robby Stein (@rmstein) June 30, 2026

For relevant recipe queries, the links appear with images and details, including the creator name, recipe ratings, and the number of ingredients, according to Stein. He tied the update to recipe-results work he first described in March.

What Google Changed

Stein described the update in his post:

“Sharing more on our continued work to help people find great recipes in Search. We just launched a new visual treatment making it even easier to discover and visit recipe pages with AI Mode. For relevant recipe queries, you’ll see prominent links at the top of responses with useful details and images – like the creator name, recipe ratings and number of ingredients. As I mentioned in March, this is something we’re continuing to work on – thanks for everyone’s feedback here.”

How It Fits The March Update

The change aligns with the recipe panel introduced by Google in March, following feedback on recipe results in AI Mode that Stein mentioned. We covered that update when Stein initially announced it.

That earlier version let you tap a dish to open a panel with links to relevant recipe sites and a brief overview. The updated version places the links at the top of the response and includes creator and recipe details alongside them.

Why This Matters

If you publish recipes, the new treatment could give some recipe pages a more visible position in AI Mode responses for relevant queries.

The details Stein listed resemble fields typically provided through recipe structured data, such as ratings and ingredients. However, Stein didn’t say whether structured data is mandatory for the AI Mode treatment.

Some recipe publishers say the update doesn’t resolve their larger concerns about AI-generated recipe summaries.

In a reply to Stein, Inspired Taste said it appreciated the change but argued that Google still shows AI-generated recipes that can misrepresent publisher content. They called the new link treatment “a big step in the right direction,” while saying “there is a lot more work to be done.”

Looking Ahead

Stein’s post doesn’t specify regions, languages, devices, or recipe queries that trigger the new treatment. He pointed to feedback from creators as the reason for ongoing work, leaving room for further changes to recipe links in AI Mode.

The early response suggests Google may continue facing pressure from recipe publishers over how AI Mode summarizes and attributes recipe content.