Google Discover Test Adds Topic Overviews, Starting With Videos

Google is testing a “Dive deeper” button in Discover that opens a short topic overview with links to related coverage.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the experiment on X Friday. The test starts with videos.

In the post’s example, other coverage shows up as links inside that overview, under a summary.

What Google Is Testing

Stein wrote:

“Today we’re experimenting with a new way to make exploring a topic and discovering related web content easier in Discover.”

He then described what the button opens:

“By tapping “Dive deeper,” you’ll see a short topic overview with prominent links to related stories, community reactions & original reporting. We’ll test this experience on videos to start, and experiment with multiple designs in the weeks ahead (example below) as we iterate to learn what works best.”

The post doesn’t name the countries or languages in the test, or how many people will see it.

What The Example Shows

The post includes an image of three phone screens, which it calls an example.

The first screen is a Discover feed with a KCRA 3 weather video from YouTube. A short summary of a Northern California heat wave appears under the video, with a label reading “Generated with AI, which can make mistakes.” The “Dive deeper” button is below that.

The second screen has a Google logo at the top, then the same video, a longer summary, and a row of source cards. The first card is from kcra.com.

The third screen is headed “Explore more stories.” It groups short summaries under sub-topic headlines. Each one is followed by source links and a short description of the linked coverage.

How It Fits With Discover’s Other AI Features

Google rolled out AI previews on trending topics in Discover in October 2025. Those previews expand to show more information, with links to the web. I covered that launch when it went live in the U.S., South Korea, and India.

In the example, the summary is attached to one video card, and tapping the button opens an overview with additional links.

Search Console has a generative AI performance report for Discover. Google says the report rolled out to all websites worldwide on Aug. 31, although the help page still says not all properties have access. As of Sept. 18, the help page said the report counts impressions of links shown in “generative AI features in Discover.” It groups data by page, country, and date, and impressions are the only metric the page describes. The page doesn’t list which features count, and it says experiments in Search Labs are excluded.

The post doesn’t say whether this test runs through Search Labs.

Why This Matters

Dive deeper gives people another thing to tap on a Discover card. The card in the example is a YouTube video, and the links to other coverage are in the overview behind the button.

Search Console’s Discover AI report has no breakdown by feature. Impressions from a Dive deeper overview, if they’re counted, would be mixed in with other AI features.

Looking Ahead

Stein said Google will experiment with multiple designs in the weeks ahead, so the button and the overview may change. The post gives no timeline for moving beyond videos.

Featured Image: Cast Of Thousands/Shutterstock; Source: Google.