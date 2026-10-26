Google Ads Expands Customer Lifecycle Goals In Search And Shopping

Google Ads is bringing High Value acquisition mode to Shopping campaigns and expanding customer retention modes across Search, Shopping, and Performance Max.

Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin shared the updates on LinkedIn. Google’s announcement confirms the features are rolling out in October, with retention modes becoming more widely available following beta testing.

The updates follow the dedicated Customer Lifecycle Optimization section spotted within conversion goals earlier in August 2026. That update brought acquisition, lapsed customer, and loyalty member settings into one section.

High Value Acquisition Comes To Shopping

Google is extending High Value mode from Search and Performance Max to Shopping campaigns. The setting lets advertisers bid higher for new customers who resemble their most valuable existing buyers.

Advertisers can prioritize high-value prospects, other new customers, and existing buyers differently. Google’s documentation specifies value-based bidding and requires at least one Purchase conversion goal.

Retailers will need to decide which customers justify a higher acquisition cost. A large first order could be one indicator, but repeat purchases and profitability might need a different customer list defined.

For example, a shopper who places one large, heavily discounted order may generate less profit than someone making smaller, regular purchases. Using either group as the model gives Google different information about which new customers to prioritize.

Retention Modes Expand Across Campaign Types

Google is also rolling out three retention modes across Performance Max, Search, and Shopping campaigns:

Re-engagement: Prioritizes lapsed customers while continuing to reach other shoppers.

Prioritizes lapsed customers while continuing to reach other shoppers. Loyalty: Helps advertisers reach loyalty program members with tailored messaging and member-only offers.

Helps advertisers reach loyalty program members with tailored messaging and member-only offers. Retention-only: Limits campaigns to the existing customer segments advertisers specify.

Advertisers define when a customer qualifies as lapsed based on their company’s purchase cycle. They can use Customer Match lists to identify those customers, then assign additional conversion value so Smart Bidding prioritizes them.

Google’s support page hasn’t fully caught up with the rollout announcement. It still lists Re-engagement as available only in Performance Max and Loyalty in Performance Max and Shopping. Retention-only is missing from the overview.

For now, advertisers should check their account settings for availability as the rollout continues.

What This Means For Advertisers

For advertisers looking to test these updates, the setup begins in Google Ads’ Customer Lifecycle Optimization section under ‘Goals’. Customer lists tell Google which buyers to prioritize, while the campaign setting determines how to bid for them.

For re-engagement, you can build a list of past buyers who have gone longer than usual without purchasing. Upload that list as a Customer Match audience in Google Ads and identify it as lapsed customers in the lifecycle settings.

The timing should obviously reflect what those customers bought.

Someone who hasn’t ordered coffee in 90 days might be overdue for another purchase. Someone who bought a refrigerator 90 days ago probably isn’t shopping for a replacement. Retailers selling both would need more specific lists than everyone who hasn’t purchased in three months.

Once the mode becomes available in an eligible campaign, select ‘Re-engagement’ to prioritize lapsed buyers while continuing to reach other shoppers. Choose ‘Retention-only’ when the campaign budget is dedicated to the selected existing customer segments.

For High Value acquisition in Shopping, you should review which existing buyers populate the high-value customer list before enabling the setting. A list based on repeat purchases gives Google a different model than one based on large first orders.

When setting additional conversion value, use what the business can afford to pay for that customer. Then, you can compare campaign results with actual sales and margins. When you want to look at profitability, include discounts and the cost of advertising when assessing.

Customer History Plays A Larger Role In Bidding

A purchase tells Google what an order is worth. Customer history can help explain why a retailer might pay more to win it, whether from a promising first-time buyer or a previously frequent shopper who stopped ordering.

With this rollout, more Search and Shopping campaigns can use that history to influence which customers receive a higher bidding priority.

Featured image: fengdr2020 / Shutterstock