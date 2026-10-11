Google Is Hiring To Generate AI Content For Discover

Google is hiring engineers to generate and recommend AI content for Discover, according to listings on its careers site. A Staff ML Engineer listing says the Discover Feed Recommendation team “leads by recommending AI-generated content (AIGC) to fulfill user interests.”

A separate listing for a director-level design lead describes turning Discover into a “proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience.” Search Console already reports when a site’s links appear in Discover’s generative AI features.

The job listing was first spotted by Damien Andell, who shared it on X.

What The Engineering Listings Describe

The Staff ML Engineer role covers quality control, finding topics, and content understanding for the Discover recommendation team’s AI-generated content. The job includes building agentic flows that generate content for what the listing calls proactive surfaces, naming Discover and Notifications. It also covers checks for factuality, freshness, coherence, and tone, and feedback loops meant to find and deliver engaging stories globally.

A Senior Staff ML Software Engineer listing for AI-generated content quality in the Discover feed describes similar work at a more senior level. It says the team uses AI-generated content across major surfaces.

The Design Role

The Principal UX listing is the senior design role for Discover. Google lists it at its Director+ level, based in Mountain View or New York, with a U.S. base salary of $275,000 to $382,000 plus a bonus target and equity.

The listing says that concierge experience would help people make progress on their goals. Another responsibility covers helping users go deeper and move from inspiration to action. The person in the role would work with teams at YouTube, Shopping, Chrome, and Android, and would scale AI-enabled formats in the feed.

The same listing asks the hire to balance AI capabilities while keeping human voices and sources at the center. It also lists experience building value exchanges with creators and publishers as a preferred qualification.

How It Lines Up With Discover Today

I covered Google’s launch of AI previews on trending topics in Discover in the U.S., South Korea, and India in October 2025. Each preview links to content on the web.

In August, Google announced that people would be able to tune Discover by describing what they want to see more or less of. In September, Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced a test of a Dive deeper button that opens a short topic overview with links to related stories, starting with videos. I reported on that test the same day.

A data science listing for the Discover Experience team describes Discover as one of the world’s largest feed products, with more than 500 million daily active users. It says that team owns the feed’s user-facing parts, including AI integration into the feed.

Why This Matters

Search Console’s generative AI report for Discover counts impressions of links to your site in Discover’s generative AI features, grouped by page, country, and date. The report’s Pages view lists the canonical URLs that supplied the information shown in those features, which may differ from the page someone lands on after a click. Impressions are the only metric the report’s help page describes, and Search Labs experiments aren’t included. The report doesn’t break out individual AI features, and the help page says sites with too few impressions may not see it.

Your site’s inclusion in Discover’s generative AI features is set through the Search generative AI control, which also covers AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google’s help page for the control says excluding a site keeps its links and content out of Search’s generative AI features, while content from other sites stays available.

None of the Discover job listings includes a timeline, and none describes how much of the feed AI content would fill.

Looking Ahead

Robby Stein said Google planned to test multiple designs for Dive deeper in the weeks after his Sept. 18 post. Google Careers doesn’t list when the Discover roles went up, and listings can change or close.

Watch the Discover generative AI report for your own pages, since it’s where your data shows Discover’s AI features linking to your site.

Featured Image: Tetiana Yurchenko/Shutterstock. Source: Google.