Customer Lifecycle Goals: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

One of the most misused features in Google Ads is NCA: New Customer Acquisition.

For example, I have seen multiple Google Ads account structures in the last year with one Performance Max campaign labeled “NCA” and one Performance Max campaign labeled “Retargeting.” A quick peek under the hood reveals that neither matches the label, and there are two PMax campaigns completely duplicating each other. Yikes!

And that’s not even the most egregious New Customer Acquisition mistake. I have also seen multiple Performance Max “NCA” campaigns in the last year where the NCA setting was implemented incorrectly; it was not just excluding existing customers, it was excluding all website visitors. No wonder it couldn’t meet its ROAS goals!

Given all the confusion and constant changes around these relatively new features, I want to set the record straight on Customer Lifecycle Goals in Google Ads: what they are, how they work, and whether or not they’re the right fit for your strategy.

The Good: What Are Customer Lifecycle Goals?

Customer Lifecycle Goals in Google Ads are a set of features that combine audience targeting and bidding. Since I wrote a bestselling book about audience targeting and am currently writing my second about bidding, you can see why I’m so passionate about this topic!

The Customer Lifecycle Goals feature starts with your customer list. You’ll need to define and upload your customer list in Audience Manager. Then, you can find your account-wide Customer Lifecycle Goals settings on the same screen as your Conversions Summary.

Each Customer Lifecycle Goals setting has multiple campaign-level “modes,” and various campaign type and bid strategy compatibility. Since this compatibility is constantly changing, I’ll leave you with two guiding rules so that this article doesn’t become outdated the moment it’s published:

Most Customer Lifecycle Goals are only compatible with value-based Smart Bidding strategies: Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value. There are a few exceptions, and I recommend checking the Help Center documentation for the most up-to-date bidding guide. Performance Max campaigns support all Customer Lifecycle Goals. Other goals are compatible with Search, Shopping, and/or Demand Gen campaigns. Again, I recommend checking the Help Center documentation for the most up-to-date compatibility guide.

What Are The Different Types Of Customer Lifecycle Goals?

At the campaign level, in compatible campaign types, you can choose between optional Customer acquisition goals or Customer retention goals.

As the names suggest, customer acquisition goals focus on either excluding or de-prioritizing users on your customer list, so that the campaign will focus on reaching new customers. This is often called “NCA” by practitioners, for “New Customer Acquisition,” though the feature is now simply called “customer acquisition.”

Customer retention goals are the opposite, focused on re-engaging existing users on your customer list.

Customer Acquisition Goals: What’s The Difference?

On a recent client call, I spotted a customer acquisition goal that is essentially like “Observation” mode. When you turn it on, it will activate reporting for new vs. existing customers (based on your customer list), without implementing any targeting or bidding adjustments. If you see this setting in your account, there’s no harm in turning it on!

From there, you can decide if you want to move into a setting that will adjust bidding/targeting behavior. There are many, such as:

New Customer Value mode: Target everyone, but bid higher for new customers.

Target everyone, but bid higher for new customers. High Value New Customer mode: Target everyone, but bid higher for new customers that are projected to spend more.

Target everyone, but bid higher for new customers that are projected to spend more. New Customer Only: Target new customers only. Essentially, this is the same as excluding your customer list from your campaign, and doesn’t introduce any bidding behavior changes.

Target new customers only. Essentially, this is the same as your customer list from your campaign, and doesn’t introduce any bidding behavior changes. New Prospect Mode: Target only people who are brand new to your business. This takes “New Customer Only” one step further to exclude not only your existing customers, but also people who have visited your website, searched for your brand, engaged with your YouTube content, etc. No bidding behavior changes.

For Search, Shopping, Demand Gen, and Performance Max campaigns, you can exclude your Customer list from your campaign targeting without adjusting bidding behavior. If that’s all you’re looking to do, this can be simpler than getting into the various campaign-level Customer acquisition goals. Note that using New Customer Only mode and/or excluding your customer list will have the exact same effect on your campaign.

Customer Retention Goals: Is This Retargeting?

Contrary to what you might think, customer retention goals are not the same as running a retargeting campaign. While your campaign will only target users on your customer list under a customer retention mode, each setting requires some kind of bidding adjustment within your customer list.

The customer retention settings are:

Re-engagement: Target all existing customers, but bid higher for “lapsed” ones (those who have not purchased in a while).

Target all existing customers, but bid higher for “lapsed” ones (those who have not purchased in a while). High Value Re-engagement: Target all existing customers, but bid higher for lapsed customers that have a higher value than others.

Target all existing customers, but bid higher for lapsed customers that have a higher value than others. Loyalty Program Members: Target members of your loyalty program only (as defined by a separate customer list), not all existing customers.

For Search, Shopping, and Demand Gen campaigns, if you want to target your customer list without adjusting bidding behavior, use Audience targeting to do so rather than Customer retention goals.

For Performance Max campaigns, there is no audience targeting – only audience signals – so customer retention goals are the only way to force PMax to serve ads exclusively to users on your customer list.

The Bad: Do You Really Need Customer Lifecycle Goals?

Despite how exciting these settings may sound, Customer Lifecycle Goals are overkill for most businesses. They were designed with massive retailers in mind, who already have built-in brand demand and a large, loyal customer base.

To decide whether or not Customer Lifecycle Goals make sense for you, I devised my 1% rule. Here’s how it works: Unless your customer list makes up at least 1% of the total population of your target location, you don’t need Customer Lifecycle Goals. The combination of bidding and targeting adjustments is overkill for your business size and sophistication.

For example, let’s say you’re targeting women in the United States. According to census.gov, there are about 140 million adult women (age 18+) living in the United States. That means, according to my 1% rule, you would need a customer match list of roughly 1.4 million people before Customer Lifecycle Goals would become necessary. Anything less than that, and you’re better off simply adding an audience exclusion (if you’re trying to target new customers only) or using audience targeting (if you’re trying to reach existing customers only).

Let’s try another example. In Canada, where I live, there is a loyalty program called “PC Optimum” that covers customers of Loblaw, a conglomerate that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations. According to cbc.ca, there are 17 million active PC Optimum members in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, there are 33 million Canadian adults aged 20+. Given that 50% of all Canadian adults are members of PC Optimum, Loblaw will absolutely want to leverage Customer Lifecycle Goals to treat its loyalty members to different messaging, bidding, and creative than its non-members.

The Ugly: Common Customer Lifecycle Goals Mistakes To Avoid

As I alluded to at the beginning of this article, I see a lot of mistakes in the implementation of Customer Lifecycle Goals, which is why I discourage so many businesses from using them. Whether you’re curious about your own setup or auditing a new account, here are the top mistakes I see that you’ll want to avoid.

Inflated ROAS. The way that many of the settings work is by artificially increasing your conversion values. That’s how it influences bidding behavior: by telling your Smart Bidding strategy that a new customer is “worth more” or a lapsed customer is “worth more.” The problem? Many Google Ads practitioners and business owners don’t realize that this is the mechanism underlying Customer Lifecycle Goals. You see a ROAS of 4.0 and think, “Excellent, Google Ads is performing great!” when in fact your real-life ROAS may only be 3.0, or 2.5, or lower. To check this, you’ll want to add the “Value adjustment” column to your report to see what’s going on. Customer List Definition. Under Goals > Conversions > Summary, you’ll find the Customer Lifecycle Optimization box, which is where you define what a “customer” means in your account, or what a “loyalty member” means. Just because it has that label, you still need to set it up correctly! For example, only customer segments should be added to your “New customer” settings. Treating Audience Signals As Audience Targeting In PMax. Although this isn’t a Customer Lifecycle Goals setting, this mistake often goes hand-in-hand with someone improperly using these settings. I will repeat that there is no such thing as a Performance Max retargeting campaign. Adding a retargeting list to your audience signal merely suggests to PMax that it might find some converters on that list. It does not limit your ads to only serve to those users. You can exclude a retargeting list from PMax under the campaign settings (it’s called “Your data”), but you can’t target one. Adding a customer retention goal will let you target a retargeting list, but you’ll need to accept some sort of bidding behavior adjustment with it (like optimizing for lapsed customers) that you don’t want.

See also: The Conversion Setup Errors That Break Smart Bidding

The Takeaway: Stick To The Basics

A conversion is a conversion, and revenue is revenue. In general, I prefer to handle customer segmentation via audience targeting and/or exclusions rather than getting into the murky world of Customer Lifecycle Goals. Paired with the right Smart Bidding targets, you can guide your campaigns towards new or existing customers without these campaign-level goals.

That being said, if you are considering testing these features, keep in mind my 1% rule. Unless your customer list size is equal to at least 1% of your target population size, you probably don’t need Customer Lifecycle Goals.

And if you meet those thresholds, or you want to test it anyway? Make sure you thoroughly research and understand all of the various settings, so that you’ll be able to implement the targeting and bidding mechanisms correctly.

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