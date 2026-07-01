Fabrice Canel, Longtime Bing Search Leader, Retires From Microsoft

Fabrice Canel, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing, is retiring after nearly 30 years with the company. He shared the news in a post on LinkedIn written as a farewell to colleagues, partners, and the webmasters he worked with.

“I am retiring from Microsoft, effective today July 1st,” Canel wrote.

Canel led the Bing team responsible for crawling and indexing the web, and he was closely associated with Bing Webmaster Tools. He also became the public face of IndexNow, the open protocol Microsoft Bing announced with Yandex in 2021 for notifying search engines about new and updated pages. As recently as December, he co-wrote Bing guidance on how duplicate content affects AI search visibility.

In the post, he wrote that he had decided to take advantage of Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement Program. He described his time at the company as running “from solving real business problems with IndexNow to helping webmasters and publishers thrive in the ever-changing world of SEO and AI.”

Canel made the announcement feel like a grand farewell from Lord of the Rings, inspired by Bilbo Baggins’ heartfelt send-off from the Shire.

Why This Matters

Canel was a well-known face of Bing, often answering questions at conferences and encouraging the adoption of IndexNow. His departure means there’s one less familiar point of contact on the Bing side of search. However, the announcement does not describe any change to how Bing crawls or indexes sites.

Looking Ahead

Canel’s post doesn’t mention who will succeed him, and Microsoft hasn’t announced who will lead the Bing crawling and indexing team or take over its webmaster communications. IndexNow and Bing Webmaster Tools remain available as usual. The big question now is: who will be the main Bing contact for SEO professionals?

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