Google Local Services Ads Are Moving To Performance Max: What To Check First

Google has started folding Local Services Ads, the pay-per-lead campaigns behind the Google Guaranteed badge, into Performance Max. The first group of U.S. advertisers migrates in August 2026, and the rest follow in phases through 2027. The ads, the placements, and the pay-per-lead model all continue; the way campaigns are managed, measured, and optimized does not.

What Changes When Local Services Ads (LSAs) Move Into Google Ads

Google Local Services Ads keep running on Google Search and Google Maps while the management layer moves into Google Ads. The confirmed changes cluster in the four areas advertisers watch most: budgets, bidding, historical reporting, and day-to-day campaign management. Some settings convert automatically on migration day. Others retire entirely. And at least one piece of account history disappears unless the advertiser saves it beforehand. Which change lands in which bucket, and the check that goes with each, is the walkthrough this webinar delivers.

What You’ll Learn In The Webinar

Which settings, budgets, and reports to verify before and after your account migrates.

Where your cost per lead could shift once bidding automates inside PMax.

The Agency Playbook for keeping client accounts profitable through the staggered rollout.

About The Speaker

Meagan McLoughlin is Director of Product Marketing at CallRail. She has been mapping how the move into Google Ads changes campaign measurement for advertisers and agencies, and she’ll walk through the audit checklist her team built for it.

The first accounts are already moving. Get the checklist before your migration date arrives, and learn how to protect your data, validate your setup, and stay in control. Register free.